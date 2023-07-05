Last week, a tipster pointed out a novel summer drink now available at the Chevron at Hillcrest and Cottage Hill roads.
“A New Treat for the Adults, 21+ up,” a handwritten sign on the door said. “Frozen Daiquiris, $3.99 per cup.”
As an adult who likes little treats, I had to check them out. The daiquiris were pre-poured into 12-ounce plastic cups and stored in the ice cream freezer. They came in two flavors — blue and red — and labels on the lids said they had an ABV of 8.5 percent, their potency falling somewhere between a can of beer and a glass of wine.
Well-informed consumers and loyal readers of this column already know there is no liquor in these daiquiris. In Alabama, any “cocktail” sold in a gas station or grocery store must be wine or malt based. (That includes those little knockoff bottles of Fireball and SoCo, which are not the real thing.)
The Chevron attendant told me she did not know what kind of alcohol was in my daiquiris. All she knew was it was “more flavorful than a beer!” But most gas station daiquiri brands use orange wine. The mixed drinks arrive to the sellers premade. The station attendants pour the bagged drink into a slushie machine, wait for it to freeze and then dispense it for buyers.
Because the Chevron stored theirs pre-poured in a freezer, they were rock hard. It took the entire drive back to Midtown for them to thaw. I got one of each color and was most surprised by the blue — it was not blue raspberry, but coconut. My guess was pina colada. It was actually pretty good, particularly on a scorching hot day. The red was definitely strawberry, but way too sweet, even for a slushie. I couldn’t finish it.
Other vendors with adult daiquiris in the area include the Circle K in Gulf Shores, where four “Cocktails To-Go” slushie machines are behind the register, and Greer’s St. Louis Market, where frozen margaritas (sans tequila!) are sold at the beer counter.
Old Majestic remains vacant
After abruptly closing to the public in June, the former Old Majestic Brewery building on St. Louis Street is still unoccupied. According to reporting from Lagniappe at the time, Old Majestic’s owners filed bankruptcy in 2022 and then, in early June, were sued by their landlord for $1.3 million, essentially forcing an eviction. The 8,489-square-foot former cotton warehouse will be a nice piece of real estate for someone who can afford it; the Old Majestic owners invested nearly $3 million in its relocation and renovation before opening in 2019.
Presently, the brewing equipment is being sold off and rumor is interested parties continue to tour the property, including out-of-town breweries looking to open satellite locations, coffee roasters and in-town entrepreneurs with unique ideas like duckpin bowling alleys. We’ll keep you posted on any developments.
Saddle Up Saloon getting flipped
It’s time to say, “So long, partner,” to Saddle Up Saloon. After celebrating its 11th anniversary in June, the North Jackson Street bar closed its doors for good. Owner Greg Loughlin took to his Facebook page to explain that Sarah Brooks, his GM for six years, would be taking over the space.
“[We] have been talking about opening up another bar together,” he wrote. “We scouted locations for the last year. Nothing felt right. Then I said, take Saddle Up’s location. Make it different. Make it brand new. Make it your own and let’s fall in love with that place again. So that’s what we’re doing.”
Loughlin said they are demolishing the Saddle Up interior and flipping it into a totally different concept called Bar IX. Details on Bar IX are scarce, but the plan is to open in August. Construction is well underway — a dumpster full of debris currently sits out front and Saddle Up’s infamous leather couches have been sold on Facebook. Brooks will be an owner and the operating manager; Loughlin will be her mentor and silent partner, but is retiring from the bar-running business.
“I loved owning Saddle Up,” Loughlin wrote. “I loved meeting all the young people that came through and watching them mature and grow into wonderful family people. I’ve done some big things in my life, but no job ever gave me the satisfaction of providing a fun place for good people to meet and enjoy life together. It’s crazy that Saddle Up did that for me but it did. Thank you for that.”
