BLOOM

Does your kid love to help in the kitchen? Does your young chef have the chops to whip up something tasty? Whether looking to hone their skills or start fresh, your children will want to look into Bloom Play Studio.

Located at 2561 Old Shell Road, just west of Florida Street, Bloom Play Studio is opening at the end of 2022 with popup holiday cooking classes for your kids’ winter break. These classes are for ages 4 to 10, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those enrolled will be dropped off and prepared for two-and-a-half hours of making a mess! Dress appropriately, but aprons will be provided.

