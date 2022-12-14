Thunderstorms likely. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Does your kid love to help in the kitchen? Does your young chef have the chops to whip up something tasty? Whether looking to hone their skills or start fresh, your children will want to look into Bloom Play Studio.
Located at 2561 Old Shell Road, just west of Florida Street, Bloom Play Studio is opening at the end of 2022 with popup holiday cooking classes for your kids’ winter break. These classes are for ages 4 to 10, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those enrolled will be dropped off and prepared for two-and-a-half hours of making a mess! Dress appropriately, but aprons will be provided.
The individual popup classes will be held Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Friday, Dec. 30. With only 12 students per class, these are filling up quickly. Check bloomplaystudio.com for the different themes of cooking classes and availability.
Open play is from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. during winter break. Parents can enjoy coffee and Wi-Fi while their children have a ball with sensory playrooms, art materials, a building room with magnetic building blocks and even an indoor miniature rock wall.
Once the boys and girls return to school, the schedule will flip. Cooking classes will be held in the afternoon with a six-week enrollment, and open play will be in the morning for the younger ones. Whether now or later, your child will find a safe environment with STEM-style learning and fun. Act now before they fill up.
Rayza’s Restaurant coming to Daphne
So far we are getting the “coming soon” treatment, but we can’t wait for sushi star Rayza to open his own restaurant on the Eastern Shore. I’ve been enjoying his sushi at Chuck’s Fish for a few years, so to hear of his own place is exciting. Expect what he does best, so sushi, steaks and seafood.
The new digs will be on Highway 90 near the 181 intersection in the Malbis area of Daphne. I drive dangerously close to that neighborhood a few times per week. This could be bad for me.
Christmas prime rib a holiday favorite
Last year I attempted one of the scariest things I’ve ever done in the kitchen. I did my first solo prime rib.
It was Christmas Eve, the get-together of all get-togethers for us. I’d invested a sizable amount of money in a piece of meat I certainly didn’t want to screw up. I felt everyone was counting on me. I pretended to know what I was doing, but truthfully I was knotted up inside. Nervously, I stood in my apron, having been placed in charge (maybe I volunteered?) of what could be a meal worthy of high praise or ridicule, but certainly nothing in between.
Prime rib is not that hard to execute if you do your research, but you hear of more failures than success stories. I guess no one talks about the success stories. If you Google a recipe for this massive chunk of protein, you will get the phone book. Sear, reverse sear, digital thermometer, big green ceramic grill, cast iron, with bones, boneless, slow roasted, high heat, it’s been done every which way, save my sister’s Easy Bake Oven. Look that last one up, kids.
I was torn but knew there would be a standard way to get that foolproof (I say that cautiously) rare to medium-rare. If I overcooked this thing I would be the laughingstock of our Yuletide soirée, so the more I read, the more I leaned toward a high-heat method with a long rest.
Here were my options: choice or prime, boneless or bone-in. Normally I’d choose bones, but this time I found a prime prime rib (the cut was named such before there was a grading system) sans bones that was closer to the price of a choice prime rib, bones included, aka standing rib roast. On that fateful day, I let it rest on the counter for two hours, looking for room temperature.
I coated my roast with a mixture of butter, minced garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper and placed it on a rack in a roasting pan. It looked gorgeous before it ever saw the inside of my stained fbut mostly white Hotpoint gas oven, which I preheated to 500 degrees.
This is the 500-degree formula: weight of meat multiplied by five minutes, then a two-hour rest in the oven. It’s a magical way that somehow works, no matter the size of the roast. The most important part is that the oven gets hot enough. After I heard the preheated “beep,” I waited another half hour, just checking the appliance’s performance, and made sure there was nothing stuck to the inside walls that could catch fire.
Once assured it could handle the heat, I held my breath and quickly put in the prime rib, slamming the door as fast as I could. An 8-pound roast will cook at high heat for exactly 40 minutes. At that point I turned off the oven and put a “DO NOT OPEN” sign on the door, setting a timer for two hours.
I had to get out of the house to resist looking.
Once the timer rang its bell, I timidly pulled the roasting pan out and let it sit for a half hour. On the cutting board, each slice came out a perfect rare/medium-rare. It was a hit.
Asking around, I’ve never heard of this method failing. It has been mentioned (but not experienced by me) that perhaps a larger roast in the 12-to-14-pound range should be cut in half and cooked for the split time. This means the two halves should be cooked 35 minutes simultaneously.
Ours was good enough that it was requested again. Room temp meat, hot oven, follow the formula, don’t open the door, and have yourself a merry little Christmas. This time won’t be as scary.
