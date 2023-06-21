Nothing Bundt Cakes
3255 Airport Blvd., Suite 120
Mobile, AL 36606
251-308-0530
It was probably a mistake. I’m not certain whether it was a moment of weakness or a moment of bravery, but I had this idea to try every flavor available at Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Now that I think of it, maybe it was a moment of stupidity. I’m hitting one of those decades where the glasses get a little thicker, the beard gets a little grayer and the body starts to process sugar differently than that of a teenager with the metabolism of a thirsty hummingbird.
I’ll spare you the “I suffer for you, dear reader” cliches and admit as I grow older and crave a little chocolate for dessert, I actually prefer to skip the course altogether in favor of another helping from the protein department. Give me the larger steak, the extra slice of ham or another spoonful of casserole. If that means the banana pudding stays in the fridge, so be it.
I’ve not even a hint of talent when it comes to making dessert, largely from a lack of interest, but some days the sweet mood just hits me. And today, it hit me hard.
Nothing Bundt Cakes got its start in 1997 Las Vegas, founded by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. The duo turned their home kitchen hobby into a business with more than 500 bakeries in over 40 states plus Canada. It’s a Cinderella story of sorts — if your fairy godmother knows how to wave her magic wand and spread cream cheese icing all over your glass slippers. Should you think of NBCs as one-dimensional, I assure you they have an assortment of treats for many more occasions than Prince Charming’s balls.
Birthdays, sports themes, weddings, thinking of you and holidays pretty much cover most of your scenarios that can last past midnight. Of course, when I went in this week, there was a line of folks waiting on their Father’s Day orders.
“Whatcha got?” I asked the lady behind the counter.
“The name says it all,” she said, pulling from her list of stock answers to dumb questions. To be fair, I wasn’t expecting ham on rye and a Lone Star beer, I just needed protocol. Going down a list of sizes, I was pleased there was zero wait time for a baker’s dozen of Bundtlets ($55.50) from the display case. A swipe of the card and an adios later, I was back in my kitchen, a short drive from the location in front of the Shoppes at Bel Air.
Of the 13 small (approximately 4 inches in diameter) Bundtlets, we had a choice of 11 flavors. Keeping this as scientific as I could, I arranged them in an order of lowest to highest in what I consider a scale of overpowering flavors. The family gathered ’round the arrangement. We made coffee and tea. Then more coffee. Black. Here is how it went.
Classic Vanilla: This very moist cake was a great introduction. I don’t like it when someone uses the word vanilla to describe something boring or dull. It’s one of my favorite flavors. You get a hint of lemon in this, but more on that later. If you think this is boring, the cream cheese icing brings life to the party.
Confetti: We all agreed the confetti, although good, was a little too sweet compared to the vanilla. We also agreed the cream cheese was getting to be in the way. It’s great if you are having one, busy if you’re having 11.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip: At this point, we were scraping off the thicker portions of icing allowing the cake to shine. The gluten-free definitely has a differing taste, but we found it lovely. It was slightly less sweet on the front, a little crispy, and the chocolate chips sweetened the finish.
Carrot Cake: This is the one about which we were most excited. It’s not very spicy, but a solid little carrot cake that eases into the sweetness and accepts more icing than the aforementioned.
Red Velvet: Again, who can stand red velvet cake without icing? The best descriptor here is smooth. If we had some toasted coconut, this would be a contender.
Snickerdoodle: This was a much lighter cake than I expected. It’s a very easygoing sweet that complements the coffee.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip: I didn’t want to like this one as much as I did. Very strong. Maybe it’s my old man love of chocolate.
White Chocolate Raspberry: It’s nonoffensive, pretty light on the front end, and easy eating. This was Katie’s favorite.
Key Lime: Lucas wasn’t a fan, but he doesn’t like key lime, anyways. I thought it was excellent. The flavor comes in a second or two after you bite. Then it’s a hand grenade.
Lemon: We are realizing the strength of the fruity flavors. They ease you into it and then really let you know what you’ve gotten into. Maybe my favorite.
Strawberries and Cream: When you have a hankering for strawberry cake, you have to have it. This one wasn’t on anyone’s list of favorites, but was mysteriously the first to completely disappear. Something to be said about that.
Lucas rated them Snickerdoodle, carrot, chocolate chocolate chip. Graham says carrot, chocolate chocolate chip, vanilla. Katie says raspberry, lemon, vanilla. Henry likes key lime and carrot. I say lemon, carrot and vanilla.
Seriously, there isn’t one we didn’t like. The gluten-free was surprisingly really good. This place is great for gift ideas or quick desserts to take to a party. Dress accordingly in something elastic.
Was it a mistake to take on so many in one sitting? Of course. It felt just like any of the other food competitions I judged this year. The sugary contests are always the toughest, though. Now if you will excuse me, I have a bag of carrots and a Diet Dr Pepper waiting for me.
