Some businesses are passion projects. Some are purpose projects. Ginger and Spice juice bar, winner of the Nappie Award for Best Minority-Owned Business, is a passion project with a whole lot of purpose.
Owner ShaMyra Sylvester, who grew up in Maysville and graduated from Williamson High, never saw herself living in Mobile as an adult, let alone launching a business here. She moved away years ago to pursue a career with the federal government, living and working in Washington, D.C. But in 2020, everything shut down, so she came back to Mobile to work remotely for what she thought was a brief period.
One day, when trying to find a place that sold fresh juice, she was stunned that the only option suggested to her was Smoothie King. In D.C., she drank juice all the time and could find a great juice shop on every block.
“As I was getting reconnected with the city, I realized that a lot of the reason why so many of the people here are sick is because of the lack of accessibility to healthier food options,” she said. “So many people in my family suffer from a chronic illness or a diet-related disease. And that’s not any shade to my family, that’s a part of Black culture in the South because of a lack of resources.”
She started juicing for herself and giving fresh juice to her mom, who got hooked and spread the word to her friends, who told their friends, and on and on until Sylvester was running a full-on juice business out of her apartment on Catherine Street. She quit her day job and sold her house in D.C. to fully commit to a juicing career and Mobile.
In February 2023, she opened a permanent location for her juice bar, Ginger and Spice, at 209 Dauphin St., Suite A, the former location of Wacked Out Weiner. From the beginning, people poured into the tiny, bright shop with walls painted the color of orange juice, wondering what was going on in there.
“A lot of people associate the concept of juicing with more health-conscious ethnicities,” Sylvester said. “So when people see that it’s a little Black girl who owns the store, they kind of scratch their heads.”
The Ginger and Spice menu consists of cold-pressed juices, which are made without exposing the produce to heat, so the end result is the highest quality of juice possible. Each 12-ounce bottle contains 2 pounds of produce. Options include the FullTime Hustla (strawberry, mango, beet, lime, apple, carrot) and the So Fresh & So Clean (pineapple, mint, cucumber, lemon, apple, ginger).
Also on the menu are superfood lattes, smoothies, toasts and raw vegan wraps, many named after important figures in local Black history like the Koosola smoothie bowl (a dragon fruit and acai base topped with raspberries, bananas, kiwis, chia pudding, blue spirulina, granola, hemp seeds, almond butter and bee pollen). Koosola “Cudjo” Lewis was a founder of Africatown and was one of the last survivors of the Clotilda.
Sylvester said her shop is not only a place to educate the public on the importance of consuming unadulterated fruit and vegetable juices, and how they can help heal your body, but also on the importance of Black culture. The lobby of her shop has a shelf stocked with jewelry and beauty products made by other Black creators in town.
“If I did it, I want to use my platform and my space to give other minority-owned businesses and brands an opportunity,” she said. “This was needed for so many reasons.”
Sylvester hopes to open a full-scale vegan restaurant one day, offering raw as well as cooked food options. In the next year, she plans to get a juice truck on the road, so she can bring healthy food options straight to underserved communities.
“It’s just sheer serendipity that I was putting my footprint on Capitol Hill and now I’m back home,” she said. “I’m fighting the same fight. It’s still public service, but now I’m able to be hands-on and not so disconnected from the mission. I’m grateful for that.”
