What began with a stint as an acolyte in a Sunday morning church service turned into a day of good eating. After all, it was his birthday. Graham MacDonald entered his first year as a teenager in a robe, carrying a book at the corner of Ann and Government streets.
My middle child, Graham, came out of the womb with a more adventurous palate than his older brother. He never took to his predecessor’s love of macaroni and cheese with chicken nuggets. Despite being younger, he was the first to ask for a raw oyster. He would tear into a raw head of cabbage as if it were a giant apple. By age 4, no meat, veggie or sweet was off limits to the little boy.
I took this job around the time he entered the womb, so he’s pretty much been a food critic since before he drew his first breath. He still is. Today was his day, though, and he kept to himself about where he’d like to have his birthday lunch. I know his tastes pretty well, so he was open to the suggestion of Market by the Bay in Daphne.
This was one of my favorite gumbos and shrimp po’boys for years, so I was heartbroken when they closed sometime mid-2022. Thankfully, new ownership revived the Eastern Shore favorite, and in doing so, added extra dining space and a more aggressive menu.
Old customers are used to the “take out” style of ordering at the counter, which you can still do for meals on wheels. The new Market by the Bay is a “sit down and get waited on” affair. We had to bide our time until a table cleared at high noon that Sunday. It was worth it.
They have beer and wine, but the birthday boy was into a glass-bottled Barq’s ($3).The rest of us had water and tea and waited on our appetizers to get there. Boudin balls ($8) were the first to arrive. I remember at least four in our basket, crispy and delicious with a side of pepper jelly. The boudin itself (a rice and liver product usually linked in a casing, for those unfamiliar) was a touch spicy for the youngest, but the pepper jelly had the right amount of heat for me.
I was reluctant to try MBTB nachos ($13), as I have not found many seafood nachos worth their salt. These were a different story. Starting with house-made potato chips, a creamy gravy of shrimp and crawfish was topped with lettuce, tomatoes, a bit of cheese, chives and a squirt of ranch. Getting through the barrier of lettuce, we found these pretty irresistible.
Young Henry was enjoying his fair share of apps, but will always, and I mean always, get gumbo ($5 per cup).It’s such a normal, good representation that reminds me of the original, maybe a tad bit spicier. He toned it down with some crushed saltines. I was into a cup of crab chowder ($5).Equally as good, the crab flavor was huge, as was the corn presence in this thick soup course.
On Sundays, you are limited to the brunch menu. It’s not an impediment. Lucas ordered the crispy oyster deviled eggs ($14),a new item according to our sweet waitress. It’s four straight-up deviled eggs with a perfectly fried oyster attached with a toothpick to the creamy filling with tomato bacon jam. Pickled okra garnished the plate, and a drizzle of remoulade lent a little kick to the nose. I took one as dad tax. Keep it on the menu.
Birthday boy ordered like a boss with his Delta catfish ’n’ grits ($18).First, the cheddar grits were excellent. The catfish was cornmeal perfection. This brings out the Mississippi in our gang. That same crawfish and shrimp gravy from the nachos added to the bliss. I’m told there were hush puppies, which I can be snobbish about, but was not privy. Graham loved them.
I’m a seafood guy, but had to give the pot roast, egg and cheese wrap ($15) a shot. Only on the brunch menu, this burrito of sorts was full of scrambled eggs, debris, thick potatoes and cheddar cheese served with a side of au jus. I didn’t want to like it as much as I did. I took half of it home with me, and it was almost as good later.
Katie had to know if the shrimp po’boy ($12) was as fine as it used to be. The toasted bread, the mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and pickle were just right (had it come with tomato, she would have removed it), and the smaller fried shrimp were as good or better than those of yesteryear. This was an important make-or-break moment for our family. The yardstick. The test. I was given a bite or two, and the bread was so soft I knew the rest would be good. I’m giving it the thumbs up. It came with a side of French fries, the coated variety.
On the way out I grabbed a jar of pickled shrimp ($10) from the market side. Lemon, garlic cloves, a carrot stick and a pod of okra surrounded the plentiful shrimp in the mason jar. I was commenting on how spicy it was and noticed a fat, halved red pepper sandwiched in the mix. It’s a heavy vinegar flavor with a kick. Very charming presentation.
Market by the Bay lives on. I was nervous about such important shoes being filled. The old place was legendary. The new crew is killing it, though. Being more of a restaurant and less of a market, you have more creative items on the menu, options for suds and grapes, and mimosas and Bloody Marys for brunch. I’d hate to call it better, but I think it is. If you ask the birthday boy, he thinks it is, too.
Happy birthday, young man. Dad loves you.
