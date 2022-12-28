Grace opens for lunch on Dauphin

You’ve probably made your way to Dauphin Street’s Grace, Mobile’s latest craze for dinner and rooftop bar. If not, you’ve made plans. It’s worth the hype for sure, but if you’re looking to ease into it, Grace is making it easier by opening for lunch. The “gourmet goes casual” hotspot now opens Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. If you’re looking for the quick and easy version of Grace, go for the soup and salad, a bevy of burgers and handhelds, or the steamed sandwiches that harken back to the days of Solomon’s (if you know, you know).
For those of you looking for an elevated lunch, there is the fresh catch as well as an 8oz filet. Fries and bleu cheese mashed potatoes are your starches, and grilled asparagus checks off the greenery box.
I’ve only had dinner, and as great as it was, I can’t wait for the upcoming brunch menu. We shall keep you posted, but for now, lunch.
The “come down” week with citrus at the forefront
Here we are. It’s that week between Christmas and New Year’s Day where we don’t know whether to scratch our watch or wind our, uh, head. I hope you are as sick of cookies, fudge, candy, and fruit cake as I am (though appreciative of all the gifts!). It’s been an amazing year of unhealthy giving.
We’ve exhausted the leftovers, which were far less plentiful than the sweets and cheeses that found their way to our sideboards and buffet tables. If you joined our club of sodium-rich, diabetic-taunting, full-fat gorging, you are already prepared for the laughing stock you’ve made of yourself in preparation for your next week’s annual doctor checkup.
As heavy as the sugar and salt was this year, there was something healthier that outweighed the thoughtless consumption of holiday snacks and treats. It’s the citrus. I cannot recall such a year for satsumas, oranges, grapefruit and Meyer lemons. Our tree produced nothing for the second year in a row, but our friends and family must be enjoying a bumper crop.
This year’s bounty is plentiful enough to shape our menu for weeks to come. What the juicer doesn’t get, the local seafood will. Fresh squeezed satsumas for breakfast are hard to beat unless you have the perfect grapefruit on hand. Open faced, sectioned, juiced, brûlée’d or sliced thin, the almighty grapefruit is my favorite of all the citrus. I ordered grapefruit spoons this year, and they’re a game changer.
The Meyer lemon is this area’s most versatile fruit. That smooth skin provides a great zest, and the slightly sweeter flesh makes this the most palatable lemon I know of. The lack of pith is the most attractive characteristic, but the season is short. You’ll enjoy these from now until spring, basically a Mardi Gras lemon.
The drink recipes range from plain lemonade to limoncello, not to mention the dessert possibilities. I’ve already used some with fish and pan sauces. However the favorite use of the Meyer lemon in this household is for pickled shrimp.
Pickled shrimp needs acid, and though these lemons are less acidic, you’ll appreciate the smoothness. You’ll also love eating the actual lemon peels once the pickling is underway.
Collards wear the crown for New Year’s Day
I love cabbage on New Year’s Day, but my wife prefers collard greens. To be honest, I’m more of a turnip man, but she, with the help of my mother-in-law, indoctrinated our son. I stand no chance. Don’t think I dislike them in any way. I appreciate them more than most. What I appreciate even more is the sacks full that I was gifted from my dear friend Matt Horton. Matt raises bees and collards, keeping us well-stocked in honey and greens. Never the twain shall meet, as I am not one to appreciate the addition of anything sweet in my greens, be they glorious turnips, mustards, cabbage or collards.
If you’re scared of cooking collards, fear not. There is no sense in even giving a true recipe, just know you will cook them down with pork and onions. Here are some of my hints and suggestions. Freestyle your way through this or go find a blowhard internet tutorial.
You need a large pot. These leaves cook down to next to nothing. You’ll need at least two grocery bags full to have anything substantial. You’ll wash these greens several times, so there will be enough water on the leaves to cook, but we will add chicken broth to help strengthen the pot likker. That’s for your cornbread. Make two pans in case.
Start the cooking with a little olive oil and some pork, maybe tasso, ham, sausage, a pork chop, tenderloin, bacon, whatever. For larger pieces of pork, remove them after cooking and coarsely chop. Return them to the pan. Once browned, chopped and returned, add white onions, at least two, chopped. Stuff as many greens as you can into the pot, packing it tightly. Add a quart of chicken broth, bring to a boil, then simmer covered for an hour or two. Your vinegar should come from the hot sauce you add at the end, but that’s none of my business.
Don’t forget your black eyed peas! Hide a clean dime in your Hoppin’ John. Watch as much football as you can. Only kiss someone who is worth it. Start the New Year off on the right foot. Mardi Gras is just around the corner!
