Grace

Grace opens for lunch on Dauphin

You’ve probably made your way to Dauphin Street’s Grace, Mobile’s latest craze for dinner and rooftop bar. If not, you’ve made plans. It’s worth the hype for sure, but if you’re looking to ease into it, Grace is making it easier by opening for lunch. The “gourmet goes casual” hotspot now opens Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. If you’re looking for the quick and easy version of Grace, go for the soup and salad, a bevy of burgers and handhelds, or the steamed sandwiches that harken back to the days of Solomon’s (if you know, you know).

