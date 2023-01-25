Grace the barn

The latest eatery from Noell Broughton is expanding its hours. Grace on Dauphin, your favorite rooftop bar with fine dining in a casual atmosphere, opened this fall with dinner, soon followed by lunch, and as of this week, eased into Sunday brunch.

As far as “easing into it” goes, this was a fairly bold entry into the realm. I barely managed to get a table at this weekend’s soft opening (reservations are not required, but certainly wouldn’t hurt), and enjoyed a rainy day’s worth of pre-playoff goodies while listening to a talented pianist bang out some classic Billy and Elton on the keys.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.