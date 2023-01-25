The latest eatery from Noell Broughton is expanding its hours. Grace on Dauphin, your favorite rooftop bar with fine dining in a casual atmosphere, opened this fall with dinner, soon followed by lunch, and as of this week, eased into Sunday brunch.
As far as “easing into it” goes, this was a fairly bold entry into the realm. I barely managed to get a table at this weekend’s soft opening (reservations are not required, but certainly wouldn’t hurt), and enjoyed a rainy day’s worth of pre-playoff goodies while listening to a talented pianist bang out some classic Billy and Elton on the keys.
Our table had grits and grillades, steak frites with chimichurri and a poached egg, and a Croque Monsieur that may have been my favorite. Don’t leave without at least one biscuit, complete with a sprinkling of Maldon salt that really makes it pop against the sweetness of your choice of peach or blueberry preserves. Thick applewood bacon was as delicious as the cheese grits.
I’ll be back for the avocado toast, which features West Indies Salad, and the kids are looking forward to the breakfast dogs. The latter is a pair of local blueberry sausage links dipped in pancake batter, deep fried and served with Vermont maple syrup.
I’m yet to visit the rooftop bar, which is very unlike me. Dry-ish January is almost over. I’ll meet you soon. Call 251-380-6947 for reservations.
Hope Farm introduces The Barn
Hope Farm is home to one of Fairhope’s most elegant dinner and drink menus, certainly providing a unique dining experience indoors and out. Known for weekday dinner and weekend brunch (closed Monday), the Nichols Avenue location carved out a slice of Heaven across from the Fairhope Brewing Company.
Still offering the same services, Hope Farm is changing its game by adding an on-site restaurant simply known as The Barn. Open seven days a week, The Barn is offering breakfast, lunch and brunch with a little help from Nova Espresso. The Mobile-based craft coffee shop’s offerings will go well with Hope Farms’ house-made pastries and their new bistro-inspired lunch menu.
Scones, muffins and danishes sound great for the sweet tooth, but a tasso, ham and cheddar kolache is more my speed. The lunch is no joke, either. Oysters from the Gulf and the East Coast, as well as West Indies Salad, shrimp cocktail and a chilled lobster salad showcase the lighter side of seafood. You could go heavier with grilled hangar steak, scampi or airline chicken. Meet in the middle with something from a list of sandwiches and burgers.
As if I don’t already have enough reasons to drive across that bay …
VisitTheHopeFarm.com for all of their complete menus.
Downtown Cajun Cook-Off announces date for their seventh year
The Seventh Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off presented by Cunningham Bounds is coming to Cathedral Square Saturday, March 25. This event pits local bars, businesses and restaurants against one another for bragging rights on who will reign as champion for the year. This showdown is always jambalaya heavy (no problem for me), with lots of crawfish dishes, gumbos and plenty of thinking-outside-of-the-box recipes, so everyone wins.
Live music from Phil and Foster never hurts. I knew them when they were nobodies. Proceeds from this highly favored event will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile. More information on ticketing and times is soon to come. Until then, follow them on social media.
King Cake-Off this Friday
Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, Jan. 27, is the Fifth Annual King Cake-Off at the Mobile Civic Center’s Expo Hall. The event runs from 5-7:30 p.m. with live music from Gabe Willis and Emily Stuckey, followed by the Mobile Second Line Society. After all, you need a little music to aid in the digestion of that many samples of King Cake.
This is a serious amount of carbs that shouldn’t be taken “lightly.” I don’t believe any of them offer choking hazards. You’re in no danger of eating the baby unless you bring your own. This year’s event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alabama. This, of course, means your eating and drinking calories won’t count because they’re going to a worthy cause.
Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, with VIP tickets clocking in at $50. Kids 3-12 are only $5 each. Find yours at KingCakeOff.com. I’ll see you there.
Crawfish 101: Basic steps, big flavor
Live crawfish are finally available around town. Yes, they are small, and yes, they are expensive. Don’t worry. They will get bigger and the price will get lower. I grabbed a bag of already-cooked crawfish from Rouses and, man, were they spicy! I just needed a quick fix. Normally I’d be doing my own. If you are new to crawfish boils, here’s the skinny.
Get decent equipment such as a good pot with an appropriate strainer, lid and burner. Once you have that, it’s easy street.
Commercial boil seasonings are either powder, bagged or liquid. I’ve used all three, but generally stick to powder. You’ll factor in 3 to 5 pounds of crawfish per person. The first batch is always the worst, so invite a lot of people so you can break it into at least three batches.
People go crazy adding things to boils. I’ve seen peanuts, sprouts, brisket, butter, mushrooms, etc., so boil whatever you wish. There are the minimum ingredients you must include or don’t call it a crawfish boil. There has to be corn, red potatoes, lemons and sausage. Clown around from there.
Add veggies and sausage first when it comes to a boil. Let the potatoes get done before you add the mudbugs. Boil for about 4 minutes and kill the heat. Let them soak a bit. Some prefer to dump them in an ice chest and add more seasoning. That’s not my thing. I’m kind of a purist. Do it right in the boil.
Have fun and send me an invite!
