This is a first for me. The day after this issue hits the big purple boxes, my oldest son, Lucas MacDonald, will don the cap and gown. I’m nervous. Not for him, but for me. He’s been loving dorm life at the Alabama School of Math and Science for the last three years, so he’s ready for freshman year at UAB. I’m the one who needs to act brave.
I took the position of cuisine editor when he was only 4 years old. Part of what Lagniappe has given me — and more importantly, him — is a different perspective as far as food and restaurants are concerned. With his dad involved, he was involved. I think the first father and son review we did was the Hungry Owl. He knew the score. He had input. He was given a huge Oreo dessert for the ride home. He was hooked.
This job took him from being the kid who ate mostly mac and cheese and the occasional chicken nugget to the adventurous eater he is today. To my fault, he is too young to be placing this much importance on food. I would like to think to my credit, though, he has a broad range and an open mind in matters of what is on the table.
You know the old chestnut of, “She learned to cook sitting on a stool in her grandmother’s kitchen,” etc.? That old tiresome adage can be thrown out the window. Unless you state otherwise, it’s what we expect because we all sort of did that. When I immersed myself in as much cooking as time would allow, it was Lucas on the stool next to me. But it was less of him learning what I was doing and more of me learning what he was taking in.
Watching a kindergartener’s engineering mind spin its gears gave me a better understanding of what I was attempting over that stove. I had to figure out how to break it down so he would understand it. Not dumbing it down, ever. Big difference. That would be insulting to this guy. He was too smart for that nonsense. We didn’t do things just because the recipe said so. We had to know why. If I screwed it up, we had to know why. If the cornbread was superior, the Pyrex shattered, the sauce broke or the cake rose better than last time, why? I even tried to get the boy to start an online cooking show when he was 6, but he was camera shy.
I grew older. He grew older. I grew grayer. He grew wiser. I bought a guitar store. He ended up with two more brothers. Things changed at an alarming pace, but never for worse. He was still my sidekick food critic who was getting closer to my height with each passing review, official or otherwise.
On his 13th birthday, a couple hours before I dropped him off at ASMS summer camp, we had a father/son date. He wanted brunch at Noble South. Just us. I remember we barely made the cut, finding two seats at the bar on the side of the busy dining room. We attacked that farm-to-table menu and finished with some amazing dessert. There is a pic of us toasting each other with pickled shrimp, juice running down the sleeves of our church clothes. I share it every time it pops up in my memories.
The next milestone was his 16th birthday. What did he want? An Xbox? A new TV? “Dad, I want the two of us to go to Noja.” Wow, I was honored. I think I made reservations at the DMV and Noja on the same day. This was our first outing with him behind the wheel, a license in his wallet and a hunger in his belly. We were lucky to be seated with Mark Radoslovich as our waiter, who treated him like a man, and Mark and I let the birthday boy take the reins. He navigated the menu with maturity. It was his first popcorn ice cream and ginger donut. A rite of passage for a young Mobilian.
There was the time he accidentally popped the hood while trying to open the gas cap at Griffith Service Station. We realized his mistake as we pulled onto Government and the hood hit the windshield. It looked like something out of a “Herbie” movie. A memory, indeed, but not as memorable as the dinner at Royal Scam just after. Hanoi shrimp, gumbo, one of us had steak, the other had fish.
This kid isn’t cheap, but he’s also just as at home at Butch Cassidy’s, Callaghan’s, Nixon’s, Roshell’s and Wintzell’s. I don’t remember very many drive-thru windows in his life, at least not with me. He never asks to go to one. I feed off of his energy as much as he does mine. I guess it’s better this way.
He’s all grown up now. He is a great role model for his brothers. He’s a sweetheart of a boy, 18 in less than a month, but he has the sarcasm gene from his father’s side that comes out when needed. He glares at anyone ordering a steak at all temperatures north of medium-rare, but prefers his bloody. He wants his eggs runny, his roux caramel, his jambalaya spicy and his chocolate dark. But the most important part of this story is that on days when I am graced with good luck, he wants to experience those things with me.
Would he have written this article the same way? I’m not sure if he would, but it isn’t his to write. These are my memories, my reality. But I want him to know how proud we are of who he’s become. There’s so much more to brag about, but for now, I want to say, as I have many times before, congratulations, we love you, and where do you want to eat?
