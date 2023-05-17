MacDonald

Andy MacDonald and his oldest son, Lucas, dine at Noble South in June 2018.

This is a first for me. The day after this issue hits the big purple boxes, my oldest son, Lucas MacDonald, will don the cap and gown. I’m nervous. Not for him, but for me. He’s been loving dorm life at the Alabama School of Math and Science for the last three years, so he’s ready for freshman year at UAB. I’m the one who needs to act brave.

I took the position of cuisine editor when he was only 4 years old. Part of what Lagniappe has given me — and more importantly, him — is a different perspective as far as food and restaurants are concerned. With his dad involved, he was involved. I think the first father and son review we did was the Hungry Owl. He knew the score. He had input. He was given a huge Oreo dessert for the ride home. He was hooked.

