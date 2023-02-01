I hate to admit it, but I’m not a big King Cake fan. Bread with cinnamon, cream cheese and sprinkles? Here’s my review: Just give me a cinnamon roll. And please hold the sprinkles.
As an aside, though, I’m intrigued by the recent craze of “savory” King Cakes, which sound to me like some sort of twisted “pie” they’d concoct on “The Great British Bake-Off.”
I imagine a brioche loaf stuffed with mincemeat, curry and port-soaked stone fruits. Is that what savory King Cakes are? I don’t know and will probably never investigate further to find out.
What I will investigate further is the King Cake-flavored cocktails and coffees that are all over town right now. I’m a sucker for themed drinks, even if I find the source material to be a little underwhelming.
Many of these drinks have the same qualities as the pastry — creamy and milky, spiked with vanilla and cinnamon, and topped with festive yellow, purple and green sprinkles — and also like the pastry, no two are just alike.
Here’s where to pick some up this week, maybe before the Conde Cavaliers roll through town Friday night.
The Flora-Bama Yacht Club on the state line is now serving their fan-favorite King Cake Cocktail. To make it, they shake together Kenny Chesney’s Blue Chair Bay spiced rum, Tippy Cow Vanilla Soft Serve rum cream, RumChata and milk. If you’re counting, that’s three types of rum, plus milk. They serve it over ice, in plastic, and top it off with whipped cream, tri-colored sprinkles and a wide straw.
Also at the beach, High Tide Daquiris and Mimosas in Gulf Shores has a King Cake daiquiri on offer. This layered drink is green at the bottom (green apple flavor), yellow in the middle (mango) and purple on top (sweet icing). The daiquiri comes out of the machines alcohol-free, but they recommend adding spiced rum to give it that cinnamon kick. They top the cup with edible glitter. Try it in one of High Tide’s daiquiri flights alongside three more of their frozen drinks such as their banana Bushwhacker or key lime margarita.
Downtown, Moe’s Original BBQ has put a Carnival spin on their classic Bushwhacker. Their King Cake Bushwhacker is also layered, purple on the bottom and yellow on top (both are the same original Bushwhacker), and garnished with a cherry and green straw. To give it that King Cake flavor, imbibers have two options: They can top the cup off with cinnamon-vanilla vodka or 99 Bananas and crushed-up banana MoonPies.
Also downtown, POST is bringing back their POST Cake cocktail, which is their take on a white chocolate martini. To make, they shake together Absolut vanilla vodka, Godiva white chocolate liqueur, cinnamon syrup and half and half, then strain it into a martini glass that’s rimmed with colored sprinkles. This drink has been a hit at the bar for years.
Last year, Braided River Brewing Co. released a King Cake stout to celebrate the season. This year, they made a blonde ale called Lil’ King Cake Baby, which they brewed with spices, lactose and actual King Cakes. The brewers dumped the cakes, baked nearby by Dropout Bakery, into the mash tun while making the beer and said they were able to use the breadiness of the cakes to replace some of the beer’s traditional malting agents. The 6.9 percent-ABV blonde ale has a light cinnamon flavor and almost confectionary sweetness.
For those still adhering to Dry January, there are plenty of King Cake drinks for you, too. The Coffee Loft in Fairhope makes a King Cake latte with caramel syrup, brown sugar-cinnamon syrup and vanilla chai, and tops the cup with sprinkles. Warehouse Bakery and Donuts, also in Fairhope, makes their King Cake lattes with espresso, white chocolate, a dash of cinnamon, heavy cream and milk, and tops it off with sprinkles, of course. You can get it iced, hot or blended into a coffee milkshake.
Foley’s Drowsy Poet makes their King Cake latte — also available iced, hot or blended — with praline and cinnamon bun syrups. Soul Caffeine, with locations in Daphne and Midtown Mobile, makes theirs with spiced brown sugar and caramel syrups and tops the cup with cinnamon powder. Serda’s Coffee Co. in downtown Mobile blends two of their syrups together for their holiday treat: hazelnut and cinnamon bun.
Yellowhammer Coffee, with locations in Mobile and Semmes, offers a King Cake latte and a King Cake white mocha, both of which can be made sugar-free. They both include brown sugar and cinnamon syrups (regular or sugar-free) and the white mocha includes a rich white chocolate sauce (regular or sugar-free) as well. They add espresso and your choice of milk, and they can serve it hot, over ice or blended as a frappe.
Maybe next year someone will make a savory King Cake drink. That I would love to try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.