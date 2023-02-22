I’m scrambling to figure out what I’m leaving behind for the next 40 days. There are roads far easier to travel than others. I would find an absence of mayonnaise more difficult than that of alcohol. I’m fine with meatless Fridays. I don’t golf, so that’s already given up.

It needs to be something that will make you feel the sacrifice. Something you will miss. As of this writing, I am torn between my beloved Diet Dr Pepper (which I allow myself a mere 20 ounces per day) and chips (upon which I have not imposed any sort of daily moratorium). I know you don’t care, but many would like to catch me in the act of doing something wrong. Feel free to slap that DDP or Lay’s out of my hand should you find me overcome by temptation.

