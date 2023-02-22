I’m scrambling to figure out what I’m leaving behind for the next 40 days. There are roads far easier to travel than others. I would find an absence of mayonnaise more difficult than that of alcohol. I’m fine with meatless Fridays. I don’t golf, so that’s already given up.
It needs to be something that will make you feel the sacrifice. Something you will miss. As of this writing, I am torn between my beloved Diet Dr Pepper (which I allow myself a mere 20 ounces per day) and chips (upon which I have not imposed any sort of daily moratorium). I know you don’t care, but many would like to catch me in the act of doing something wrong. Feel free to slap that DDP or Lay’s out of my hand should you find me overcome by temptation.
This is the time of the Catholic fish fry Fridays. For example, St Mary’s Knights of Columbus on Old Shell Road will have their fish fry every Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24 through March 31, save the exemption from Lenten requirements on St Patrick’s Day. Check your local parish for times and availability of other fish fries around town.
Crumbl Cookies opens in Spring Hill
If you don’t know the routine of Crumbl Cookies, educate yourself. This is a cookie store with a weekly changing lineup of cookies (milk chocolate chip is always on the menu) made fresh. Could you imagine the smell? Of course, our neighbors in Spring Hill are the first in Mobile to get this delight. The latest store opened this week in the Rouses shopping center at 4356 Old Shell Road.
Not only does this satisfy a sweet tooth or two, it also provides our area with more than 60 career opportunities. Store owners Collin and Kayla Roof say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly post-ready pink boxes. I can’t wait for something covered in sugar. Good thing I didn’t give up cookies for Lent.
Hours here are pretty aggressive for a cookie place. On weekdays they open at 8 a.m. and run until 10 p.m., but stay open all the way to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. I’ll get a box if you bring the milk.
Taco Casa eyeing Mobile and Huntsville as new location possibilities
This is big news for those who are fans of the ones in Tuscaloosa. Taco Casa has announced its intentions to expand and franchise. “We have been contacted for years about expanding throughout the state of Alabama and are excited to work with local franchisees to grow our brand in these dynamic communities,” a company spokesperson said. “We believe that our quality food and great customer service, combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of these Alabama metropolitan areas, will create a winning combination.”
The Mexican fast-food favorite is looking at Huntsville and Mobile as possible areas of expansion. Those who take the plunge and spread this solid gold to our area should expect extensive training and support from site selection to ongoing operations and every step in between.
This place has fans. Many I know, myself included, would not consider a trip to T-Town complete without a visit to Taco Casa. I grew up on the stuff, a fan of the Taco Casa in the Sawmill Square Mall, and once it disappeared we all realized we’d taken it for granted.
From the Left Coast to the East Coast, there is no taco chain that compares. I’m willing to bet super fan April Rahaim of Laurel, Mississippi, would finally remember our phone number if some sweet soul would open a location near Midtown. I would be glad to do it myself, but all of my money is tied up in guitars and younguns.
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off turns 34
Saturday, March 11, Mobile’s American Cancer Society Chili Cook-Off will hit Canal Street at the Ice Box Bar beginning at 11 a.m. It’s their 34th annual event, putting up a fight against cancer in the most delicious way. Sponsored by Infirmary Cancer Center, this heavily contested feat of flavor will have activities for the smaller folks at the Kid’s Corner, special guests the Azalea Trail Maids and more bowls of red than you can handle. I’m sure you’ll see Stoney and the gang at the Ice Box should you need an uplifting refreshment.
On a personal note, if you are unfamiliar with roundabout etiquette, take a refresher course. That’s a gorgeous new area and we don’t need you messing up the vibe. Tickets are in the $10 range. There may still be time to register teams as well as sponsorship availabilities. Visit mobileacschilicookoff.com and get in on the action before it is too late.
Downtown Cajun Cook-Off tickets on sale now
King Cakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, chili — you know downtown loves to celebrate a food showdown. One of the biggest ones yet is the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off. The Seventh Annual Downtown Cajun Cook-Off is prepared to set fire to your taste buds Saturday, March 25, at Cathedral Square. Sure, that’s a little while away, but tickets went on sale on Valentine’s Day.
You can pick up an early ticket in person for the low price of $10 at the Child Advocacy Center, Arrow Exterminators of Mobile and Baldwin County, Bebo’s Springhill Market and Hillcrest Market, or Olensky Brothers Downtown. The tech-savvy festival-goers can grab a ticket for $13 online at cacmobile.org. All of the procrastinators and wishy-washy types will have to pay $15 at the gate on the day of the event. Come on, you know you need some spice in your life. Get your tickets now.
If you need more details, call 251-432-1101 or follow them on their Facebook page. I’ve never missed one of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.