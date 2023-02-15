Beer & Loathing

As you let the good times roll this Carnival, you may find it hard to roll out of bed the next day.

Mardi Gras is prime hangover season, when our bodies punish us for having too much fun. Most drinkers have experienced the debilitating effects at some point — nausea, headache, fatigue — and almost everyone seems to have their own trick for curing a hangover, or at least for easing the symptoms.

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Copyeditor/columnist

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Sp

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.