As you let the good times roll this Carnival, you may find it hard to roll out of bed the next day.
Mardi Gras is prime hangover season, when our bodies punish us for having too much fun. Most drinkers have experienced the debilitating effects at some point — nausea, headache, fatigue — and almost everyone seems to have their own trick for curing a hangover, or at least for easing the symptoms.
Some suggest you keep drinking (a “hair of the dog”) to lessen your body’s alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Although for many, that just postpones the inevitable. Others suggest fluids and carbs to rehydrate and boost your blood sugar levels. And others still swear by leafy greens and vitamins to counteract the poison and rebalance your gut.
I’ve tried them all, including, most recently, chugging a bottle of my daughter’s Pedialyte. (Way too much sugar. We shouldn’t be giving this stuff to our children.) I have enjoyed an occasional a.m. Gator-ita, as in lemon-lime Gatorade spiked with tequila, but the only thing that works for me is the fever treatment plan: Starve it. No food, no drink. I let my insides shrivel into a facsimile of Krang, pop a migraine pill and try not to make any sudden movements for a day or two.
As Fat Tuesday approaches, it’s best to get your hangover plan in order now. So, I polled the most experienced hangover specialists I know — Lagniappe staffers — to see what they recommend.
Co-Publisher Rob Holbert is a Carnival pro. He’s been celebrating Mardi Gras regularly since ’98 and suffers from post-parade hangovers to this day. However, his go-to cure is not for the faint of heart: “Thirty minutes on the treadmill. Nothing works better than sweating it out.”
Our fearless Co-Publisher Ashley Trice has Rob beat. She’s spent 30-plus years catching beads in Mobile. She, too, suffers from seasonal hangovers and recommends a morning cocktail of Biolyte (an electrolyte drink) or Gatorlyte (a “rapid rehydration” form of Gatorade) and Tylenol, followed by grease and carbs. “But during Deep Gras,” she says, “‘hair of the dog that bit you’ is the only answer.”
Also celebrating 30-plus-years of Mardi Gras, Sports Editor Tommy Hicks recommends sleeping a hangover off. But he has a very radical idea for beating it to begin with: Cut back on your booze intake. I know, I know. “I don’t usually get hangovers and haven’t had one in years,” he says. “Of course, I’m not a big drinker, which helps …”
Web Content Editor Scott Johnson, who’s on his second year of Mardi Gras in Mobile, does not have a cure. He says he’s still figuring that out. “I normally go above and beyond with prevention,” he says. “I drink a gallon of water and take Liquid IV before imbibing.” Yes, Scott really does drink a gallon of water at a time. He does CrossFit, OK!?
Dale Liesch, Lagniappe’s assistant managing editor, is also a think-ahead type of guy. He drinks water or Gatorade between every couple of alcoholic drinks. “This advice is not for everyday drinking, but if you know you’re going to drink a lot of alcohol, just prepare to have water or other hydrating fluids nearby,” he says.
Reporter Brady Petree has never experienced Mardi Gras before and his hangovers are infrequent. His last was weeks ago! Weeks. But hopefully, his cure will work this year: “Drink a ton of Gatorade and eat a good amount of fried foods.”
Reporter Kyle Hamrick moved to Mobile in August, so this is his first Carnival as well. His hangovers tend to occur after nights his brain chooses to forget. But his hangover recipe is memorable: “Foosackly’s chicken fingers and force of will.”
Happy Mardi Gras, y’all! Drink responsibly and try to stay out of jail.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Sp
