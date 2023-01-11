Twelfth Night has come and gone, and you, dear reader, may officially enjoy your King Cake from now through Fat Tuesday. My youngest has already eaten one, with little-to-no help. I’m leaving here in an hour to pick up two more for the week, this time sharing with friends and family.
I’d bet most of you are in a similar situation. Love it or hate it, the King Cake is an important piece of our Mardi Gras puzzle. It stands to reason that we need to find, in an official fashion, who is serving up the best version of that bread-like, sugar-coated, cream cheese-filled pastry. Your chance at that is none other than the 2023 King Cake-Off!
Friday, Jan. 27, the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall will be the battleground as you step into ring after ring of King Cakes as local bakeries, eateries and grocery stores compete to see who has the best traditional King Cake and King Cake-inspired treats on the Gulf Coast. Running from 5-7:30 p.m., guests will have plenty of time to eat themselves silly on these treasures.
There is a lot more to this event than gorging yourself in favor of a winner. There will be live music, local vendors, activities for the kids, specialty cocktails, tastings and more.
This year’s event, presented by PNC Bank, benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama with contributions going directly to support their worthy cause. Their mission is to give our children a caring and supportive adult mentor who will guide them to success, hold them accountable and set their lives in a direction they never thought possible. Igniting the power and promise of our youth has never tasted this good.
Tickets are only $15 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under, if purchased in advance. Adult pricing jumps to $20 on the day of the event. You’ll find yours atkingcakeoff.com. I’ve never missed one. See you there.
Select your flavor, hide that baby, pick your poison
For those unfamiliar, King Cake isn’t really cake. Most will liken it to a giant cinnamon roll with colored sugar on top. A plausible comparison, for sure, but it’s the filling that rolls out the flavor. Any good Mobilian already has his or her beloved filling in mind when picking out a King Cake, but they should be open-minded enough to consider a backup flavor or a first alternate. It’s not like you’re only having one, right?
If you search hard enough, you’ll find pretty much any fruit filling with or without (with, of course) cream cheese. Of these, maybe strawberry is the most popular, possibly raspberry is a moderately close second. But as ridiculously good as strawberry can turn out, if I’m choosing, it’s likely going to be blueberry and cream cheese.
Designer and “gourmet” flavors are like neon signs on a label. Clever names are up to the bakery, but many King Cake purveyors will borrow from other desserts. You might find yourself with a banana pudding-filled cake, red velvet, key lime pie or chocolate and peanut butter. Anything amaretto will be great. Right now, my sweeter tooth for this style of filling teeters back and forth between Bavarian cream and pecan praline.
The plastic baby thing is simple. Reach under the cake and thumb it into the filling. “Tradition” is the person who gets the baby must throw the next King Cake get-together in the next 72 hours. It rarely happens. If we stuck to it, a 4-year-old would have owed me a Bavarian by yesterday. Argue it however you wish.
So what do you drink with a King Cake? Remember, these are naturally dry until you hit that filling. They are also overly sweet. I don’t want anything that adds to that sweetness. A cold glass of milk is perfect for the kids. Black coffee is my sober choice. No cream, no artificial sweetener, just black.
When the party is kicking, however, the thing I crave to cut the sweetness is a couple of fingers of straight bourbon. Neat, and not wheat, usually. The Woodford Reserve Double Oak is my favorite. I have, proud to say, developed a taste for Jack Daniels products, from low end to high, so don’t take me for a bourbon snob. I’ll have its kissing cousin, if need be.
If you fancy yourself a wino, well, that depends on the filling. I love a port during dessert courses, but maybe not if your filling is lighter, like lemon or pineapple. Match your wine closer to the color of your filing and you’ll be on the right track. Narrow it from there to where the tasting notes are similar. Dessert wines are often sweeter, but a chocolate-tinged Cabernet or red blend is not off the table. Just don’t out-darken your flavor.
NoJa barrels into the New Year with a five-course wine dinner
We’ve had a few wine dinners about town slip through the cracks in the early days of the year. NoJa is setting theirs for Thursday, Jan. 26. The show starts at 6 p.m. when attendees will take in five courses paired with some Napa Valley gems from guest Ryan Hill of Hill Family Estates.
Though the wine is great, it probably won’t outshine the food. A fruity passed mousse appetizer teases the Brut Sparkling. Seared scallops with gnocchi in a caper cream sauce pairs with their Albariño. A rosé helps a duck leg confit salad do its thing. The Cabernet course is a beef short rib with savory mushroom bread pudding. They close out the night with a goat cheese cheesecake with orange jam and Hill Family’s Like A Hawk blend.
Tickets are $100 and will likely sell out. It will be the only menu offered that evening. Call now for reservations at 251-433-0377.
