Knot Just Pretzels
740 Hillcrest Road, Suite 18
Mobile, AL 36695
251-509-5765
I was tired of the post-Independence Day run-of-the-mill lunch fare. I’d had my fill of burgers, dogs and barbecue. In search of something new and different, I found my way with 4.5-year-old Henry to a West Mobile spot called Knot Just Pretzels. A little tricky to find, when you turn south on Hillcrest from Airport, be looking to your right. Actually, just put it in your GPS, because I drove right past it.
I’d heard this place has a hot lunch, but that’s where the knowledge ended. I wasn’t sure if we were about to load up on buttery dough and beer cheese or be seated at white linen with a waitress. When we got there it was something in between, of course.
The small suite had a cooler full of grab-n-go items, some ready to eat, some ready to reheat. A display case showed a massive amount of desserts and a popcorn machine was being tended to by a sweet lady filling up a bag. “Can he have some popcorn?” she asked, gesturing toward Henry. “Of course.” I’d have been in hot water if I said no.
There isn’t much room for dining in, so we ordered more than we should and went to the house. It was an armload, just shy of $60, so this was set to be more than one lunch.
They have a hot plate that changes daily, but Thursdays are always Chicken Spaghetti ($10.99).This creamy dish had thinner spaghetti in a rich sauce. Basically, we were eating Chicken Tetrazzini. A little bit of cheese, a tomato or two and chunky chicken were familiar as a cafeteria favorite of mine. Chopped parsley for greenery and that excellent sauce made this stand out compared to what we had at our high school lunches. Green beans had a mild, peppery kick, and whole-kernel corn was well done with a dash of paprika. A good dinner roll helped me sop up that gravy.
There are two things my odd little mini-me doesn’t eat: pasta and cheese. Not together. Not separate. My family cannot figure this out. He’s the first for either of these aversions, but he was also full of popcorn from the ride home.
Not only was he missing out on the special, but he also wouldn’t try the Kickin’ Shrimp Pasta Salad ($11.99) from the cooler. This was great, just a little soupier than what I am used to. It’s not very spicy from a heat standpoint, but there is something that gives it a strong, piercing flavor, in a good way. It could be a little dry mustard, but I am only guessing. Whatever the case, Katie and I enjoyed it later.
Of course, we had to have a Soft Pretzel ($3.79).If it’s in the name, you need to try it. It was fine. I’m glad we had it, but it was really overshadowed by all of the other good things. By good things, I mean dessert.
This place is no joke when it comes to sweets. I should know. I had four of them. That evening, Katie and I lined them up and rated them using a pseudoscientific method. First up was the Blondie ($3.25).This square was 3/4 of an inch thick, with over a third of that being icing. It would be tough to beat this. It’s chewy and it tastes like a praline. Excellent.
I enjoyed the Napoleon ($3.99). Part of what made it so great was a lack of sweetness. The flaky phyllo layers handled the not-so-sweetened whipped cream. It felt very natural and homemade, great with a black coffee.
The Biscoff Cheesecake Slice ($6.59) was the preferred of their cheesecakes. It didn’t have that tangy flavor most cheesecakes punch you with. Perhaps that was toned down by the layer of caramel that sealed in the flavors from the outside world. Topping this hunk was a dollop of whipped cream with a Lotus Biscoff cookie leaning like a horseshoe. I’ve accused Henry and Katie of eating this when I wasn’t looking — investigation underway. The cheesecake still stood high on its own.
The best was saved for last. Their Strawberry Blueberry Cake ($4.99) was unanimously our favorite of the day. This shortcake/sponge cake masterpiece was topped with more whipped cream, and the berries stuck tight with a red glaze. This dessert was sweeter than the other items, in a good way. Katie remarked it tasted as if 1975 and 1989 had a baby. She was yet to be born in 1975, but I was there. I am not sure how, but she managed to hit the nail on the head.
The cake itself disappears in your mouth. It’s like air. While the other desserts sort of eased into our palates, this one kicked the door open. Don’t take my gushing for too much. Any of these desserts could be a favorite, depending on your mood.
These guys close at 6 p.m. on most days and it looks like the lunch special ends around 2 p.m. If you miss that deadline, hit them up for some taco soup or something to pop in the oven and set yourself up for desserts. They’ve only been operating since January. West Mobile, as well as anywhere else, needs a spot like this that delivers on its promises. It has charm, a homegrown feel, and it’s good. Plus, I didn’t see any hamburgers or hot dogs on the lunch menu. If you live near me, don’t fear the drive. It wasn’t that bad. I just wish they had a bigger sign.
Also, I must apologize to the nice lady. As we were walking out, I whispered to Henry, “Be sure to thank her for the popcorn.” As the door was swinging shut, I heard him sweetly holler, “Thank you for the popcorn, but not the pasta!” I’m sorry, ma’am. He meant well. Indeed, thank you for the pasta.
