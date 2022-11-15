As of this writing, Koma Bistro of 216 St. Francis (formerly Firehouse Wine Bar), is in the middle of their soft opening. They introduced a very snack-friendly menu this week featuring a lot of dips, bruschetta and cheesy bread, wings prepped four ways, and “Koma Pies.” These appear to be pizzas, scratch-made, on waffles or thin crusts.
An alcohol list is heavy on local beers with other favorites peppered in. For those not particularly hungry, they also offer gummies, Krispies and pre-rolled Delta-8 products. Have one of those and your appetite will certainly return; however, these hemp products are only sold to-go. It’s the first advertised “specializing in wine, beer, pizza and CBD” place I’ve seen in Mobile.
Slurp Society slinging noods on St. Michael
The soft opening of Slurp Society, Mobile’s newest ramen spot, was such a success they ran out of food on one of the days. It’s the hottest thing to ever hit 69 St. Michael St., the downtown spot formerly occupied by West Food Bar and Von’s.
Now in business for everyday lunches (except Sunday) and weekend dinners, the first shift is 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with the Friday and Saturday dinner shifts from 5-9 p.m. The menu is far more than a couple of bowls of ramen, but it still delivers on that reputation. You may start with some spicy cukes, fried beets, Okonomiyaki-style Brussels sprouts or Japanese fried chicken wings. I can never pass up a bao. They’ve got them in green curry chicken karaage, roasted pork, duck confit, banh mi with Wagyu smash and vegetarian tempura fried green tomato with pimiento “kim-cheese.”
The noodles come in slurpy. The word is the Battleship Curry stands out and the Spicy Red Miso really does bring the spice. There are brothless options for those feeling a little less soupy.
This place is hot right now. They’re still looking for staff, and it sounds like a fun time. I’ll be there sooner than later.
