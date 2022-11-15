Koma Bistro Slurp Society

Koma Bistro holds soft opening

As of this writing, Koma Bistro of 216 St. Francis (formerly Firehouse Wine Bar), is in the middle of their soft opening. They introduced a very snack-friendly menu this week featuring a lot of dips, bruschetta and cheesy bread, wings prepped four ways, and “Koma Pies.” These appear to be pizzas, scratch-made, on waffles or thin crusts.

Koma Bistro

Slurp Society

