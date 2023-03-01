There are few, and I mean few, places of merit in this county that have yet to be explored by the MacDonald family. I am downright ashamed to admit we have never been to a place as legendary as the Lighthouse down in the Irvington area.
Yes, I’ve heard of it. Yes, I understand its significance to our culinary culture. Yes, I know about the crab claws. That’s how I ended up here. It ain’t around the corner from our house, so I’m not jetting down there on the chance I’ll get an immediate table, but in a post-Mardi Gras downtown where many places are closed or recuperating, we decided to step out of our comfort zone.
A half-hour drive from our palatial Midtown estate, we took the two-lane all the way from the interstate to this sort of run-down, trailer park fronted by a restaurant with an empty marquee affixed to a small lighthouse. It looked as if it had been added onto many times, but its full, unpaved parking lot let us know this place was solid gold.
It reminded me of some hotspot I’d have visited in the 1970s. I totally expected to be met with a haze of cigarette smoke upon entering the front door (luckily there was none), but every other preconception of this sprawling, split-level business came true. The low ceilings, the loud noise of bussing tables, the mugs of beer you could only get if seated — it was exactly what I wanted. There were waitresses (no waiters in my field of vision) who used the words “sweetheart” and “hun” with more abundance than the grains of rice in the gumbo. Baskets of crackers, pats of fake butter, hot sauce on demand and probably enough sweet tea to turn several platoons of pre-diabetics into a prosthetic army seemed the norm.
This place holds that power. On the surface, I loved everything but the hour-long wait. Even in line, we made buddies with another couple with kids from Midtown, as it was obvious we were from the same ilk.
Once seated, the first thing to arrive was a chilled mug of Yeungling ($3.95) on tap. I needed it after the drive and wait. It was quickly followed by a West Indies salad ($17 per cup).Our sweetheart of a waitress, Kendra, made certain this bowl was packed tight with what may be the best West Indies salad I’ve ever had. The canola oil was not overpowering, the crabmeat was succulent and the white onion was tangy and delicious. When we ran out of crackers, we simply resorted to eating it with a spoon. Not a drop was left for the scrap heap.
Next came the stuffed shrimp ($9.25).Each of the three shrimp looked to be the size of a small chicken leg. Of course, the shrimp were overshadowed by the amount of stuffing, held together by the deep fryer’s warm hug, but everyone at the table loved them.
I was making a go of the oyster stew ($5 per cup).Good, but not my favorite. It was more like oysters poached in milk. I’m used to a thicker stew with loads of parsley. This one was thinner and oilier than most, with a handful of green onions. It wasn’t bad, just not as good as I’d hoped. I picked out the oysters and ate most of it anyway.
Henry was stuck on his go-to, gumbo ($6).This moderately dark roux contained seafood and all the usual ingredients, but was heavy on the okra.
Katie received what must have been the best value of the evening. The crab cake dinner ($12.25) had a pair of crab cakes the size of hamburger patties, fried golden brown, a side of fried okra and a baked potato. I think I’ve spent more for a combo at Chick-fil-A. This is a pretty sturdy meal, regardless of the price.
Henry is a connoisseur of fried crab claws, but Mother Nature, we are told, has not been cooperating as of late. Amidst a barrage of affectionate nicknames, our dear sweet Kendra told us they haven’t been getting enough for such a rush as of tonight. She pointed to a sign that informed us we could no longer buy them by the pound, but we were able to get a helping if we ordered them with a combo.
That being said, Henry and I split a seafood platter ($23.50). The menu clearly states there are no substitutions on this one, but the funny part of that statement is it covers all of the bases. You get it all. Fish, oysters, shrimp, crab claws and a stuffed crab come with hushpuppies and a couple of sides. I’m not sure what the fish was, but the shrimp were sizable. The coveted crab claws were larger than my thumb, so we could see why they sell out. The handful of oysters was crispy, and the stuffed crab was big in comparison to what you’d find at some buffet.
I have to say the hushpuppies were white cornmeal, my favorite, and were done up as they should be. I guess the only items missing were the fried crawfish tails. More fried okra and a loaded baked potato rounded out this monster plate, and most of it came home with us.
I’ve had so much seafood this week my heart sank when Henry commandeered the baked potato. It disappointed me enough that I made them for dinner the next night.
This place is a treasure. It’s a time capsule from my childhood, and with that level of popularity on a Saturday night, I’d say the calm staff could not have handled it better. I do wish they would have had raw oysters and maybe more grilled options (you can order some things grilled), but don’t listen to me. The Lighthouse is killing it.
Go for the crab claws. Stay for the West Indies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.