This past weekend Gabe suggested something so frightening, so stomach-turning, it chilled me to the bone — “Let’s go watch a Grateful Dead cover band.”
I’ve never been a fan of jam bands and don’t really get subcultures like Dead Heads. I had once, in a dark time in my life, tried to rebrand as goth, but that only got so far as applying eyeliner on a weekday.
“It’s at the Fairhope Tiki Bar,” he added. I had heard about this under-the-radar watering hole but had never been. And I’ve had very few chances to go out since our daughter was born (as loyal readers of this column may have figured out), so I put on my best tie-dyed T-shirt and loaded the kids in the van for a trek across the bay.
The Tiki Bar is barely visible from its waterfront location on South Mobile Street, down the hill from American Legion Post 199, its proprietor. The Post, located inside a three-story, 100-year-old wooden building, was significantly damaged during Hurricane Sally and is now operating out of a temporary structure while it raises funds for its rebuild.
The military veteran group runs the Tiki Bar, but it is open to the public; you don’t have to be a member to drink there or listen to music. The large, covered music stage is at the base of the hill and the bar is situated maybe 100 feet away, on a pier that stretches into Mobile Bay.
Fun fact: The Post’s commander is named Gerry Garcia. It’s pronounced Jerry Garcia.
We set up folding camp chairs near the tree line and let Flora run out into the sand. Other kids splashed in the water and dogs shaded themselves under picnic tables. The crowd included plenty of other families, bikers in leather vests and a smattering of goofy but (probably) lovable jam band followers who swayed back and forth near the stage.
On our first visit to the bar, I noticed Bushwackers were popular, but I ordered a couple of cans of Fairhope Brewing’s Cheap Sunglasses instead. When in Rome. On our second visit, I asked the bartender for “a mixed drink, something tiki.” She prescribed me a Panty Dropper — raspberry vodka, cranberry juice and pineapple juice. It was exactly what I was hoping for, fruity and boozy, and luckily, because I was in public, my drawers stayed put.
At one point I held Flora and caught myself swaying goofily to the music while Gabe threw a frisbee with the boys. We didn’t stay until the end of the set (Foosackly’s was calling our name), but we did stay long enough to watch the sunset over the water, something I hadn’t seen in months.
“So many people don’t know this place exists,” the Tiki Bar’s GM, Claire Powell, told me when I reached out to her the next day. “I didn’t even know it existed until I applied for the job. People think going to the American Legion is for 85-year-olds on fixed incomes, but it’s different, trust me.”
According to Powell, the former GM of Manci’s Antique Club in Daphne, a lot of bar regulars don’t want outsiders to know about it because it’s so unique — laid back and situated on 300 feet of beachfront property — and one of the few venues left in the area that isn’t corporate.
“This isn’t just a spot,” Powell said. “It is THE spot.”
Additionally, a large portion of the bar’s proceeds goes to supporting disabled veterans, which is why, Powell said, making the Tiki Bar successful is so important to her. For Veterans Day Weekend, Nov. 11-13, the bar is hosting Trop Rock For Our Vets, a music festival featuring acts such as Wet Willie to raise even more funds for their cause. Shortly after the festival, the Post hopes to break ground on the rebuild.
Weather permitting, the Tiki Bar is open Wednesday through Friday, 4-8 p.m., Saturday, 3-9 p.m., and Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Another Grateful Dead cover band (there are apparently many), East LA Fadeaway, will take the stage Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. This time, I’ll be the one asking Gabe if we can go.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Sp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.