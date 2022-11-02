Market By The Bay

It was a rough patch for Daphne and surrounding residents when Market By The Bay shut down earlier this year. Fans were outraged, angered and ready to fight when they couldn’t get their favorite shrimp po’boy or gumbo. The dry spell didn’t last long, though, and the Eastern Shore favorite reopened under new ownership this past week with a lot of praise.

With the new boss on the scene, Market By The Bay is offering the dishes you’ve loved for so long and much more. Treat yourself to a meal in the remodeled dining room or grab something to go from the fridge such as West Indies Salad. There are even “take and bake” items for those who feel like halfway cooking.

