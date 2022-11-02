It was a rough patch for Daphne and surrounding residents when Market By The Bay shut down earlier this year. Fans were outraged, angered and ready to fight when they couldn’t get their favorite shrimp po’boy or gumbo. The dry spell didn’t last long, though, and the Eastern Shore favorite reopened under new ownership this past week with a lot of praise.
With the new boss on the scene, Market By The Bay is offering the dishes you’ve loved for so long and much more. Treat yourself to a meal in the remodeled dining room or grab something to go from the fridge such as West Indies Salad. There are even “take and bake” items for those who feel like halfway cooking.
We’ve already seen a glimpse of some specials this past week. People are raving about the shrimp and grits, and the shrimp and crab-loaded potato, despite being substantial, is low on potato! Careful when looking them up on social media. Make certain you are at the new Market By The Bay page with recent posts. Come see what the new fuss is all about at 29145 U.S. 98 in Daphne. Let’s watch this one develop into something big.
Jim ’N Nicks Bar-B-Q coming to Foley
With 14 locations in Alabama and many more throughout the Southeast, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q is gaining more of a foothold in our home state with plans for a Foley location. The new restaurant should be here soon at 2500 South McKenzie St.
You will find the usual barbecue fare with a healthy treatment of the vinegar-based Carolina-style barbecue sauce, original barbecue sauce and white sauce. You’ll also find lots of turkey, brisket chili and fried catfish. Of course, like every other barbecue joint, they have banana pudding for dessert, but I’m looking forward to their homemade pies, which change with the seasons.
Keep an eye out. Currently, they fall into the “opening soon” category.
GRACE on Dauphin holds soft opening, serving this week
You’ll be taking the stairway to Heaven when you climb to Mobile’s first fine dining rooftop bar at GRACE, 555 Dauphin St. This latest downtown restaurant had its soft opening this past week to much acclaim, and began regular dinner service Halloween night. Don’t be frightened by the fine dining delineation. It’s a place where gourmet meets casual.
How gourmet, you ask? A quick glance at the menu reveals a fair amount of duck, double-cut pork chops and a smart-looking lamb shank Osso Buco. They will have a fresh catch as well as an assortment of red meats and a bevy of sides worthy of meals themselves.
Open Monday through Saturday at 5 p.m., the bar stays open until midnight; the kitchen closes earlier. Beginning Nov. 7, GRACE will begin lunch service at 11 a.m. Sundays are closed for the time being, but plans for a brunch in December are already in the works. Get to that rooftop while the weather is spectacular.
Trellis Room reintroduces Sunday brunch
Brunch is back at the Battle House’s Trellis Room. Featuring a menu of Italian influences and local flair, specialty mimosas and traditional brunch dishes, this could help your Sunday taste much better.
Some spins include croissant beignets, King Cake French toast and bread pudding French toast. Traditional dishes include smothered chicken biscuits, steak and eggs, a handful of Benedicts, and shrimp and grits. Oysters Mobile, avocado toast and their smoked brisket hash skillet take it a step further.
Prices are more than reasonable at this luxurious spot. Visit 26 North Royal as soon as you can.
Bay Area Brunch Fest Postponed
As if the Trellis Room wasn’t enough brunch news … This past weekend’s Bay Area Brunch Fest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at Cooper Riverside Park, was postponed. This major fundraiser for Lifelines Counseling Services plans on rescheduling the event, but until then, refunds for tickets can be found at your original place of purchase. Once a new date is set, we will be the first to let you know. Until then, enjoy one of Mobile’s many brunch spots, new or old.
Penalty’s Sports Bar & Grill offering buffet
What started out as a reboot of the Mobile nostalgia icon Colonel Dixie restaurant, Penalty’s Sports Bar & Grill was the next iteration, still carrying some of the Colonel’s favorites. The latest news in the Penalty biz is the new lunch buffet. Offered Monday through Friday, this fresh idea will feature different items each day with a seafood-heavy lineup on the last day of the week. Gobble ’til you wobble.
You will find this new collection of down-home cooking at 4940 Government Blvd. I’ll bet you can still get a Dixie Dog if you ask real nice.
Crumbl opening in Spring Hill
Are you a cookie fiend? Get ready for some great news. Crumbl Cookies is coming to the Spring Hill Village shopping center just across the parking lot from Rouses. This chain of confection is making a splash in the cookie world and first reached our neck of the woods with a Daphne location. The Mobile store will open soon.
The concept is a cookie store that changes its flavors every week, substituting out four or five different ones, and offering a permanent chocolate chip. Can you imagine trying that many cookies each week? I’m heavy with excitement. I can’t weight to get over there. This place will milk me for a lot of dough.
What started in Utah sometime in 2017 by cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) and Sawyer Hemsley (COO) has grown into more than 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. Get ready for some wild flavors. For example, last week had Peanut Butter Crisp featuring Butterfinger, Chocolate Malt featuring Tootsie Roll, Rice Krispies Bar, Strawberry Limeade with Nerds, an M&M original and a Mystery Cookie. I say, “Yes, please.”
