Toasted Yolk

If you think Old Shell Road is lacking in breakfast and lunch spots, then hold onto your hats. A new eatery is coming to 2066 Old Shell, at the corner of Upham Street. You are probably familiar with the original Greer’s Market location that was most recently occupied by Fuego.

This is the future home of the Toasted Yolk, a fast-growing chain that reaches mostly across the Southeast, but stretches to northern Texas on up to Ohio.

