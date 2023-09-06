If you think Old Shell Road is lacking in breakfast and lunch spots, then hold onto your hats. A new eatery is coming to 2066 Old Shell, at the corner of Upham Street. You are probably familiar with the original Greer’s Market location that was most recently occupied by Fuego.
This is the future home of the Toasted Yolk, a fast-growing chain that reaches mostly across the Southeast, but stretches to northern Texas on up to Ohio.
I’ve counted about 35 active locations with a dozen more in the works, not counting Mobile. If you’d like a taste before ours gets here, the closest ones to the Port City are in Dothan to the right and Biloxi to the left, with another coming soon to Gulfport.
Breakfast starts with donuts and crepes before getting serious with the omelets, scrambles and pancakes. Five different Benedict styles (here they cleverly call them Arnolds) provide something a little sturdier, but the top of the food chain may be the pork chop and brisket.
Lunch is mostly burgers and sandwiches, the most interesting being the Reuben described as “piled high.” The menu then lightens up with salad and soups. There is an extensive coffee list, a handful of wines and over a dozen specialty drinks for the a.m. imbibers. There may even be a beer or two in there.
There is a sign in the window, but as of today, the Fuego sign still hangs outside. Hopefully, Mobile will be listed on their website soon. It is a giant menu. Let’s see if Old Shell can handle another brunch spot.
Benji Burger coming to a familiar downtown haunt
If you have crossed the intersection of Dauphin Street and Joachim recently, you may have seen signs for Benji Burger in the window of what most of us refer to as the “old brewery.” Sources say brothers Damian and Chris Polk purchased the building and are now opening the new business in the downstairs area. Officially known as Benji Burger and Breakfast, you can deduce what the menu should include.
All we have now is a “Coming Soon.” We will let you know when there is a “Come in Now.”
Mac and Cheesery joins others in Box Owt
Before this paper hits the streets, Dauphin Street’s new Box Owt food court will already be opening some of its outdoor mini-restaurants. Looks like it should be worth the wait.
This new food hall is finalizing the inspections and firing up the stovetops for plenty of variety next door to Mobile Opera. One of the restaurants leading the charge is the Mac and Cheesery, the latest creation of radio personality Stu Donald, co-host of the “Sip and Chew with Mike and Stu” show. You’ll be amazed at the things the boy can do with mac and cheese.
Stu says he’ll be in good company with Dee’s Carnival Treats, the delicious Smac’s BBQ and Las Castrachas also at Box Owt. We will happily let you know when the grand opening occurs or if any other restaurants are added. Pay attention to this place.
Summer’s end corn chowder
Other parts of the country are celebrating their September evenings in long sleeves and outdoor fire pits. It’s still summer here. Fire is not on my brain. We are still figuring out all we can do with the last of the summer corn. I take it hot, cold and however I can as long as the ears are fresh. Baldwin County has some of the best corn I’ve ever found.
A couple of weeks ago, Katie and I visited a charming restaurant in La Grange, Georgia. We had some pretty decent food, but the shrimp and corn chowder was amazing. Soup doesn’t exactly fit everyone’s menu when the sidewalks are melting, but I crave soup all year round. With skillet corn, Mexican street corn, corn salad and more already wearing us out, I thought this chowder would be a great departure from our usual boiled cobs and such.
I don’t usually measure the flour. I just sprinkle in enough to sop up the grease. It’s like putting kitty litter on an oil spill when you drop your filter in your garage. You don’t need a dark roux to tighten this up. Just a little color will do. The shrimp will get a lot of seasoning from the bacon grease, but adjust that salt and pepper at the end.
I wouldn’t mind a splash of white wine in the early stages. I’d happily serve this with a drier Riesling if you prefer to make this spicy. A Sauvignon Blanc should do in its place. The sweeter the corn, the spicier I would aim.
Get some good bread and a nice salad for a simple meal that doesn’t break the bank or the calorie counter.
- 6 strips bacon
- 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined Gulf shrimp
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 5 ears fresh corn, cut off the cob
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 14-ounce can chicken broth
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Hot sauce
Line a Dutch oven with bacon and cook from cold to medium-high heat. Once cooked, remove and drain the bacon, leaving the drippings in the pot. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook for 1 minute per side. Remove shrimp and add onion, cooking 3 minutes. Add corn and celery, cooking for another 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Add in the flour and stir constantly until the grease is absorbed. Keep stirring for another 2-3 minutes, or until the roux starts to barely darken. Gently stir in the chicken broth and continue stirring as the roux thickens.
Add the milk and heavy cream, bringing the heat up to high. Kill the heat back down to low just before boiling, and add the shrimp and chopped bacon.
Garnish with green onions and a squirt of lemon juice, if you so choose.
