DAUPHIN ISLAND Gumbo

Only treats at 2022 Dauphin Island Gumbo Festival 

It’s advised you get a good base coat before you abuse your stomach with mountains of sugar, chocolate and stubbornly digestible gummy candies. Might I suggest the Dauphin Island Gumbo Festival? Spend your Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tasting the best gumbos of South Mobile County.

Bake My Day
Bay Area Brunch Fest
Greater Gulf State Fair
Halloween candy corns in bowl on black wooden background

Halloween candy corns in bowl on black wooden background

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.