It’s advised you get a good base coat before you abuse your stomach with mountains of sugar, chocolate and stubbornly digestible gummy candies. Might I suggest the Dauphin Island Gumbo Festival? Spend your Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. tasting the best gumbos of South Mobile County.
The event will be held on the grounds of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at 531 Lemoyne Drive on Dauphin Island. If you drive past it, call an optometrist. This is not only a celebration of the roux-based soup of the South. It’s also a competition. Put on your most critical cap and find the top entry before things get too spooky. This is the best one to judge, as a layman or a pro.
Advanced general admission for tasting these cauldrons of gumbo goodness is only $10.75 and can be purchased through the Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce. Don’t plan on attending? I say, “Boo!”
Go ahead, Bake My Day
It’s finally here. The much-anticipated opening of Bake My Day in the old Ashland Place Fire Station happened this week. I tried to pop in, but they were too busy for the amount of time I’d allotted. People were dining in the front yard and the rear parking was jam-packed. It’ll be this week when I stop in for my shrimp pasta, soup of the day and lemon squares to take home for the evening meal’s dessert. One could spend a worse afternoon.
It’s cake by the slice, cookies galore and more in the ’07 zip code. Graham now has his favorite strawberry cake closer to home. Hours are a little odd. Monday through Wednesday, they are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; they close at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Fingers are crossed for future weekend hours, but they are not open on Saturday and Sunday for now. Visit them at 2407 Old Shell Road or their trusty old Spring Hill location at the corner of Old Shell at 156 N. McGregor.
Bay Area Brunch Fest adults only
Looking to brunch away from the kiddos? Try Bay Area Brunch Fest, Saturday, Oct. 29. Cooper Riverside Park will be alive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the (sort of) most important meal of the day. Brought to you by Lifelines Counseling Services, guests can sample brunch items from 10 of Mobile’s local restaurants and caterers. Also available for purchase are drink tickets for Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer and coffee, so bring a little extra.
Live music will be provided by Symone French & the Trouille Troupe as well as DJ Sham. Parking will be available at the Mobile Civic Center. It’s a 21 and older event, no children or fur babies allowed, so I’d consider a designated driver or Uber.
Tickets are only $25, with VIB (Very Important Bruncher) tickets at $60. VIB includes a special entrance, comfortable seating and bottomless mimosas. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Learn more about Lifelines Counseling Services by visiting lifelinesmobile.org.
Are funnel cakes a food group? I’d say that’s fair enough
Many of you think of the Greater Gulf State Fair as a place to ride the attractions until you’re queasy, go through three bottles of hand sanitizer, and go home with a Rambo knife or an Indiana Jones bullwhip. If you don’t think of this as a food event, then I’ll have you know I once championed a donut-eating contest at media night (I also placed in a livestock showing, but that’s another column).
You’ll be elbow-deep in candied apples, corn dogs and cotton candy as soon as the fair opens Friday, Oct. 28. It ends Sunday, Nov. 6. For more information, visit greatergulfstatefair.com.
Side note: Do not enter a donut-eating contest. Ever.
Fun with candy corn: Top five uses for America’s favorite Halloween treat
For your Halloween party, gather as much candy corn as you can. Let’s make the most of what is certainly this holiday’s most popular snack! As a kid, I was always suspiciously fearful of the unsanitary health risks involved with bobbing for apples. Now it sounds ridiculous! Apples on a string are a dental danger far greater than that of a sugar binge. I remember the agony of trying to chew a plug of Bazooka Joe with two saltine crackers in my mouth in a race to see who could blow the first bubble as being less of a disease risk, but the cloud of cracker dust coming out of multiple schoolmates’ mouths was a little unsettling.
Candy corn is a safer party bet with many uses in recipes, games and fun activities. Here are a few of my original ideas for making candy corn a larger part of your Halloween-themed get-together.
Fill a glass jar with candy corn and cover it with a tight-fitting lid. Have your partygoers take turns guessing how many pieces I will refuse to eat.
A favorite recipe of mine is to mix candy corn and Circus Peanuts in a large bowl. Toss with a quarter cup of dry sherry and soak for an hour. Spread the mixture on newspaper (this column would work fine) and wrap it tightly like a burrito. Cook for 30 minutes by placing it directly into a roaring fire pit. Serve it on rye bread to someone you don’t like.
If you live in a rural area, slingshots make great party favors. Make sure you have enough for every ghoul and goblin at your soirée. Give each person a pocketful of candy corn and send them on a squirrel hunt. The first to run out of candy wins. Don’t forget the protective eyewear!
Melt one dozen kernels of candy corn in the microwave in 30-second intervals. Once fluid, this can be used to patch the holes in your inflatable bouncy castle.
Mix equal parts candy corn to salted, skinless peanuts. Eat the peanuts.
Check back for more holiday tips in coming issues.
