Greetings, newbies! Welcome to the Mobile food scene.
If you’re in town for Mardi Gras, we welcome familiar faces as well as first-timers to the Port City. You may already have your fill of the street vendors’ fare, but a diet of funnel cakes, chicken-on-a-stick and corn dogs will get old pretty quick.
Ask any true Mobilian for their favorite restaurant and you are bound to get a list 20 or so deep with the top billing changing with more frequency than parade floats.
We don’t really care if YOU like our restaurants or not; we just want you to hear what WE like. It’s a scene where if you show it some love, it will love you back.
Whether it’s a dive bar or fine dining, all points in between find their way to our top 10s for specific reasons. Consume it. Drink it in. Trust someone. Trust no one. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
On the other hand, I, dear reader, am focused on leading you, not to some subjective favorite of mine, but toward specific dishes I feel embody the spirit of Mardi Gras. There are plenty from which to choose, but today we look at muffulettas, gumbo and King Cake.
Muffulettas
If you are unaware of the origin of the muffuletta, I’ll clue you in. We claim Mobile as the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but this sandwich definitely sprung up from our sister city, New Orleans. More specifically, Central Grocery. It sounds as if it’s little more than cold cuts and olive salad. If it’s so simple, then how did this wiggle its way into my alternating top two sandwiches in the world?
The fact is, simple ingredients can lead to something divine. First, the bread has to be real muffuletta bread. If it’s on po’boy bread or a hoagie roll, it’s little more than a ham sandwich with olives. The bread makes it. Similar to focaccia (but it’s not), this wide, flat, round sesame seed loaf is probably only found in New Orleans. Anything else is an imposter.
The cold cuts can be really anything porky, but oft includes ham, salami, mortadella, capocollo or even prosciutto. Think like you raided a charcuterie board. Olive salad is too labor intensive and also too readily available for me to make my own, but it’s just a bunch of veggies and olives in oil. And though similar, it’s not vinegary giardiniera.
There are some great versions in Mobile. I’m sure I’m leaving someone out. If the bread ain’t right, it’s intentional.
Three George’s is a downtown spot that comes to mind. The corner of Joachim and Dauphin streets is a great starting point. Known for their candies and treats, they have a true lunch muffuletta. Grab some cheese straws while you’re there. Debris Po-Boys is a block away at North Jackson and Dauphin. They had a muff special on Mondays with fried mortadella that’s great hot or cold. Publix has the sandwich, but not always. I had one last year, but am yet to find it this year. It’s really good for a grocery store. Speaking of, Rouses is a smaller grocery chain with a fine muffuletta. Even the sliders are great. I consider this the second best in Mobile. Mobilians don’t argue over the king of muffs. Food Pak on Old Shell Road is yet to be dethroned.
Gumbo
This is a hot topic. Gumbo is all over this town. Fight about it, you will. This is the one thing I get nervous mentioning because there are so many great ones in our area. I would be embarrassed to leave off a favorite, but it would be easy to do. My kid gets gumbo everywhere it’s available. He’s a fiend. He loves it so much we sometimes have to convince him certain soups are special types of gumbo just so he won’t protest the establishment. Imagine what will happen when he’s old enough to read ….
It’s really hard to say whose is best. The worst I ever had was a school cafeteria, and I still ate it. Let’s eat our way around the city. The best on the Causeway is found at Felix’s Fish Camp and Original Oyster House. Market By The Bay in Daphne is a consistently great gumbo. Hopefully, you read about me eating there last week. Again, Debris Po-Boys enters the ring with a light and delicious lunch gumbo I get almost every time I visit. Café 219 is still carrying the torch Todd Henson lit 20 years ago with his “heavy on the thyme” rendition, a downtown favorite. Midtown loves the unassuming Dew Drop Inn,the strong cup that precedes a hot dog and chili burger. My top two faves go to the Royal Scam,a Creole nod with seafood, and Wintzell’s Oyster House,a darker roux that is becoming one of the best I ever tasted.
King Cake
We just had our King Cake-Off last week, the not-so-cakey dessert only available through Epiphany. This is the one with the plastic baby inside. Winner of the “Traditional” category was Gourmet Goodies.The “King Cake-Inspired Treats” category went to Blue Bell Ice Cream.“People’s Choice” fell into the hands of Bishop State Community College, and Sweets & Stuff took the gold in “Indie Baker.”
Nearly every baker in the area will have a worthy King Cake. You don’t survive Mardi Gras without one. You will also find them in grocery stores where they stack them deep and sell them cheap. Don’t be afraid of these, just grab the right one. I prefer cream cheese and some kind of fruit, but the Rouses Bavarian may be the best mass-produced one so far.
Find an indie baker with amaretto.
Enjoy your stay. I hope this helps. Have your meatsicles and fried dough, then eat like a local. Remember, if you love Mobile Mardi Gras, it will love you back.
