TIKI WEEK

The 2023 Mobile Tiki Week hits downtown Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. For first-timers, this is almost an entire week of tropical drinks, eats and events at some of LoDa’s finest bars, breweries, coffee shops and restaurants.

What started as a “one-night-only” party in 2013 at The Haberdasher is now a six-day/night event bringing multiple venues together. This year’s venue count comes to 22, including The Haberdasher, Sidecar Lounge, POST, The Merry Widow, Squid Ink, Roosters, Alabama Music Box, Braided River Brewing Co., Debris Po’boys, Alchemy Tavern, Ice Box, Nova Espresso/Front Yard Tacos, O’Daly’s, The Outsider, Chuck’s Fish, El Papi, Five Bar, Grace, Oyster City Brewing Co. and Knucklebones Elixir Co.

three-little-birds.jpg
press-co-2.jpg
press-co-1.jpg
ypizza.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.