The 2023 Mobile Tiki Week hits downtown Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19. For first-timers, this is almost an entire week of tropical drinks, eats and events at some of LoDa’s finest bars, breweries, coffee shops and restaurants.
What started as a “one-night-only” party in 2013 at The Haberdasher is now a six-day/night event bringing multiple venues together. This year’s venue count comes to 22, including The Haberdasher, Sidecar Lounge, POST, The Merry Widow, Squid Ink, Roosters, Alabama Music Box, Braided River Brewing Co., Debris Po’boys, Alchemy Tavern, Ice Box, Nova Espresso/Front Yard Tacos, O’Daly’s, The Outsider, Chuck’s Fish, El Papi, Five Bar, Grace, Oyster City Brewing Co. and Knucklebones Elixir Co.
This is a huge event with every location providing some tiki-themed items, be it food or drink. It would be nearly impossible to list them all, but here are a few. Front Yard Tacos will have a tiki plate with grilled pineapple, dirty fried rice with seared Spam and their chili crisp “not ranch.” Their palmetto kani dip includes hearts of palm, Kani sticks, avocado, pineapple, peaches and red onions served with fried tortilla chips. Portobello rangoons have garlic- and chili oil-smothered portobello mushrooms with cream cheese, scallions and Covfefe Poly (coffee-Polynesian sauce). Love it!
If you are looking for headquarters for this event, I’d say go to the Haberdasher. Their tiki menu is pretty impressive. Char sui ribs, whole fish, Loco Moco, jackfruit lumpia, Spam fries, sweet potato with coconut, vegan Hawaiian salad, steak skewers with coconut, Polynesian drumsticks, Musubi and eel hand rolls will keep the kitchen busy all week.
Go with an empty stomach, but fill up a little at a time before you guzzle that next cocktail. We don’t need anyone having a rum overload. Eat and drink responsibly. Tell Trader Roy I sent you.
Three Little Birds Smokehouse comes to Chickasaw
Look out, Mobile, there is some new barbecue in town, and I am hearing good things. Three Little Birds Smokehouse is up and running in Chickasaw’s former Off The Hook, at 621 North Craft Highway. These guys snuck in under the radar around mid-July and are crushing it with a brisket-heavy menu.
Smoked sausage dogs, smoked and loaded potatoes, smoked chicken salad and some of the best pulled pork (according to my sources). Of course, mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw and Creek Caviar (black-eyed pea dip) make for great daily sides, but it’s the chalkboard menu to which you need to pay the closest attention. It’s there you will find smoked brisket sandwiches, ribs, smoked gouda with the mac, and wings of various flavors. They are even smoking some corn over there. Call me when it is bacon-wrapped jalapeño popper day.
Being a new business, I would pay attention to their Facebook page for open days and hours, but right now it looks like the norm is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. I’ll be going soon if you need a lift.
Ginger and Spice is downtown’s juiciest spot
If you are looking for grab-and-go items while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, look no further than Ginger and Spice. Located at 209 Dauphin Street, this cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar also serves downtown health-conscious vegetarian meals on the ready.
Get your dose of deliciousness in a smoothie, smoothie bowl, toast or raw vegan wrap form. The cold pressing doesn’t cook out the vitamins, besides, superfoods taste best when raw and fresh. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Press and Co. bringing juice to Olde Towne Daphne
Not all of the juicy news is in Mobile. Baldwin County is welcoming Press and Co., a new organic café and cold-pressed juicery to Olde Towne Daphne at 711 Belrose Ave.
Loose-leaf specialty teas, Amavida roasted coffee, smoothies and a full breakfast menu crafted by Executive Chef Hunter Harris, a seasoned restaurant vet and graduate of Louisiana Culinary Institute, round out the menu.
“We’ve been dreaming about this day for years. After learning through my own experiences the transformative effects of clean eating on your body, I couldn’t wait to bring a convenient, healthy option like this to our community,” Kimberly Cox, owner of Press and Co., said. “We are striving to create an environment and experience that are good for body and soul.”
The opening date is Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ypizza opens in Belforest/Daphne area
The latest Baldwin County pizza craze is Ypizza, 10748 County Road 64, Suite 1, in Daphne. Made from scratch dough, breads, sandwiches and such feature fresh, hand-chopped ingredients for a totally handmade pie. Pizza is the feature, as the name suggests, but one may also find his eye wandering toward the Stromboli and pasta sections of the menu.
This place has been a hit since it opened last month. You may want to call in to see if they have room for you. Closed on Tuesdays, Ypizza generally runs from 11 a.m. on other weekdays until they basically run out. Saturday and Sunday start at noon. I’d expect these hours to change as they get their feet under them. Call 251-520-2555.
Mobtown Burger Week announces 2023 dates
The popular Mobtown Burger Week announced the 2023 event will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The multi-venue fundraiser brings the best of the best in Mobile burger makers as participating restaurants create specialty burgers only found during this week!
Cast your vote for your favorite burger. A portion of each sale goes to Restore Mobile, a nonprofit that works to preserve vacant homes and revitalize Mobile’s iconic historic districts. If you are looking for something unique and juicy (just like I was in college), this is your event.
The list of participating restaurants is yet to be finalized, so pay close attention to their social media pages. You can also sign up for email updates atrestoremobile.org/mobtown-burger-week.
