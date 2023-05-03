Be on the lookout for a May opening date for Mojeaux’s. Coming to 396 Azalea Road, you will find this hard-to-spell-but-easy-to-pronounce eatery across from Pho 88. This casual, fine-dining restaurant is the vision of Chef Chris Banks, who is focusing on a Cajun-meets-soul-food theme for this endeavor. I would say the menu is seafood-heavy, but further reading tells me it’s heavy with everything.
You’ll find bar food next to shrimp, oysters and crab claws, lamb burgers next to po’boys, and étouffée next to shish kabobs. Lamb chops and ribeyes come from the grill, and a host of meats come out of the smoker. There’s a section devoted to smoked turkey legs with different toppings such as shrimp alfredo, dirty rice, collard greens, mac and cheese and more. Who knew turkey legs were so versatile?
See the rest of the menu at eatmojeauxs.com. Plan on seeing it in person somewhere around the middle of the month.
Steak Out tips the scale
The threat of rain couldn’t keep St Mary’s Steak Out from putting smiles on faces. I had a blast with my fellow judges nicknaming all 15 of the blind entries. The personalities of the cooks really did shine through the (essentially same) cuts of meat. In the end, the victory went to Team Mosley’s Meat Market for their expertly trimmed and lower side of medium-rare chunk of protein, which we called “Bloody 98.” People’s Choice went to Team Robert Dueitt.
Congratulations to our winners. One of the judges executed a perfect celebratory cartwheel in your honor. I hope we are invited back. On a related note, my pants didn’t fit the next morning.
Correction!
In our last issue, I erroneously wrote that Mark Bentz is the owner of Yinzers in Daphne. Bentz started the restaurant, but current owner Jennifer Morris took over the business in January. I apologize for my mistake and for any confusion this may have caused.
Béarnaise sauce a steak favorite
While enjoying a diet of mostly meat this weekend, I decided to revisit an old favorite of mine, béarnaise sauce. We were served something close to it with one of the steaks, but I think it was just a straight hollandaise sauce.
Hollandaise is one of the five French mother sauces, along with béchamel, velouté, sauce espagnole, and sauce tomat. Of these five, hollandaise is the only one that does not employ the thickening properties of a roux, relying instead on an emulsification of egg yolks. It is also the mother sauce to béarnaise.
With hollandaise, you basically have egg yolks, butter and lemon juice with a pinch of cayenne if you are feeling wild. Béarnaise is just hollandaise with shallot or onion, champagne vinegar and tarragon. Some people strain and discard the solids. I prefer mine with those little bits. I don’t think I’ve ever thrown away an onion of any sort.
Chervil can also be added, but tarragon is the most important herb here. You’ll notice a slight licorice flavor which, I admit, does not sound that great. It most certainly is.
A purist would gasp at the very idea of someone using a stick blender or a regular pitcher blender for making this sauce, but it can be done. How dare you use a 20th-century invention for something created in the 19th century?! I am no purist, but I personally just stick to the whisk. Mainly because I need the exercise and it’s less to clean up. I don’t care if you use a blender or if you microwave your gumbo roux. You could cook your pommes frites in an air fryer and your red beans in an instant pot for all I care.
Definitely let your first time be by hand just as your French forefathers did. Taste the suffering.
1/4 cup champagne vinegar (sub white wine vinegar if needed)
1/4 cup white wine
2 tablespoons minced shallots or white onion
2 tablespoons dried tarragon
4 large egg yolks
2 sticks (1 cup) butter, melted
Salt and pepper to taste
In a small saucepan, add wine, vinegar, shallots and 1 teaspoon of the tarragon. Bring to a boil and then simmer over medium heat until reduced by half (about 5 minutes).
In a double boiler or a metal bowl over a saucepan of boiling water (don’t let the bowl touch the water), add the egg yolks and the vinegar mixture and whisk constantly for a couple of minutes. You do not want the eggs to scramble, so don’t take your hand off of that whisk. You also do not want to make mayonnaise, so keep it at a slow and steady pace for now.
Once it’s together it will look pretty uniform throughout. Add the melted butter a tablespoon at a time, still whisking. If your arm isn’t tired, you are doing it wrong.
Once all of the butter is incorporated, it is time to pick up the pace. Add the rest of the tarragon, whisking like crazy for another minute or so. Don’t freak out if the sauce gets too thick. You can add hot water a tablespoon at a time to thin it out.
Remove from the heat and hit it with some salt and pepper.
This isn’t a sauce that keeps well. You aren’t making it for tomorrow. It’s fine at room temperature for an hour or so, otherwise back to the double boiler it goes, and it will probably need a little thinning out again.
Variations on this theme include a little lemon juice, finishing it with parsley or green onion, or cooking the shallot with whole peppercorns (only if you intend to strain).
Its favorite target is a bloody steak, but it will make a bad steak taste better than it should. Don’t be afraid to try this on salmon or chicken. Leave the hollandaise to the asparagus.
