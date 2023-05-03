Mojeauxs

Be on the lookout for a May opening date for Mojeaux’s. Coming to 396 Azalea Road, you will find this hard-to-spell-but-easy-to-pronounce eatery across from Pho 88. This casual, fine-dining restaurant is the vision of Chef Chris Banks, who is focusing on a Cajun-meets-soul-food theme for this endeavor. I would say the menu is seafood-heavy, but further reading tells me it’s heavy with everything.

You’ll find bar food next to shrimp, oysters and crab claws, lamb burgers next to po’boys, and étouffée next to shish kabobs. Lamb chops and ribeyes come from the grill, and a host of meats come out of the smoker. There’s a section devoted to smoked turkey legs with different toppings such as shrimp alfredo, dirty rice, collard greens, mac and cheese and more. Who knew turkey legs were so versatile?

