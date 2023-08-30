In the 11th century, Bishop Arnold of Soissons, France, brewed beer in his monastery as many monks did. During a particularly deadly outbreak of the plague, Arnold encouraged the community to drink his beer instead of the pathogen-infested local water.
According to Catholic lore, to prove the beer’s health benefits, Arnold dunked a crucifix into a beer kettle and said, “Whoever drinks from the blessed kettle will be free of the plague.”
Members of his congregation abided by his instructions and miraculously, survived the plague, which encouraged many others to join his church. Today, St. Arnold is a saint of the Catholic Church and is considered the patron saint of hop-pickers and Belgian brewers. He is also the inspiration behind Alexa and Tim Lipe’s Blessed Kettle Brewing Co., a brewery that will soon break ground in downtown Foley.
“There’s a very strong connection between Catholic culture and brewing beer,” Alexa said.
Tim agreed, saying, “While beer is not produced in the church on the same scale, today it still has the community effect of bringing people together.”
That is what they hope to do with Blessed Kettle, which they will construct on East Laurel Avenue, across from Heritage Park, in the coming year — bring people together, start conversations, evangelize through beer.
Tim, who has lived in Foley for 20 years, began home brewing when he was in college, after being gifted a brew kit for Christmas. He got hooked and has steadily invested in his hobby ever since. Today, he has a one-barrel brewing system with two fermenters set up in his home garage. He can make 31 gallons at a time.
“We pretty much always have either beer on tap or beer in the fermenter,” he said. “So we’re either drinking it or it’s being made.”
Much of that garage-brewed beer goes to family and friends and is passed around at church functions. (The Lipes attend St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Foley.) It was at one of these events that Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich, who also attends the church, pulled Tim aside and suggested he open a brewery that everyone in the city could enjoy. Hellmich put the couple in touch with Darrelyn Dunmore, executive director of Foley Main Street, who helped them secure their downtown property.
They purchased the land last summer and are now in the final design phase of the project. Their vision is for the building to have a 2,000-square-foot taproom and a 3,000-square-foot production facility (with a 10-barrel system) on the ground floor and a 2,000-square-foot event space on the second floor. They want the event space to have a wraparound balcony with views of the park.
In the next month, they aim to put the job out for bids and secure their building permits. They plan to break ground by the end of the year and open in 2024. Once open, they will be the fourth brewery in Baldwin County, joining Fairhope Brewing Co. in Fairhope, Big Beach Brewing in Gulf Shores and Old 31 in Spanish Fort.
The couple wants to host food trucks and nightly events like trivia, run club, live music, art markets and open mics. With four children of their own, the couple also wants Blessed Kettle to be family-friendly. They’ll have a designated kids’ play area and root beer on tap. They think Foley could benefit from a community gathering space like this, or a “third place,” as it is commonly known.
“You have home, you have work and you have this third place where you go spend your time,” Alexa said. “There’s nowhere in Foley for that. We’re a younger couple, and we have to go outside of Foley to find something like that.”
They hope people come for the beer and stay for the community, and come back for both. Patrons will get to know the Lipes, each other and the Very Rev. Paul Zoghby, the Lipes’ priest, who jokingly said he would be there often and would bartend if they hosted fundraisers for the church.
“There’s not a set night that he’s going to be on the schedule,” Alexa said, laughing. “But he’s very supportive. Before we open, we’re going to have a blessing of the kettle. He’s going to come in and bless the beer kettle and the equipment before we do our inaugural brew. That way it will actually be the ‘Blessed Kettle.’”
