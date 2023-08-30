In the 11th century, Bishop Arnold of Soissons, France, brewed beer in his monastery as many monks did. During a particularly deadly outbreak of the plague, Arnold encouraged the community to drink his beer instead of the pathogen-infested local water.

According to Catholic lore, to prove the beer’s health benefits, Arnold dunked a crucifix into a beer kettle and said, “Whoever drinks from the blessed kettle will be free of the plague.”

