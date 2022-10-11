Sometimes you gotta keep it simple. It’s a technological world out there. I get it, but it doesn’t always work to your advantage. Or anyone’s advantage, if we are being honest. I’m going to sound like an old guy standing in the way of progress, but on the contrary, I’m open to anything that can increase revenue at my business.
I was curious about one of the offerings for MobTown Burger Week a few days ago, and in a hurry headed west. I had little time to spare, so I called in a to-go order. I was told they don’t do that. The girl politely told me the steps to take to find their menu online and order through whatever website. I mentioned I was driving with her on speakerphone and would be happy to pay for it right now if she needed me to. “No, we don’t do that anymore.” I was in an “order online or else” scenario. Well, if it’s all or nothing, I’ll take nothing.
I was already headed down Airport Boulevard in the family truckster, and as I crossed University, something pulled me into the shopping center on the south side of the thoroughfare. There I was, my vehicle pointing straight at Al’s Hot Dogs & Other Fine Foods.
I can’t tell you the last time I visited this place. If you’ve never been, it’s legendary in Mobile. Al’s used to be downtown on Dauphin, a place I discovered shortly after I moved here and worked in that part of the city. I used to visit for gyros and snowballs back in the ’90s. At some point Al headed west, leaving downtown for his current location, and let’s say he has a fan base.
Here I was, unintentionally standing in this restaurant with zero ambience, excited as a schoolboy and ashamed it had been so long. The line moved rapidly. People got their food maybe a minute or so after it was ordered. This place is plainly a well-oiled machine with no frills, except for the flavor. I ordered a fairly large amount of food for a lunch, and I walked out of the restaurant about two minutes after I paid.
Let’s start with the cheeseburger ($4.69). This one wasn’t a part of “Burger Week,” but it would have to do. It’s what I would call a classic. Importantly, the bun is very soft. It alone almost melts in your mouth. This is a good old-fashioned ground chuck masterpiece with shredded lettuce, onion, pickles, American cheese (my choice), tomatoes and the perfect mix of ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise. It tastes like the best burger you had in the ’80s. Bravo.
Up next was the item that gave him the name. My regular hot dog ($2.94) came with my choice of free toppings, of which I only chose mustard, onions, sauerkraut, pickles and jalapeño peppers. Again, the bun was so soft. It’s just a good representation of a classic hot dog. I added some Lay’s Sour Cream and Onion chips ($1.19) and a Coke ($1.59) to keep up the classic theme.
These are things you’d expect to find at a hot dog joint. What about the other fine foods? I had to try the Super Duper Deluxe Nachos ($5.99). They kick their normal nachos up a few notches. I would hate to use the word trashy, but those round fairground tortilla chips are the base of this dish. A dose of nacho cheese and chili comes next. A chopped chicken breast, my choice (could’ve been a hamburger patty or pulled pork), was then covered in lettuce, tomatoes and a special sour cream salsa ranch sauce and jalapeños.
I really wanted to talk bad about this one. I didn’t love it at first, because I have never been crazy about lettuce on nachos. I found myself going back to it. I couldn’t stop. There is definitely something there.
Next, I tried the chicken and sausage gumbo ($5.74). It was OK. It wasn’t anything that would make you dance with your dress up, but doable. There was a lack of vegetables, which threw me off, but I will admit the leftovers were much better the next day. In the moment, it was far overshadowed by the red beans and rice ($5.74). Made with andouille sausage, you couldn’t keep me out of this. I was glad to have only sampled the burger and the hot dog because I was going to finish the red beans.
There I was on my lunch hour, not eating a single thing healthy for me, but trying to moderate my intake to an extent. My wife was home long enough to concur with my assessment of the meal. It was exactly as it was supposed to be, only better than you’d expect.
My day turned out differently due to a last-second audible, but I was pleased. Al’s is the exact opposite of what I had set out to accomplish that afternoon. First off, he doesn’t have a website. There’s a Facebook page with zero information other than a phone number and a spot to click for directions. I’m not even sure my prices are right. I’ve only found a couple of grainy images on the internet of the menu, so I could be off.
I see a problem with online ordering. A lot of you will say it cuts down on errors and food costs. I don’t think so. I ran into problems ordering online at the place I intended to review today. It was a hassle. Don’t bother emailing me your thoughts on it. The website cannot tell me, “Hey, of these four desserts, this one is better than the other three. Our potato salad is good, but our slaw is better. We are out of root beer. Would you like fries or onion rings?”
Get off my lawn. Al’s Hot Dogs for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.