Eat for the season, they say. With a global food market, you don’t really have to, but those of us who try to eat locally (or at least Southernly) will see the line of demarcation from one seasonal crop to the next. Right now is prime time for peaches and summer pears.
I was at Red or White the other night when Chef Arwen Rice ran an incredible small plate appetizer that may as well have been custom-made for me. Grilled peaches and halloumi, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn-shishito pepper vinaigrette, hot honey, pickled Vidalia onions and Black Forest ham were the ingredients. The sum of the parts was nothing shy of spectacular. This may have been my favorite thing I’ve eaten this year.
That’s a shame, right? The short peach season means it could never be a permanent fixture on the menu. Sure, you could try it with some imported peach, fresh from a cold storage facility with flesh as hard as the Hope Diamond, get your corn from a can and find some tomatoes that taste like November rainwater, but why go through the effort? Peaches are for living in the moment, best when straight off the tree.
That peachy moment is now. We will have some peaches presently maturing, and others will follow at the end of the month and into August, depending on the variety. At least we can space them out a little bit. Alabama’s peachy paradise is, of course, the widely recognized Chilton County. Let Georgia and South Carolina brag all they wish. A real Chilton County resident would happily put them in their proper place.
The county’s annual Peach Festival has been running since 1947. This year’s was held at the end of June in Clanton, essentially the start of our peach season. If you missed it, fear not. There will be another coming around, but you won’t be able to presently drive through the county without finding some of their wonderful peaches and peach products on every corner. Check local farmers markets proudly displaying signs reading, “Chilton County Peaches!” at their fruit stands, often with extra exclamation points. I would argue the punctuation is deserved.
Peach is my favorite fruit and fruit flavor, natural or otherwise. Straight peaches, peach cobbler, peach ice cream and peach preserves are mainstream ways of using the fruit. I happily accept Nehi Peach, peach snowballs, Jolly Ranchers and chapstick as unnatural substitutions.
Pears are often thought of as a fall/winter fruit. Similar to apples, many pears hit their harvest season beginning in September. But we shall not neglect the summer pears. Growing up as the family grass cutter, I mowed up many a green pear from my Great-Great-Aunt Jessie’s backyard. That tree grew at least 20 feet tall, limbs drooping from the weight of the fruit.
No one cared about them but me. They would ripen on the limb and fall to the ground, still hard enough to dull the blade of that rickety old Murray with the Briggs & Stratton engine. I guess the two-horsepower was ultimately tough enough to get me through a couple of lengthy Mississippi mowing seasons. Seems we bought a cheap mower every other year. I remember I once broke the handle on one (through no fault of the pear tree) and went inside to get some tools. I returned to a missing lawnmower, no doubt the victim of an opportunistic midday scrapper who thought I was throwing it out.
With all the pears on the ground, chewed up by my blades and the wildlife, the pears on the tree were much more important to me. I didn’t want them to ripen. Washed by Mother Nature, I preferred them green with the skin on. Sour and hard, they were quite the match for a preteen’s teeth when I had neglected to carry my extremely dull pocket knife. I usually took a couple of breaks when cutting Aunt Jessie’s larger yard, and the pears were my snacks. I’d bet the day I lost my lawnmower I stopped for a pear on my way to the tool shed. Damned pears probably cost me $100 that day.
Decades later, I still love a sliced summer pear. We had our first Bartlett of the season the day before our first peach. It was glorious. Barely thicker than a kettle-cooked potato chip, the afternoon snack gently lifted our blood sugar as Henry and I navigated our way through the lazy part of the day. It was a good hang, crisp and delicious.
I’m unaware of any local pear festivals, perhaps due to their longer season, but there are fans. I read a recipe where someone peeled and cored a pear and wrapped it in ready-made pie crust and baked it in the oven. That will happen in this house soon. I love using fresh pears puréed or juiced for Korean barbecue marinades. Pear is the key ingredient in bulgogi, and beef bulgogi is the key ingredient in happiness.
Like its cousin, the apple, a pear is a wonderful flavor with pork chops. Poach them in red wine for something elegant, or in tequila for a Mexican dessert (don’t forget the lime juice). Both ways are great over ice cream or with mascarpone. In salads (the lettuce type), summer pears pair well with Gorgonzola. In other salads (the fruity type), they add an excellent crunch, especially when underripe. Try them with almonds or walnuts, too.
Pears are scarce on the menus of our local restaurants, so maybe someone creative can jump on the summer pear opportunity. If you are already on the ball, clue me in! As far as peaches are concerned, I should not fail to mention the peach preserves served at Tillman’s Corner’s Dick Russell’s BBQ. Their breakfast wouldn’t be the same without them. Thanks, Arwen, for making my first peach of the year my best. That dish deserves an award.
