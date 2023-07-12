Red or White

Eat for the season, they say. With a global food market, you don’t really have to, but those of us who try to eat locally (or at least Southernly) will see the line of demarcation from one seasonal crop to the next. Right now is prime time for peaches and summer pears.

I was at Red or White the other night when Chef Arwen Rice ran an incredible small plate appetizer that may as well have been custom-made for me. Grilled peaches and halloumi, cherry tomatoes, sweet corn-shishito pepper vinaigrette, hot honey, pickled Vidalia onions and Black Forest ham were the ingredients. The sum of the parts was nothing shy of spectacular. This may have been my favorite thing I’ve eaten this year.

