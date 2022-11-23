Yes, I’m a fruitcake fan, but that’s because I had no choice. As a very young girl, Granny offered serious corrections the first time I declined a thin slice of the family recipe her mother had taught her to bake for the holiday season.
“One day, after I pass down fruitcake baking duties to you, you will understand sharing this family tradition as an opportunity you greet with enthusiasm, she said, adding in a stern voice, “I’m expecting you to add making fruitcake to your Thanksgiving to-do list each year.”
“Thanksgiving? I thought it was a Christmas dessert.”
“Yes, it’s a Christmas dessert, but it needs at least a month-long soak in spirits — I’ll explain about that later — between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Granny said.
Spirits?
“Age at least 30 days before storing well-wrapped, in a cool, dry place. Once a week or so, slightly moisten the surface with equal parts brandy and Grand Marnier,” Carolyn Quick Tillery, recommended in “The African-American Heritage Cookbook” in 1996, addressing aging this legacy cake for flavor enhancement.
In “Southern Cakes,” my friend Nancie McDermott described herself as someone who “adored” fruitcake without needing a stern grandmother’s demand for enthusiastic appreciation. Instead, she laughed at fruitcake detractors by including the “doorstop joke” and the theory “there is really only one fruitcake out there, circulating continually throughout the world” in her super recipe collection.
Following my grandmother’s funeral with a fruitcake survey, beginning several decades ago, my siblings responded early with frowns and thumbs down.
Continuing to 2022, my dear cousin Dr. Joaquin Holloway Jr. offered an emphatic “no” when I posed the short fruitcake survey during our weekly long-distance telephone conversation. Joaquin was laughing when he added that if I needed more evidence of family opinion, neither of his parents, Ariel Williams Holloway and Joaquin M. Holloway Sr., had even considered eating fruitcake when they were living.
“Your Aunt Ariel and Uncle Bud were definitely not fans,” he said.
Still standing as Granny’s family-appointed fruitcake fan, this elder has carried on fruitcake surveys for decades.
“Do you like fruitcake?” I remember asking a nice lady browsing holiday cookbook shelves near me in a Chicago public library.
“No,” she answered quickly, refusing the sample I offered from a small holiday shopping bag. “I think my great aunt from Milwaukee loved fruit cakes … when she was alive,” she added.
The first time my grand-nieces and grand-nephews sampled Granny’s fruitcake cookies from this recipe printed in our “I Remember Mama” family cookbook, I waited for reactions, hoping for at least one smile.
When they cheered, so did I, feeling Granny smiling down on a younger generation that was following our family’s fruitcake recipe heritage tradition with enthusiasm.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place the dried fruit in a medium bowl; cover with boiling water. Set aside. Stir together 1 1/2 cups of the flour with the cinnamon, allspice, cloves, mace and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
Beat the butter and sugar with a mixer on medium speed until light. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until light and fluffy. Meanwhile, drain the fruit, reserving 1/4 cup of liquid. Add the reserved liquid to the mixture. Reduce the mixer speed to low. Add the flour mixture slowly, beating just until combined. Add the floured fruit and nuts, using a spoon to stir in the last amounts if necessary.
Drop by teaspoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake until bottoms just begin to brown around the edges, about 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack.
To make the icing, place confectioners’ sugar in a bowl, stir in cream and extract, adding more sugar or cream as needed to achieve desired consistency. Drizzle over cookies. Glaze hardens as it cools.
Former test kitchen director and assistant food editor for the Chicago Tribune, Donna Battle Pierce says she feels her Mobile, Alabama, ancestors smile when she researches and writes about her culture’s under-reported, under-respected and often hidden culinary contributions and recipes. (Her paternal and maternal ancestors come from Mobile’s Williams, Peters, Battle and Davis families.) Pierce’s stories, essays and columns have appeared in BET, NPR, Ebony, Upscale Magazine, the Chicago Defender and Eating Well, among other publications. She researched Black culinary history with a Visiting Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University in 2015.
