Yes, I’m a fruitcake fan, but that’s because I had no choice. As a very young girl, Granny offered serious corrections the first time I declined a thin slice of the family recipe her mother had taught her to bake for the holiday season.

“One day, after I pass down fruitcake baking duties to you, you will understand sharing this family tradition as an opportunity you greet with enthusiasm, she said, adding in a stern voice, “I’m expecting you to add making fruitcake to your Thanksgiving to-do list each year.” 

DONNA BATTLE PIERCE

Donna Battle Pierce

