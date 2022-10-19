Taught well by two generations of Mobile cooks, I learned long ago that green bell peppers sautéed with celery and onions play an indispensable part in our Creole recipe culinary trinity.
“The flavor and texture of green bell peppers play a major role in our family cooking heritage,” Granny was fond of repeating to her eldest grandchild when I followed her around her Down the Bay kitchen, pausing sternly to add, “I give you permission to occasionally use other bell pepper colors, but pay attention here: Enjoy bell peppers from other hues, but only use them for decoration.”
I considered Granny’s wisdom several decades later, right before I canceled my subscription to a very sophisticated national culinary magazine. By the time the green bell pepper disrespect had been posted, Granny had become an ancestor. Her long-ago green pepper praise was still clear when I imagined her reaction to an editorial comment printed in the September 1999 issue before the magazine’s print and web publication ended in 2020:
“I find that people who say they don’t like peppers have probably only eaten green ones. Green peppers are, of course, OK to eat, but I recommend buying other ones if they’re available,” an editor had written.
Recently, I considered Granny’s green pepper rules while using a paring knife to carve a jack-o’-lantern decoration to accompany our holiday table alongside her delicious stuffed pepper appetizer.
When I replaced the traditional deep green peppers with orange-colored members of the same capsicum family, described in 2001 by Sharon Tyler Herbst in “The New Food Lover’s Companion” as “excellent for stuffing with a variety of fillings,” I knew my grandmother would have turned her oven mitt thumbs down with the color choice.
On the other hand, my Great Migration parents would have turned their thumbs up for the special occasion change. Mom and Dad had enjoyed decorating our Midwest suburban homes with pumpkin-colored designs when we were growing up.
In “Celebrations: The Complete Book of American Holidays,” Robert J. Myers explained that other parts of the world have observed All Hallows’ Eve as the day before the very religious All Saint’s Day, based on pre-New Year’s celebrations from “ancient religious beliefs.” As far as America was concerned, Halloween did not reflect religious observations, he said. He added, “It was not widely observed during the first 200 of American settlement.”
Instead, he explained, on Oct. 31, “The children of America have taken over the holiday, making it a fun-filled occasion to dress in outlandish costumes, carve jack-o’-lanterns, go trick for sweets and fruits and listen to ghost stories.”
According to the author — who wrote the book covering 45 American holidays in association with Hallmark cards — I hope the orange sweet bells officially qualify for the color change my grandmother strictly reserved for special decorating occasions.
Place the cooked rice in a medium bowl. Use your fingers or a fork to separate any grains that have come together during refrigeration. Set the bowl aside to come to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the pepper halves on a foil-covered baking sheet. Brush the foil lightly with olive oil. Set aside.
Heat the remaining olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon until onions just begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms. Cook, stirring, 2 more minutes. Add the garlic. Cook, stirring, 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in the Creole seasoning and freshly ground pepper.
Stir the warm onion and mushroom mixture into the rice. Add the tomato halves and most of the shredded cheese, reserving 3 tablespoons of cheese for the topping before the final broiling. Use a wooden spoon or dinner tablespoon to stuff the peppers gently with the filling. Bake until the pepper shells begin to soften and the cheese melts into rice, about 20 minutes. Remove from oven; dust the top of each pepper half lightly with cracker crumbs and about 1/2 tablespoon of the shredded cheese.
Heat the broiler to high. Broil the stuffed peppers watching carefully to remove them as soon as the cheese topping melts. Makes 6 pepper halves.
About the author
Former test kitchen director and assistant food editor for the Chicago Tribune, Donna Battle Pierce says she feels her Mobile, Alabama, ancestors smile when she researches and writes about her culture’s under-reported, under-respected and often hidden culinary contributions and recipes. (Her paternal and maternal ancestors come from Mobile’s Williams, Peters, Battle and Davis families.) Pierce’s stories, essays and columns have appeared in BET, NPR, Ebony, Upscale Magazine, the Chicago Defender and Eating Well, among other publications. She researched Black culinary history with a Visiting Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University in 2015.
