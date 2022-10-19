Halloween stuffed peppers

Halloween stuffed peppers

 By Donna Battle Pierce

Taught well by two generations of Mobile cooks, I learned long ago that green bell peppers sautéed with celery and onions play an indispensable part in our Creole recipe culinary trinity.

“The flavor and texture of green bell peppers play a major role in our family cooking heritage,” Granny was fond of repeating to her eldest grandchild when I followed her around her Down the Bay kitchen, pausing sternly to add, “I give you permission to occasionally use other bell pepper colors, but pay attention here: Enjoy bell peppers from other hues, but only use them for decoration.”

DONNA BATTLE PIERCE

Donna Battle Pierce

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.