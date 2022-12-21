Dedicated to her only child, Ariel Williams Holloway included “To Joaquin” in “Shape Them Into Dreams,” her 1955 poetry collection published by New York’s Exposition Press. Born in Mobile, my grandfather’s younger sister married Joaquin M. Holloway in 1936. Their only child, Joaquin M. Holloway Jr., was born December 28, 1937.
Dear, dear Cousin Joaquin passed away just a few weeks before his upcoming December 28th birthday, and one day after our final phone conversation. That day, he shared his positive reaction to the recent Lagniappe column in which I teased him about his intense fruitcake rejection, including describing the equally strong fruitcake rebuff from both his mom and dad, the kind man we called Uncle Bud.
“We wouldn’t allow that holiday dessert in our house,” Joaquin had repeated with what sounded like a half-pretend snarl.
Before ending what I now understand to have been our “final cousin chat” we agreed that what my grandmother described as “scrumptious and simple” toasted pecans deserved recognition as a favorite family treat in the holiday Lagniappe issue.
Joaquin was famous for his interest in exploring multiple subjects as well as his fluent simplicity when discussing these topics with friends, family and strangers who did not stay strangers long around my cousin, who never forgot a name.
We focused on food and family history during exchanges we enjoyed at least once a week for the past two years. And during these detailed conversations most often covering recipes, cuisine, relatives, family kitchens and genealogy, I tried to keep a notepad handy … to keep from being distracted.
He may be gone physically, but Joaquin M. Holloway Jr.’s intelligence, curiosity and generosity continue to inspire me. He treasured family and friends deeply, standing tall while both teasing and supporting us with his unexplainable humor paired with the quick availability to make somber corrections after he learned otherwise.
Lagniappe readers may recall the long-ago family photograph posted in my premier January 2021 column when Cousin Joaquin and Aunt Sandra (my mother’s sister) posed in front of my great-grandfather’s portrait, with Dad on the other side. Dad had just gently corrected Joaquin about the Wintzell’s Oyster House ownership timeline in Mobile. This property represents the long-ago family bond before my parents’ 1950 wedding when Dad’s grandfather, Charles Peters, actually built and owned the two-story building where he located his retail store and insurance business. Mom and Joaquin’s grandfather, Dr. H. Roger Williams, owned the medical practice and drug store located in the Peters’ building. Their family home was located across the street; Langston Hughes describes visiting Aunt Ariel and her parents in her parents’ home in his autobiography, “The Big Sea.”
It didn’t surprise me that our last conversation ended with my cousin pausing to offer this advice with a sense of urgency:
“I almost forgot,” my cousin had said. “You should always knock on the refrigerator door before opening it.”
“Why?”
“In case there is a salad dressing,” he responded.
