Opposites attract. I was born into this world to two people who would be hard-pressed to find someone more different in their small town. I’ve never so much as dated a girl with similar interests as me, let alone marry and procreate with one. What is it that brings the opposite poles together so magnetically? The salty and the sweet. The hot and the cold. The dark and the light. Asian and Mexican. Wait, what? Yes, I said it. There is a little foreshadowing for you.
For better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, the human psyche can only take so much boredom, I guess, and we seek out that reversal of polarity. If it isn’t a remedy for boredom, then the only explanation I can think of is maybe the extremes meet in the middle and it all averages out. I’m still leaning toward the shaking up of the boredom, though.
This week I needed to hang with a talented buddy of mine, Mr. R.T. Slinger II, a well-reputed photographer. He is related to the restaurant world by marriage, so he’s a great person with whom to dine. Plus, as we don’t have too much in common, he provides a fresh perspective.
It was actually R.T. who told me about Vandals Street Kitchen, located in front of Providence Hospital in the old Montego’s building. It’s one of those parking lots you struggle to get into when heading west on Airport, but getting out is a cinch.
Yes, this is Mexican and Asian fusion, as crazy as that sounds. Look again at the name, though, “Street Kitchen.” If we are looking for street fare, these two cultures are giants in the field, perhaps the two biggest of them all. Street corn, egg rolls, tacos, dumplings, all from different menus, but the commonality is the grab-n-go aspect.
The differences are far greater. Both cultures celebrate rice, yet they do it totally differently from one another. I’ve never had a Mexican noodle. I’ve also never had Chinese cheese. Soybeans and pintos don’t mix. One is famous for dips that are thin and sweet, the other thick and salty. Could this work? Only one way to find out.
So there we were in a sharp-looking dining room with a long bar, about to put this place to the test. We started with Ah-Po’s Egg Rolls ($8).This basket of a half dozen pork egg rolls came with a sweet chili dipping sauce, fried deliciously. Next to them was an order of Korean Fried Chicken Wings ($12).Deep fried in a light batter and tossed in a sweet (lightly spicy) Korean sauce, they were different from any I’d ever had, though they were sprinkled with sesame seeds like other Asian wings.
Korean Fajitas ($22) was the first of the fusion dishes. We ordered corn tortillas for our usual cast iron skillet of sizzling meat and veggies. The beef was Bulgogi marinated, a favorite, and the grilled peppers, onions, jalapeños and avocado were augmented with grilled kimchi and Gochujang crema.
I don’t know if I’ve ever had the option to eat Potstickers ($8) and not done it. Between chicken or vegetables, we chose the former, and they came with a red curry sauce and ponzu. Fried crispy, these were great, but not really a true potsticker if nothing sticks to the pot. Many would prefer the steamed version, but I’ll eat both.
A pair of Bao Buns ($11) was next, with Korean chicken on these steamy sandwiches. These didn’t last a minute. My only regret was we should have tried the shrimp version, too. Great, but paled in comparison to its big sister, the OG Banh Mi ($10).This is old school with pork, pickled vegetables, a little paté, some fresh cucumbers, garlic aioli and just enough cilantro. I didn’t ask what bread they were using, but it was soft and crispy at the same time. Our pork was a little on the fatty side, but not enough to complain. It would have been better trimmed down a bit if you can’t render it off, but the whole sandwich was eaten later at home where the jalapeños got even hotter in the fridge.
R.T. was a trooper, perhaps even eating more than me, but we saved the best for last. This was the dish he wanted me to try from the first time he visited a month ago or so. Patatas Bravas ($12) was the standout of the day. These dark and crispy potatoes held their own mixed in with chunks of seared steak. It’s literally meat and potatoes, but cook them in a smoked paprika sauce and add garlic aioli and cilantro and you have something special.
The only thing we didn’t take home was the Bao Buns. Everything else got the ice box treatment, magically getting spicier in the cold. This place is still in the early stages of restaurant life, but I couldn’t wait any longer. Usually, I would let them put a few more miles in before I jump in for a sample. These guys, however, seem to be doing it right from the start.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this menu changes a little here and there. There are certainly some items that should stay, and everything we had was either good or great. There are just so many things one could do in this scenario. We didn’t visit the Mexican-heavy dishes enough, nor did we get into any seafood, but I have dozens of reasons to return. I need soup dumplings, fried rice, more tacos and sandwiches!
Even though the bar appeared well-stocked, there is a kiddie menu, so next time R.T. will have to bring his family and I bring mine.
Can Asian/Mexican fusion work? Of course, it can. So well, in fact, you’ll be there this week. I don’t know if they’re opposites, but they do attract.
