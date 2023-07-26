Keep your New York strip. Give your filet to your children. I am the type of guy who loves a thick, juicy ribeye. I’m talking about the perfect swirl of marbling, trimmed well, with a good bit of salt and a moderate amount of pepper. The ribeye is the king of steaks at the MacDonald house.
Sure, if you are running a special on a good hanger steak or something out of the ordinary, I may go for it. But for a straight-up steakhouse dinner, I’ll take my dose of protein in the form of the ribeye.
You have probably guessed my excitement is over the new 16-ounce ribeye at the downtown favorite, Royal Scam. We have faithfully spent many an hour in that restaurant swilling wine over some of the best fish and appetizers this town has to offer. Let’s not dismiss their filet, as that piece of joy isn’t petite, but the new ribeye is a game-changer in the red meat department.
While not on the printed menu at this point in time, it has recently been available almost every night of the week. If it is your target cut, maybe it would be wise to call ahead and see if the Scam is serving it. I had one this week with a black garlic compound butter, roasted fingerling potatoes with truffle butter and haricot verts. That’s the standard order, but feel free to substitute some of the other side items, perhaps broccolini, grilled asparagus or even Brussels sprouts.
If you find yourself downtown and looking for some red meat, I would seriously consider getting a reservation.
Stevie’s Kitchen opening new location on Florida Street
Every time I drive by, a crew is feverishly working to open Stevie’s Midtown. The offshoot of the popular Stevie’s Kitchen is soon to open in the former Whistle Stop Café right near the train tracks. If the menu is anything like the original Stevie’s, then get ready for the four “S” words: sandwiches, soups, salads and stuffed baked potatoes. Don’t skip dessert.
Right now we are getting the “coming soon” treatment, but we will let you know when a hard date is set. I drive by it every day, so ….
Until that day arrives, you will find the current Stevie’s Kitchen in the BB&T Bank Center at Dauphin and Interstate 65. Open Monday through Friday for lunch, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Biscuit King to close doors at the end of July
A Fairhope favorite is calling it quits. Fans of the Biscuit King will be sad to hear the owners are ready to shut off the ovens and take the retirement train to higher latitudes and altitudes. They have enjoyed serving lovers of “ugly biscuits” for decades and announced a tearful farewell last week.
“We are sadly announcing the closing of the Biscuit King effective [Sunday] July the 30th. After 29 years it’s hard to close, but we are ready to retire. We hope to see you in the next few days and greatly appreciated your support over the years. We had hoped to be able to stay open, but that did not work out. After making thousands of biscuits and many friends it is time to go enjoy the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains. Thanks for the loyalty you have given us through the years. Best wishes to all of you, and many thanks. Willie and Nancy.”
A tremendous outpouring of comments on their Facebook post shows Fairhope is not ready to say goodbye. You had better get to eating. There is precious little time.
It’s okra, not a scene from ‘Ghostbusters!’
I just got a sackful of okra from the greenest thumb I know of, Mr. Tim Barnhill. Tim has provided me with okra in the past, as well as persimmons, a strain of corn called Devotion, snap beans and plenty of other vegetables for more than a decade. He had a birthday early this month, but despite the old age creeping up on him, my buddy doesn’t look any older than I do.
Perhaps pea picking and corn shucking are good for your health. It’s certainly a better lifestyle than being a guitar player and spending years working late nights in smoky bars. He’s a banjo player who plays in a Methodist church, so he doesn’t suffer the sort of abuse my band does.
June and July are prime okra months. You’ll want to keep these guys smallish. Avoid any larger okra, if you can. Something in the 3-to-4-inch range is ideal. You should know okra is mucilaginous, meaning the more you cut and handle it, the slimier it gets. Some people try to combat the sliminess by soaking it in vinegar. Did your Mammaw teach you that? She didn’t. Don’t do it.
Just use it right after you cut it. Don’t play with it. Don’t move it from one vessel to another. Just cook it. All my life I have eaten okra. For almost 30 years I have been cooking it. Never has its gooey mucus been a problem.
If you oven-roast or grill whole pods, you obviously will not have an issue with slime. Things get messier when you cut. Stewed with tomatoes is great, but cooking gumbo is our most common cut okra usage. Always added at the end, I don’t prep this early. I cut it on the board and throw it straight in. It’s like ripping off a Band-Aid. Be assertive.
Frying is similar. If pan frying, I cut it crossways like normal, but if I am deep frying, I cut lengthwise. Either way, I do it when I’m ready to go. And I don’t do some huge egg wash with gobs of flour. Okra is meant for cornmeal and you should be able to see the actual okra. It’s not a cheesecake bite. Otherwise, you deserve the slime. Happy birthday, Tim. Thanks for the okra.
