Ribeye Royal Scam

Keep your New York strip. Give your filet to your children. I am the type of guy who loves a thick, juicy ribeye. I’m talking about the perfect swirl of marbling, trimmed well, with a good bit of salt and a moderate amount of pepper. The ribeye is the king of steaks at the MacDonald house. 

Sure, if you are running a special on a good hanger steak or something out of the ordinary, I may go for it. But for a straight-up steakhouse dinner, I’ll take my dose of protein in the form of the ribeye.

