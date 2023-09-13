As coffee shops around Mobile roll out their fall beverage menus, one ingredient seems to keep popping up — booze. We’re not talking Irish coffees here, we’re talking delicate rum-rosemary and whiskey-maple lattes.
And while those drinks sound scandalous, the only buzz you’re going to get is from the espresso. These shops employ extracts and cooking techniques cleverly to impart the unmistakable flavors and characteristics of alcohol without the ABV.
Take Knucklebones Elixir Co.’s new whiskey-maple latte, for example. They cook real whiskey into their maple syrup until the alcohol has burned off, leaving behind a smokey undertone. They combine that with milk and espresso for the latte, then place the cup under a glass dome, which they pump full of hickory smoke. This gives the drink a distinctive campfire aroma and dramatic presentation. Finally, they top the cup off with crumbly pretzel brittle.
Across the bay in Fairhope, Provision is offering a rum-rosemary latte on their fall menu. This nonalcoholic espresso beverage is spiked with homemade vanilla syrup, rosemary and rum extract, giving it a spicy, caramelly kick. If you want to make a fake-out like this at home, McCormick sells rum extract (recommended for use in NA rum cakes and rum-raisin ice cream) and Torani, the popular brand of coffee syrups, makes a buttered rum, an amaretto and a bourbon-caramel syrup, all alcohol-free.
Boozy ice cream concept coming to LoDa
An opening date is still TBD, but the boozy ice cream chain Buzzed Bull Creamery (buzzedbullcreamery.com) is coming to 362 Dauphin St., Unit 100. A promotional sign has been in the window for a few months now, although not much seems to be happening behind the glass. This chain already has locations across the South and Midwest, so it seems promising.
Buzzed Bull makes all of its ice cream in front of you, using liquid nitrogen. You pick your base (cream, sorbet, vegan/non-dairy), flavors and mix-ins like you would at Cold Stone. Then you decide if you want to add a shot of alcohol. (It can easily be made without.) Everything is put in the bowl of a KitchenAid stand mixer, along with liquid nitrogen, and it’s flash-frozen into instant ice cream.
Their national menu includes 30 flavors for customization including suggested combos like the Tiger Stripes, made with chocolate, peanut butter, peanut butter cups, peanut butter sauce and optional spiced rum; Cherry Cordial, made with chocolate, cherries, Oreos, whipped cream and optional brandy/Cognac; and Hard Apple Pie, made with apples, caramel, graham crackers and optional apple pie moonshine. Supposedly each ice cream cup made with alcohol contains 5 percent ABV, which is the same potency as a Heineken.
Room-temperature cocktails will save your hurricane party
I’ve been thinking a lot about room-temp drinks lately, mostly because my biggest fear in life is a hurricane knocking the power out in my home. If I don’t have access to ice, how am I supposed to make a margarita?! In the event of an emergency, you obviously should stock your home bar with things that don’t need to be chilled like boxed red wine and spirits you have no problem drinking neat.
Another option, however, is batching a Scaffa for the occasion. Scaffas (an informal Italian word for “shelf” or “cupboard”) are mixed drinks made from things in your pantry like shelf-stable spirits, liqueurs and bitters. They are not chilled at all. The style originated in the 19th century when ice was a luxury and they’ve reappeared at cocktail bars sporadically over the years, mostly as a pushback to hand-cut ice trends. In addition to being great house drinks, they survive well in flasks and can be transported without issue to campsites and tailgates.
At Anvil Bar & Refuge in Houston, The Brave is incredibly popular and simple: 1 ounce mezcal, 1 ounce blanco tequila, 1/2 ounce Italian digestif like Averna, 1/4 ounce orange liqueur like Royal Combier, and a couple of dashes of Angostura. Combine everything in a wine glass and swirl to combine. Garnish with an orange peel if you’d like.
Ti’ Punch is also an easy option to have on hand. This French Caribbean cocktail was never meant to be chilled and its name translates to “small punch.” In a rocks glass, combine a lime wedge (squeezed and dropped into the glass), 1 teaspoon of sugar cane syrup and 2 ounces rhum agricole, an earthy type of rum. Swirl until combined. It may not cool you down, but it’ll certainly keep your spirits high in the face of an A/C outage.
