“Bon voyage,” we wished her at the end of our meal. It was the night before our friend, Vivi, was to jet off to gay Paris. This would be her first trip to Europe and we wanted to give her a decent send-off, lest she gets any ideas about staying on the other side of the pond. We will not have some charming Frenchman or opulent Parisian lifestyle woo her away from us. We had to prevent such notions by taking Vivi out for a good dinner in her hometown.
This would be my first visit to Shiso (I’m certain you’ve seen the commercials), a Japanese restaurant in West Mobile. Shiso took over the former TGI Fridays just past Providence Hospital. The inside of the building is unrecognizable. You’d swear it was four times larger, with a room on the right dedicated to hibachi performances. Though I do enjoy such, Vivi requested a booth so we could spend her last evening stateside in conversation, rather than as spectators.
A man with an acoustic guitar sat a few feet away from us, crooning the hits of the ’60s and ’70s as our drinks arrived. A pinot noir for Rob, pinot grigio for Bebs and a round of Sapporos for me and my bride were delivered. Between even tempos and matching keys, the man behind the mic segued into a Louisiana’s LeRoux hit that drew one couple from their seats for some slow dancing. Vivi and Henry were unaffected by the chorus, and slurped lemonade all the way from Bourbon Street to Esplanade.
They were out of Yellowtail necks, according to Ryan, our waiter who prefers being called “Panda.” It seems to be the most popular app. Vivi ordered the cheese wontons ($5.95).The lump crab and cream cheese are very present in these crispy bites, far better than your usual buffet fare. Henry was sharing his edamame ($5.95),explaining how to eat them. Apparently I was doing it wrong.
Bebs ordered a beef tataki ($12.95).Seared rare and thinly sliced, this filet was one of my favorites with a tangy, ponzu citrus sauce. Baked green mussels ($10.95) came out next with an appreciated topping of green onions and smelt roe. The egg sauce in the shells wasn’t bad, but overpowered the mussels, making them feel heavier than I preferred.
I could tell Rob was excited about the BBQ squid ($16.95).We ordered it mild, instead of spicy, for the table. My preference would be spicy. Of all the pieces, my favorite is the tentacle, so I wasn’t shy about going after a chopstick full. The sauce was slightly sweet and perfect with the peppers and onions that were grilled until soft. If you can handle spicy foods, I’d recommend spicy over mild, but mild was still worth it.
The ladies capped off our extravagant appetizer round with the typical house salads ($3.95),featuring iceberg and carrots under ginger dressing, while Rob and I had miso and onion soups, respectively.
Rob was more than happy with his sushi and sashimi combination dinner ($26.95).They seem to take their fish very seriously here. It shows. That nigiri was top-notch. Everything just melted at first bite. I’d return to Shiso for this alone. If Rob was looking for something simple and delicious, he found it. From the rice to the fish, it was perfect.
Bebs and Vivi were sharing a large portion of chicken teriyaki ($21.95).The sautéed vegetables supported a sizzling chicken breast in a terrific sauce. What can one say about chicken teriyaki other than this one was better than most? I’ll add only that it was fantastic leftover. I know because Henry had the same thing in a generous child’s portion. I may have broken my Lent sometime after midnight.
Katie and I were sharing everything but the dance floor, and she followed my lead to the 4th of July roll ($15.50).This spicy crawfish roll was topped with even spicier tuna, snow crab, a touch of spicy mayo, as well as eel and chili sauces. To be honest, for all of those adjectives, it wasn’t very spicy. If you are on the hot fence, give it a try. I loved it. Just as good was the shiso roll ($14.50).An inside full of shrimp tempura, snow crab and crunchies, the outside of shredded crab sticks and avocado were elevated by eel sauce, spicy mayo and the same chili sauce that aided our last roll.
We were covering a lot of ground. I normally wouldn’t chase a fried entrée, but wanted to see what it was all about. Shrimp tempura ($16.95) fit the bill. The batter was light and airy, fried perfectly and seasoned well. Of the long slices of sweet potatoes, zucchini and broccoli florets, the sweet potatoes shined the brightest. The stretched-out shrimp were arrow-straight, but the fried rice was the sleeper.
Without any fanfare, that overturned bowl of starch crept into my palate and became the thing to which I returned. Bad fried rice can turn an otherwise splendid Asian meal into a disaster. Good fried rice can certainly salvage mediocre accompaniments. Pair it with an already good meal and you have something great.
Shiso is a welcomed distraction from my Mid and downtown haunts. It takes a little urging to get me to head west, but I’d go back tomorrow if you asked nicely. There is a good amount of menu to explore, more specifically, Yellowtail necks. You can tell they are putting the attention where it needs to be, and that is on the fish. West Mobile now has an elevated option for sushi and hibachi. I would call this a great date night spot or casual-to-dressy night on the town.
Bon voyage, indeed, Vivi. Here’s to a speedy return. We’ll do hibachi.
