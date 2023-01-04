The toughest person to buy for in my family is, by far, my 17-year-old, Lucas. He didn’t ask for much, at least nothing fun. No BB gun, Evel Knievel stunt cycle or lawn darts. Fulfilling his wish list was nothing more than a few clicks of the phone, summoning a mountain of clothes and dorm room items. It’s a coming-of-age story to which I am certain many of you relate.
He’s my firstborn, though. I’m at that weird age where I’m still wrenching on bicycles and helping out with Lego stuff, just not for him. I’m not ready for the full-grown version of him. Thankfully, the boy fancies himself a foodie, and I am always ready to nurture that trait.
He picked me up in his car, the one with the recently repaired stereo, and we headed toward the Eastern Shore. We had some great talks along the way, different from when his brothers are around, and in that moment, I wished that damned stereo was still busted. We still made the best of our ride to Fairhope for our early reservations at Sean’s Prime Dining.
I started with The Champion Sauvignon Blanc ($8),a taste of what New Zealand does the most, and Lucas had water during our short wait for appetizers. My gumbo ($12) arrived a few sips in, sporting a dark roux and everything you could throw at it. Even with the seafood broth, blue crab and shrimp, they still managed to sneak a little fowl in there with a zip of spice. I used a bit of the charred bread to scoop what remained in the large shallow bowl.
My son scored big with a martini glass full of West Indies Salad ($16).The jumbo lump blue crab was a nod to the original, forgoing the heavier canola oil in favor of a Champagne and onion vinaigrette. This was very light, especially compared to what follows.
Crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp ($19) were filled with more crabmeat (see a trend?) and wrapped in applewood bacon. These four beauties were finished in a tangy barbecue sauce that may have been a touch too sweet for me, but still delicious. Let’s just say nothing was left on the table.
We listened to our waitress’s specials — they were out of one particular steak, etc. — but none of it mattered. Lucas had that tunnel vision look and I knew his mind was made. For all of the seafood and red meat on the menu, the young man was dead set on the deep-fried blue crab cake BLT sandwich ($28).If this sounds more like a juvenile thing to order, let me assure you it is not.
The crab cake was a large ball formed from 6 ounces of crabmeat with a panko crust. It may have been the size of a tennis ball. The BLT portion was, of course, the applewood smoked bacon from earlier with crispy lettuce and rich, red tomatoes. The obligatory mayonnaise was replaced by house-made tartar sauce and the tender brioche bun didn’t tear when he used his hands to smash it down to an appropriate, less jaw-breaking size.
To make matters better, it was served with truffle fries. Had Lucas not ordered this dish, we’d have gotten the fries as a side. Tossed in truffle oil, Romano cheese, parsley and perhaps rosemary, these stood tall as anything else on the menu. We both looked at our waitress as if she were crazy when she asked twice if we wanted ketchup. They were just fine on their own.
Lucas has recently been on a kick for brussels sprouts ($12).I knew he’d appreciate another side. These are a little better than the ones dad has been making at home. With a habanero-honey-balsamic glaze, the sweetness is cut by the saltiness of thick pancetta. Sparse amounts of shaved Parmigiano lifted it even higher. The perimeter sprouts were sweeter, but the middle of the plate was solid gold.
I’d ordered the seafood pasta ($38),which may sound a bit boring when you say it, but our waitress claims it’s one of the best things on the menu. Again, I wasn’t upset by the lump blue crab. Four jumbo shrimp topped the fork-tender noodles in a mix of red onion, the tiniest bits of jalapeño, corn, bell peppers and grilled tomato salsa. That sounds daring enough with lobster stock and white wine. Add to that a mascarpone-herb cream sauce to thicken it up and top it with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and you’ve got something other-worldly. But the stars of the show were the sizable scallops, easier to cut than hot butter. The tines of my fork split each one without the weight of my hand. You better try this dish.
Lucas chose the peanut butter pie ($10) for the trip home. It’s a gluten-free option that doesn’t disappoint.
We left full, but not miserable, carrying three boxes to remember our evening later. That long ride home seemed shorter than before and I didn’t want it to end. We talked about all the important things: guitars, girls, standup comics, college. I wasn’t ready to go home at 7 p.m.
“Take a left on Marine Street,” I said as we came out of the tunnel. Lee Yankee was playing Callaghan’s and I figured Lucas needed a slide guitar lesson. At a table up front within whispering distance of our fingerpicking friend, we enjoyed an up-close clinic as I nursed a beer and he downed a Sprite. Then it was time to go.
I knew the rest of his friends and family wouldn’t want me taking up too much of his holiday time, so I paid the tab and headed home. Next year, he will be hours away. Less time. College friends. So, if you ask what my favorite gift was this year, this was it.
Happy New Year!
