Write this down: I really don’t want to live anywhere but Mobile. I’m happy here, but I recognize we have a few deficiencies in our food scene. A lack of Korean barbecue is a complaint I hear a lot. More fine dining, less casual is another. We have plenty of amazing sandwiches and po’boys, but I will bet you can’t name your favorite downtown delicatessen. While other metro areas were celebrating ramen, Mobile slept. Until now.
Slurp Society Ramen Shop opened this year in the former West Food Bar, and enjoyed a meteoric rise to success. The soft opening was anything but soft. I’ve been waiting to check it out, and when Rob and I met for lunch, we felt lucky to find two seats at the bar without reservations.
The place isn’t very big, but they pack them in pretty tight. I immediately noticed three ladies from my church celebrating a birthday. Local celebrity singer Ryan Balthrop was warming up his vocal cords with a bowl of broth, sharing it with his bride. I’m pretty sure I would have found more people I know if I’d looked a little harder, but I quickly became glued to the menu.
Before we even had our soft drinks, Babs Brewster, one of the church ladies, offered us the remains of their Beet Kaarage ($7).These crispy fried beets were seasoned with togarashi and served with a spicy aioli. It’s not overly spicy on the front or the finish, if you’re worried, but enough to let you know it’s there. Thanks, ladies! That seemed like a very Christian thing to do.
Though it was my first time, it was Rob’s second visit. He recommended the Okonomiyaki Style Brussels ($8).Crispy and seasoned with furikake, this large order of sprouts sported huge chunks of bacon. A sweet chili honey balanced the MSG (it was even sweeter when served as leftovers), but it was the bonito flakes that had Rob’s attention. “It looks like it’s alive, Andy!” The heat, the moisture, the wind all contributed to these flakes moving the whole time we were there. I really enjoyed this dish, and say it’s one of the better brussels sprout concoctions in town.
Being fans of appetizers, we kept on keeping on. J.F.C. ($10) stands for Japanese fried chicken. These are adult chicken nuggets of the finest order. Battered and fried, there is a slight kick with orange pepper and scallions. It’s simple, but this was my favorite thing I ate this week. Do not miss out on this snack, which was plentiful enough to take half home. As the sprouts got sweeter in the refrigerator, these got spicier.
Who has four thumbs and loves Bao buns? These two guys. You can get one for $5, two for $9 or three for $13. We can’t turn down a value like that. Of the five options on the menu, we had two Banh Mi Smash.This is a wagyu smash burger with American cheese, carrot and daikon slaw, spicy cukes (available on the appetizer menu) and a spicy aioli. There’s no good way to eat this. The Bao bun split and I had delicious juice all over my arm, but it was great. The burger takes away from the experience of having a regular banh mi, but let’s not pretend it wasn’t as good as it sounds.
I offered zero of the third bun, keeping the Tempura Green Tomato all to myself. A fried green tomato with pimiento Kim-cheese (see what they did there?), pickled onions, scallions and, of course, aioli was a nice meatless option. The tomato was chunky and firm, but done.
Here we are deep into this, pretty full, and still haven’t had a single thing from the slurpable side of the menu. To complicate matters further, Rob ordered the Duck and Kimchi Mazeman ($15).This is a broth-less ramen. More brussels and kimchi surrounded a five spice duck confit and featured a softer boiled egg and scallions. It wasn’t an overpowering kimchi flavor and pickled onions are always a good idea when you need to mildly sweeten a dish.
Sympathetic to my sick wife at home, I wanted to go as mild as I could with something to go, so I ordered the Slurp OG ($14).This one starts with “insane tonkotsu broth,” a dark flavor that gets your attention. Pulled pork was the protein other than the “society egg,” and black garlic oil added a wild flavor while scallions gussied it up with a bit of color. This is definitely the choice for nursing someone back to health. There is a spicier version with red miso and kimchi if you need to open the nasal passages.
Well, Mobile, if you were looking for a hip ramen spot fancier than what you create with your Mardi Gras throws, I think you have your restaurant. Yes, the ramen was good, but it was overshadowed by the excellent execution of the other stuff. I doubt I’ll ever visit here without getting the J.F.C., and there are more Bao buns to explore, but the ramen is practically pho-sized, so you could certainly share it with someone. And by someone, I mean someone you want to slurp with.
I like the vibe as much as the food. I hope they get a liquor license at some point, but this day was all Diet Coke. It’s still early in the game for these guys and I normally wouldn’t review someone at this point, but I couldn’t wait any longer. Lunch is Monday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner is only Friday and Saturday, 5-9 p.m. I’ll predict more nighttime dining in the future if their popularity continues. Pay attention to their Facebook page for updates. Reservations are recommended.
