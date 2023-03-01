As I sipped a cup of warm tea in the shade of Donnie Barrett’s back porch, he laid a whopper on me.
“I stole technical secrets from the Chinese,” he said, his white mustache curling up into a grin.
I was a bit stunned by his matter-of-fact revelation, but I didn’t pry. I was not planning to out him for international espionage. This was a story about tea, the 5,000-year-old beverage integral to Southern life. And Barrett certainly seemed to know his tea.
Donnie Barrett and his wife, Lottie, are the proprietors of Fairhope Tea Plantation, the only tea plantation in the state and the oldest — according to them — tea plantation in the U.S. Here, in South Fairhope, he grows and sells tea plants, processes the crop and sells the artisan product for consumption to buyers across the country.
“I started in the ’70s and in eight years I was the senior tea producer in the United States. Everybody knows who I am. Everybody,” he said. “I sell thousands of plants a year. It’s very lucrative. I’m so well known if I wanted to be commercial, I would immediately be as widespread as I ever wanted to be.”
But Barrett doesn’t want to be commercial. He’s a few years retired after more than two decades as the director and manager of the Fairhope Museum of History. He grows tea and gives tours of his plantation as a hobby. Anyone can call him on his home phone (listed on his website, fairhopeteaplantation.com) and show up for a $10, hour-long tour and education on all things tea, which is what my mother-in-law, me and Flora had done this Sunday afternoon.
Peacocks perched in the trees on Barrett’s property squawked as he shared with us his life story. He grew up at the Auburn Agricultural Experiment Station, where his father worked and where the Lipton Tea Company planted a field of tea in the 1970s.
“We just kind of marveled at it,” he said. “How do you get the brown liquor out of this green plant? We had no idea and there was nobody there to tell us.”
Lipton eventually bulldozed the field but Barrett saved some cuttings and the budding horticulturist grew them on his parents’ land. Fascinated by the plant and its relation to camellias, he spent years propagating his own tea variety, but he was still unsure how to process it.
“When you make tea, it’s a very secretive process,” he said. “Still there is no book, there is no manual, there is no guide to tell you how to make tea. It’s family and industrial secrets. Just like Miss Hellman’s isn’t going to tell you what’s in her mayonnaise, no one will tell you how to take the green leaves and make tea out of it.”
These are the guarded trade secrets he learned, or stole, from the Chinese. In the 1980s he took multiple trips to China to learn from the masters. Over there, he acted like a dumb tourist, he said, asked a lot of questions and even convinced a knowledgeable Chinese tea processor to come to live with him and his wife in Fairhope for a small monthly stipend.
He learned that the best tea plants grow in the sun, not the shade, and they never freeze or need to be watered. He learned that all tea — green, white, black, yellow, oolong, English breakfast — comes from the same plant. He learned that the way you process the crop, which requires much more than drying the leaves, determines the kind of tea it becomes. And he used this info not only to launch his own successful tea business, but to help tea farms all over the U.S. get off the ground.
The four of us climbed into Barrett’s golf cart and took a short ride across his property to see his pesticide-free crop. He only has a few rows of bushes, but they are enough to produce 300 pounds of tea a year, the maximum Barrett and Lottie can handle processing by hand at this time, he said.
“I sell all my tea right here in the driveway. People drive up here every day,” he said. “My tea is very similar to black tea, but it is distinctively more flavorful and less bitter. Customers will say, ‘My wife won’t drink anything else.’”
In a few weeks, the crop will be ready to pick and he will have to cut back on his tours. But until then, he is offering daily excursions to anyone interested, and selling bags of tea to anyone who shows up on his 5-acre property near Weeks Bay with cash in hand. He doesn’t send tea through the mail because he doesn’t like making trips to the post office.
“I used to have employees, but I don’t anymore. My wife and I, we keep tea in the ‘fun’ category now,” he said. “If I was younger, I’d probably be planting more tea because I’ve got a national reputation going, but I’m old and I’m just resting on my laurels now.”
