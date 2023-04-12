BoHayden's

BoHayden’s, a new sports bar featuring indoor golf simulators, opened last weekend in the old Fowler Lighting building (662 St. Louis Street).

The next time you’re itching to hit nine holes on your lunch break, don’t call out sick and pay for a tee time, just walk to St. Louis Street.

BoHayden’s, a new sports bar featuring indoor golf simulators, opened last weekend in the old Fowler Lighting building (662 St. Louis Street), next to Old Majestic Brewing. Here, they offer two TruGolf simulator stalls, where you can play reproductions of 27 championship courses including popular Pebble Beach, plus drink John Daly cocktails, all starting at 9 a.m.

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Copyeditor/columnist

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.

She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.