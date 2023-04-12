The next time you’re itching to hit nine holes on your lunch break, don’t call out sick and pay for a tee time, just walk to St. Louis Street.
BoHayden’s, a new sports bar featuring indoor golf simulators, opened last weekend in the old Fowler Lighting building (662 St. Louis Street), next to Old Majestic Brewing. Here, they offer two TruGolf simulator stalls, where you can play reproductions of 27 championship courses including popular Pebble Beach, plus drink John Daly cocktails, all starting at 9 a.m.
The bar is a passion project of friends Beau Monteiro and Hayden Constantine. (They put the “Bo” and “Hayden” in BoHayden’s.) The two met while undergrads at Springhill College and came up with the idea while sitting on the Spring Hill Golf Course fairway.
“We pretty much just lived on the golf course at Spring Hill,” Constantine said. “We enjoyed sitting there, watching people take their shots. We also like beer, so we thought, why not combine the two?”
They graduated college in 2021 and have been working to get the interactive bar together ever since. They opened Master’s weekend, beating out soon-to-come Top Golf and Surge Entertainment by Drew Brees, both of which will offer similar simulation experiences when they open nearby.
“We figured Mobile needed something like this,” Constantine said. “It’s something different downtown. We’ve met a lot of people the past few days who just love the idea of laying back and hitting a ball into a screen and getting a beer while you’re doing it.”
The custom-built stalls are fitted with artificial turf and offer not only course play, but also a driving range and competitive games like “Closest to the Pin.” The computer records your stats and can even help you improve your game.
Users can book a simulator on the bar’s website (bohaydens.com) or just walk in. If one is available, you can play. The cost is $40 an hour, and that includes up to eight players. I popped in on a recent weekday morning, and there were a half-dozen guys in polo shirts hitting balls in a single stall.
The bar has stock clubs available, so you can come straight from work without planning ahead, but Constantine recommends you bring your own so you can get better. Golf attire, however, is not required.
“You can wear sandals for all I care,” he said. “You don’t got to look the part. You can come in with a hoodie and sweatpants. Whatever makes you feel comfortable.”
In addition to the simulator stalls, the bar has high-top tables and leather couches for lounging and watching major tournaments on TV, such as the upcoming PGA Championship and U.S. Open. They offer golf-themed cocktails like the Azalea, made with Titos, pineapple juice, lemon juice and grenadine, and the John Daly—half sweet tea, half lemonade and Titos. They also have Twisted Tea on tap.
BoHayden’s is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the weekends.
Constantine said in the future, they want to open a wall to create an indoor/outdoor patio, plus expand into a nearby storage unit to build a full kitchen. He even envisions building a rooftop bar with a putting green.
“There are a lot of possibilities,” he said. “So far, it’s kind of just all worked out perfectly.”
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.
She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.
