When it comes to wine, most American evangelicals don’t see white and red; they see white and black. Drinking alcohol may not be a sin in and of itself, but it often leads to sinning, the rationale goes, so Christians shouldn’t drink.
That, of course, was not always the case — Jesus was no teetotaler — and a faction of local wine-lovers is trying to spread this alternate gospel of wine. They recently gathered at Provision Fairhope with Gisela H. Kreglinger, a historical theologian based in Birmingham, who says actually, drinking wine can be a spiritual practice. Mindful Protestants, she says, can experience the “goodness of God” in the glass.
“Wine has the potential to be beautiful and delicious and open us up to each other, open us up to community, open us up to God,” Kreglinger said to a rapt audience. “Get used to the Good News in liquid form. It’s quite delicious.”
Kreglinger grew up on a winery in Franconia, Germany, which was in her family for generations. There, she said, wine and faith were always intertwined. Her family provided wine for the church’s Eucharist and their grapes adorned the altar during harvest celebrations. In fact, monks and nuns planted the original vineyards in her region.
When she went on to study the Bible, she was struck by how often wine was mentioned — nearly 1,000 times. Wine was viewed as a material blessing from God and the church permitted moderate drinking for thousands of years. It wasn’t until the temperance movement took hold in the U.S. in the early 19th century that those ideas began to change. The moralizing crusade culminated in Prohibition, which eventually ended, but the impacts on modern-day American Christians did not.
“I struggled with shame for quite some time when it came to drinking, especially in the Southeast [Christian community],” Christina Quick, the wine director of Provision Fairhope, said. She knew her passion for wine could be used in a godly way, but for a while, she was the only person she knew at her church who openly drank alcohol. She had trouble reconciling that with her faith.
Then she read the Samford University professor’s book “The Spirituality of Wine” and her whole outlook changed.
“Reading through her book was like releasing me from all the shame,” Quick said. “Her theology finally gave me words to express what I knew was right, but I didn’t know how to say.”
Quick invited Kreglinger to the Fairhope shop with the hope of sharing her message with a larger audience, with people who may be searching for a community of like-minded individuals who follow Scripture yet still appreciate good wine.
To that point, Kreglinger wrote in her book, several vintners in the U.S. she interviewed for her research told her “the Christianity with which they had grown up was by far too small and narrow to account for what they experienced working with the land in their vineyards. … Christians and those who grew up in the Christian faith are no longer able to see the rich connections between the life of faith, the work of the vintner and the gift of wine.”
As the Fairhope audience tasted various varietals from Eastern Europe, Kreglinger emphasized that wine can be a way for Christians to connect with the land.
“Wine has the capacity to draw on soil and climate and reflect that in its flavor profile,” Kreglinger said. “By drinking wine, we can travel to other places and feel that connection to other places. That’s a wonderful and beautiful spiritual gift if we believe God created the world.”
She also proposed the concept of “holy tipsiness” in relation to wine, a level of intoxication that opens people up to each other and to receiving God’s word.
“Usually when we talk about intoxication, it’s always in negative terms, always in a destructive way,” she said. “But there is a level of intoxication that is actually really beautiful. It’s this level of intoxication when you’ve had enough wine to warm your body, you feel more relaxed and you feel more open in the sense of letting go instead of shutting down.”
The crowd warmed up, clapping and shouting “Amen!” as Kreglinger continued.
“The gift of wine will always remain a tangible expression of God’s blessing and His desire to rejoice with His people and make them glad,” she said. “As we enjoy a glass of wine prayerfully, it should always fill us with hope that we have for the future, which no one can take away from us.”
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe's copy editor and beverage columnist.
