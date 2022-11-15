Buttermilk Pie with Pecan Brittle at Dyron's Lowcountry

 

 Courtesy by flickr.com/photos/ralphandjenny

I won’t mention any names so it won’t steal my thunder, but last year at our annual Thankstaking party (friendly precursor to the big Turkey Day) I had a memorable buttermilk pie. It was prepared by someone who I admire, likely a reader of this column, who may sign a check or two to me.

Anyways, I’m not a baker. I’m more of a measure once, cut twice kind of guy. Baking is precision. Baking is accuracy, finesse, patience, nuance and other words never used to describe me. You can’t get creative with baking until you understand its formulas. You have to respect what our foregrandmothers learned before us, their mistakes and successes, all things considered, finalized and handwritten on index cards in a lost form of cursive occasionally published in some church cookbook that frequently uses the word “oleo.”

