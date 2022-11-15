I won’t mention any names so it won’t steal my thunder, but last year at our annual Thankstaking party (friendly precursor to the big Turkey Day) I had a memorable buttermilk pie. It was prepared by someone who I admire, likely a reader of this column, who may sign a check or two to me.
Anyways, I’m not a baker. I’m more of a measure once, cut twice kind of guy. Baking is precision. Baking is accuracy, finesse, patience, nuance and other words never used to describe me. You can’t get creative with baking until you understand its formulas. You have to respect what our foregrandmothers learned before us, their mistakes and successes, all things considered, finalized and handwritten on index cards in a lost form of cursive occasionally published in some church cookbook that frequently uses the word “oleo.”
I’ve made two, both of which turned out good, but my first one didn’t set and was cooked again for another 20 minutes. My second attempt was perfect, as I adjusted my oven temperature to slightly higher, and came in just under an hour. This recipe is simple, so I guess I’m still just not a good baker. I would blame it on being an Aquarius, but so is the person who made this pie last year. My quick internet-searched recipe wasn’t as good, but it was certainly good enough. This will get you close. I’m still working on it.
After you set the oven to 350 degrees, in a large mixing bowl beat the eggs until frothy. Add sugar, butter (not oleo) and flour, beating until it’s all incorporated.
Stir in buttermilk, lemon juice and vanilla extract. Grate the nutmeg to your heart’s content, but be reasonable. Mix it all again for a few seconds.
Pierce the (not frozen) pie crust with a fork, and pour in the mixture. Bake until the mixture is firm, close to an hour. Remove it from the oven and let it cool for another hour or so, but I love it out of the fridge. So far my baking resume includes some ruined divinity, a successful batch of ginger cookies, 20,000 skillets of cornbread and two buttermilk pies. Now I’ll try my hand at being a butcher and a candlestick maker.
