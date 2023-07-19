Vandals

Lagniappe readers voted Vandals Street Kitchen the Best WeMo Bar in this year’s Nappie Awards. (Photo via facebook.com/VandalsStreetKitchen).

You should always ask to sit at the bar. From your barstool, perched high above everyone else in the room, you can get a good look at the place. You can get a feel for it, too, and make quick friends with the bartender. You can sit in your thoughts.

I asked to sit at the bar on my first visit to Vandals Street Kitchen (6601 Airport Blvd., Suite C), voted Best WeMo Bar in this year’s Nappie Awards.

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.