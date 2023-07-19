You should always ask to sit at the bar. From your barstool, perched high above everyone else in the room, you can get a good look at the place. You can get a feel for it, too, and make quick friends with the bartender. You can sit in your thoughts.
I asked to sit at the bar on my first visit to Vandals Street Kitchen (6601 Airport Blvd., Suite C), voted Best WeMo Bar in this year’s Nappie Awards.
“The bar is the best place to be,” the waitress told me with a grin. See, she gets it. Because while Vandals is not exclusively a bar — it’s also a killer restaurant — their bar is the best place to be in West Mobile, according to Lagniappe readers.
Vandals has great barstools, bright yellow, with full backs and armrests, so you can really get comfortable and absorb everything going on in the lively, street party-like atmosphere. Go ahead and order a drink from their cross-cultural cocktail menu or a pint of Sapporo or Modelo Especial, both available on draft. I went with the One Night in Bangkok, a refreshing rum cocktail that includes soursop, coconut juice and mint leaves, and is served in a bowl. You drink it like soup.
I also ordered some bar snacks, bao buns and fluffy chicharrones, and was able to sit serenely and reflect on this year’s crop of Nappie Award winners in the Nightlife categories. Plenty of institutions like Callaghan’s and The Garage made the cut, of course, but so did new places like Vandals and Grace on Dauphin, with its trend-setting rooftop bar that’s themed like Heaven and Hell. People are out here taking big swings, deluging our senses and giving us totally new experiences, and that’s something to be very excited about.
Here’s everyone who took home Nappie Awards in the Nightlife categories this year:
The Best All-Around Bar – Mobile is who else but Callaghan’s Irish Social Club. The Best New Bar is Grace on Dauphin (you’ve got to love their rooftop!) and the Best Bartending Staff can be found at POST. You’ll have to go to Royal Street to find the Best Bartender in Mobile, though: Gina Jo Previto of Veet’s.
The Best All-Around Bar in Baldwin is Daphne’s Manci’s Antique Club. The Best E-Sho Bar is Alley Cat Alley in Silverhill, which also houses the Best Bartender in Baldwin County, Alley Cat Alley’s Kristin Williamson. While you’re in Baldwin, trek on over to the state line to find the Best Beach Bar, Flora-Bama.
Some bars dominated their neighborhoods in Mobile: Vandals Street Kitchen (Best WeMo Bar), Nixon’s (Best MiMo Bar), The River Shack (Best SoMo Bar) and Alchemy Tavern (Best LoDa Bar). Some venues ruled their specialties. Red or White, which has locations in Mobile, Fairhope and Orange Beach, claimed the Best Wine Bar title. Downtown’s The Haberdasher was named Best Fancy Drink Bar, Heroes Sports Bar & Grille won Best Sports Bar and Hayley’s took the Best Dive Bar tarnished crown.
Readers named The Garage the Best Happy Hour Bar. The Garage offers half-off drinks Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m., Saturdays from 2-6 p.m. and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. Well drinks and domestic beers go for $2.50 a pop.
Braided River Brewing Co. swept most of their categories, claiming the awards for Best Local Brewery, Best Locally Brewed Beer (Hoppy By Nature), Best Seltzer (Good Time) and Best Bar Trivia/Games. Their Wednesday night trivia is hosted by Oliver and kicks off at 7 p.m. every week. Fairhope’s Take the Causeway IPA was voted Favorite Craft Beer and LoDa Bier Garten was named the Bar with the Best Tap Selection.
According to readers, Corona is their Favorite Import Beer and Mich Ultra is their Favorite Domestic Beer. Best Margarita fans flocked to Taco Mama again this year, while Best Bloody Mary fanatics preferred Brick and Spoon’s downtown Mobile, West Mobile and Orange Beach breakfast spots.
Gamblers declared Beau Rivage in Biloxi as their Favorite Casino to strike it rich. Those who like to boogie voted B-Bob’s Downtown the Best LGBTQ Bar and Best Place to Shake Your Booty, while those who prefer to watch others do that voted Diamonds the Best Gentlemen’s Club.
It’s abundantly obvious — in Mobile Bay, the bar is the best place to be.
