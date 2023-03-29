If you walked into Knucklebones Elixir Co. expecting to order a stiff drink, you wouldn’t be the only one. The front window boasts “COCKTAILS” and the moody lighting inside, plus the marble-topped bar and curious bottles and tools on display, would indicate you were in one of the slickest cocktail bars around.

But Knucklebones doesn’t serve a drop of alcohol. The poison of choice here is coffee. And Knucklebones does it so well, in such an interesting space, you probably won’t even mind trading in your beer buzz for a caffeine one.

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Copyeditor/columnist

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.

She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.

