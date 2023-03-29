If you walked into Knucklebones Elixir Co. expecting to order a stiff drink, you wouldn’t be the only one. The front window boasts “COCKTAILS” and the moody lighting inside, plus the marble-topped bar and curious bottles and tools on display, would indicate you were in one of the slickest cocktail bars around.
But Knucklebones doesn’t serve a drop of alcohol. The poison of choice here is coffee. And Knucklebones does it so well, in such an interesting space, you probably won’t even mind trading in your beer buzz for a caffeine one.
While Knucklebones has been open for a year, I hadn’t been until recently because its location is not terribly convenient for me. The coffee shop is situated at the mouth of the Bankhead, across from Government Plaza, at 202 Government Street. Unless you work around there and have a dedicated place to park, you’re going to have to spend a good amount of time looking for a spot and hoofing it.
Personally, I think that is too much effort to put into getting a cup of coffee. I just cannot rationalize spending more on a meter than a drink, or wasting that much time in the morning. But after a couple of recent visits, I can totally understand the appeal, at least as a destination for an afternoon pick-me-up or get-together.
The space is impeccably designed with a mix of art deco fixtures, mid-century mod furniture, hanging plants and pop/folk art. You know, all the Certified Cool stuff. And Knucklebones shares its roof (they’re separated by a few glass walls) and its aesthetic with Beard & Blade, an old-school barbershop that offers haircuts and straight razor shaves. They’re both part of The Social Experiment consortium of businesses.
The entrance is laid out shotgun style, with a bar on the right and a row of barstools on the left, which lead to various seating areas. The bar is stocked like an apothecary, with bell jars and elixir bottles on exhibit, along with lots of contraptions you’d only expect to find at a bar bar, like a smoking gun, culinary torch, scale, long bar spoons, cocktail tins and coupe glasses.
But this stuff isn’t just for show. Here, Knucklebones’ baristas use them to incinerate, infuse and freeze ingredients into fascinating combinations rarely seen in local cocktail bars, let alone coffee shops. OK, so they do use the cocktail tins to shake some iced drinks, which is kind of gimmicky, but also very fun!
While the shop offers classic espresso drinks and loose-leaf teas, they really shine with their experimental, seasonal menus. The theme of the spring menu, which was released this week, is “fruits, florals and fantasy.” The garnishes and specialty components are incredibly thoughtful and obviously time-consuming to prepare.
The Perennial Latte, best served iced, is composed of espresso and milk, a house-made floral syrup and cardamom, and topped with pretty, dried edible flowers. Every time you take a sip of this aromatic drink, it’s like putting your nose in a bouquet of chrysanthemums. The Spicy Bee Latte, which I preferred hot, contains espresso, milk, chai and house-made chamomile syrup, and is topped with fresh bee pollen and nutmeg. It is one of the most comforting beverages I’ve ever had. I can’t stop thinking about it, probably because it has quite literally kept me awake for days.
Also on offer this season is the Orange Cloud Cold Brew, a mocha dripped through an elaborate Yama Tower and topped with house-made orange cold foam; the Blueberry Alps Iced Matcha, which features ceremonial grade matcha and blueberry compote, and is topped with a house-made blueberry cold foam; and the Dr. Seuss-inspired Dream Cloud Latte, an espresso drink spiked with white chocolate and a cherry cordial, then topped with a puff of pink cotton candy and served in a textured glass you get to take home.
Knucklebones is open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is closed on Sundays. They have been attempting to get a liquor license since they opened a year ago, which explains the “cocktail” branding. When they get it, they promise to extend their hours and transform into a real cocktail bar at night. I can’t wait to see what kind of drinks they come up with at that point, but until then, I’m perfectly content going out of my way for one of their lattes.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.
She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.