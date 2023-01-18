It’s easy to overlook something when it’s right under your nose. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited the Battle House.
I have stayed in its rooms. I have taken a dip or two in its pool, listened to John Anthony tickle the ivories in the bar and even performed in the Joe Cain Café. I know my way around this place pretty well, but the one thing I have neglected (other than their award-winning spa amenities) is the Battle House’s gorgeous Trellis Room.
This breathtaking hotel restaurant features second-floor balconies overlooking the dining room with an arched ceiling that feels a hundred feet tall. The dinner menu is heavy on Italian in a town where Italian is lacking, and the wine list is pretty strong. My party of four, however, graced their doorway for a Sunday brunch, where the food transforms into something a little more Southern with a hint of French.
Dressed in our Sunday best, Katie, Graham, Henry and I plopped down at a corner table. Henry had an orange juice ($3),Katie a mimosa ($8) and my almost-13-year-old Graham surprised me by following in my footsteps with a decaf coffee ($3.50 each).
Downtown has its share of good beignets. Squid Ink stands out with a squeeze of lemon on the powdered sugar. MoBay serves different syrups for dipping. The Trellis Room makes its mark in a couple of ways. First, I didn’t know croissant beignets ($7) were a thing. Fried to order, the texture isn’t strange at all, my initial concern. It’s flaky but tight at the same time, and a great vehicle for the powdered sugar.
The second stamp that will have you talking about them when you leave is a serving of vanilla anglaise. It’s almost as thick as custard, not overly sweet, and has a great vanilla flavor that compliments the dish. When we weren’t looking, Graham put a spoonful of the yellow mixture into his coffee, reporting it was his new favorite breakfast drink.
Katie and I were keen on the Oysters Mobile ($12).A half dozen on the half shell, these were broiled with herb breadcrumbs and Parmesan and served with a big scoop of warm marinara in the middle. I guess a little of that Italian was creeping into the brunch. Graham even tried one while Henry gnawed the breadcrumbs off of one of the discarded shells, vainly in search of their liquor. You’ve got to respect him for that.
Speaking of Henry, he wasn’t playing around when he ordered the blueberry and lemon ricotta pancakes ($11).I do enjoy a pancake from time to time, but these could convince me to eat them on the daily. Big blueberries on the stack of three just melted into the flavors. Whipped butter helped. The ricotta was a wise choice, as well, but it was the execution of the pancakes that earned their place as probably the best thing we ate that day. A dusting of powdered sugar (as if we had not had enough already) was the, err, icing on the pancake. Highly recommend.
Graham was getting the royal treatment on Royal Street with the King Cake French toast ($12).A noble idea, you’re not likely to find a dish like this anywhere but the Carnival South. A little crème anglaise replaced any cream cheese filling, and either they removed the baby prior to serving or Graham ate it. You’d recognize that as a possibility if you’d witnessed the tempo of his fork.
Katie loves anything poached, so the fried oyster eggs benedict ($14) granted her wish. It was the usual poached eggs and hollandaise on an English muffin, but crispy pancetta filled in for back bacon, and the oysters were well-fried in a great cornmeal batter. Served with a side of oven-roasted potato wedges, this was quite the meal. They do offer a classic benedict for any of you Milquetoast types, as well as a crab cake version that sounds worth the extra two bucks.
I didn’t touch a single wedge. I already had my hands full with a side order of truffle fries ($5).I hope this becomes a thing everywhere. This is my second review in a row with similar potatoes, and I wouldn’t be ashamed to hit a third in a couple of weeks. Maybe one day we can have an issue of Lagniappe covering the best truffle fries in the city/county/state. I don’t think I have to say it, but these were great. My family can vouch for me.
I was eyeing the omelet. The steak and eggs looked great (I’ll be back), and the chicken biscuit was almost too much to turn down. I shifted my attention to the smoked brisket hash skillet ($13).These guys smoke their brisket for 16 hours, reportedly, and serve it with smashed red potatoes, onions, bell peppers and a bit of jalapeño. It’s all bound together by cheddar jack cheese. The two eggs on top were ordered over easy and took the healthy dose of Tabasco to all corners of the plate once pierced. It was just spicy enough for my taste, as well as just the right size.
Before the tip, my whole meal was a little over a C-note, but we were not holding back. You could get in and out of here for a reasonable brunch price if you lay off the appetizers and avoid alcohol, or you could grab a bottle of rosé and a couple of Bloody Marys and get the party started. Either way, I don’t consider it expensive for finer dining.
I’m ashamed I’ve ignored this place for this long. We enjoyed the walk from Bienville Square, but remember there is valet parking for those with sore feet. I WILL explore more of this menu. You should, too. It’s always been right there under your nose.
