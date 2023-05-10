On Feb. 20, the morning after Joe Cain Day, the iconic bar Trader’s on the Causeway sent out an ominous Facebook post: “As many of you have heard, we experienced a small fire … early this morning. … Our Trader’s family is amazing, our legacy is strong and we assure you, we are here to stay. We’ve survived more hurricanes than we can count, so you can be sure this won’t stop us!
“We are temporarily closed in order to make the repairs needed and will reopen as soon as possible. … The Dome will rise again!”
The tone was optimistic, the fire damage downplayed, but two months later, Trader’s Facebook page hasn’t posted another update. Its geodesic dome façade is still boarded up, black smoke stains visible from the Causeway.
Rumors have swirled. Can the architectural marvel that is the Dome even be repaired? Are the new owners really invested in opening the landmark back up? Or are they just going to take the loss and move on, much like “Panini” Pete Blohme appeared to do when Ed’s Seafood Shed met a similar fate down Battleship Parkway?
“We have every intention to bring the Dome back,” co-owner Curtis Ragona told Lagniappe. “And bigger and better than ever. … There’s nothing like it anywhere else.”
Trader’s has existed in one form or another on the Causeway for 40 years. Originally, founding owner Barbara Thompson built the bar closer to the city, where Felix’s Fish Camp now stands. The bar was inside a tiny Quonset hut, which — along with most everything on the Causeway — was destroyed in September 1979 by Hurricane Frederic.
Thompson rebuilt it in another location, on the edge of the Apalachee River, six months later, putting it on stilts and shaping it like an aerodynamic igloo with the hopes that it would better withstand the elements. And it did for decades, turning into a locals’ hangout where you could drink massive Long Island Iced Teas inside and light a cigarette on the wrap-around porch outside. At one time the bar even had its own pet alligator.
In addition to its wacky cast of characters, Trader’s was the only venue on the Causeway that had a view of not only Mobile Bay but of the Apalachee and the mouth of the Delta. Look west, and you could see the sun set over downtown. Look east, and you could see the moon rise over Baldwin County.
Unfortunately, Thompson fell ill a few years ago and decided to sell the weathered bar. Ragona, who owns a credit card processing company, made her an offer.
“I’m an old restaurant, bar guy. I helped Haley [Maulsby] open up Haley’s back in 1991,” Ragona said. “I saw [buying Trader’s] as a great opportunity, and then I reached out to my good friend Noell [Broughton] and I said, ‘Hey, I can do this by myself or I can do it with somebody and I couldn’t think of anybody I’d prefer to do it with.’ Of course, Noell was like, ‘Hell yeah, it’s a landmark, let’s do it.’”
Ragona and Broughton — the proprietor of Brickyard, Bone and Barrel in Fairhope, Debris, Grace on Dauphin and many more establishments — took over ownership of Trader’s on Feb. 21, 2022, almost a year to the day before the fire.
“We were doing great,” Ragona said. “We had a lot of plans that we were actually going to start right after Mardi Gras, March, April [2023].”
Those plans included attracting new clientele by updating the building and constructing a 3,000-square-foot deck on its north side. They were also going to rebuild the pier that used to be in front of Trader’s on the Apalachee River, so the bar could be accessible by boat again.
On Joe Cain Day 2023, the bar closed at 10:30 p.m. Something — there is only speculation as to what it could have been — smoldered on the outside of the building all night, eventually catching the wooden structure on fire around 4 a.m. the next day. Daphne and Spanish Fort firefighters were on the scene within minutes, Ragona said. Accessing the security cameras, from one angle he could see smoke inside the building and from another, fire trucks on the outside.
The business partners arrived soon after and began the process of emptying the building and salvaging everything they could. They removed photos of long-standing regulars from the walls, the tiki-style artifacts, the refrigeration, the electronics and the copper-top bar, and put them in storage. Then they boarded up and walked away.
“The damage was pretty extensive,” Ragona said. “That’s something I can’t go into a lot. We’re in the mitigation process now, just waiting for insurance to fulfill the claim. That’s why we haven’t gotten started on the rebuild. We’re fully covered, they’re just dragging their feet.”
When the claim is processed, Ragona said, they will begin repairs immediately. In fact, they’ll go ahead and do the interior refresh and build the deck and pier at the same time. They’ll reopen when everything is complete.
“The additional things we’re going to do aren’t really going to add any more time; they’ll be going on simultaneously,” he said. “[Reconstructing] the dome structure will be a challenge, but not insurmountable.”
The interior décor will all be back, along with the long-time staffers, according to Ragona. He said they were all offered jobs at Broughton’s other properties in the meantime.
“I’ve gotten a lot of texts, Facebook messages, phone calls asking about the status and I try to reply back to all of them,” Ragona said. “We’re sitting on ‘G’ waiting on ‘O.’ It’s been 10 weeks, so I wouldn’t want to speculate on how much longer it’s going to be. But our mindset right now is to bring back the Dome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.