Late last year, rooftop bars Grace on Dauphin and Nxt Lvl Skybar opened downtown, bringing the total number of rooftop bars in the city to three. The other is at a supermarket. I had never been to any of them, so the other night my friend Madison and I set out to visit them all in one evening and determine which was our favorite.
First stop, Greer’s St. Louis Market (260 St. Louis St.), the aforementioned supermarket. Here, you can buy anything you want from the market and carry it upstairs to be consumed on the premises. Greer’s doesn’t sell liquor, but it has an incredibly diverse beer and wine selection, including many nonalcoholic options. You can buy as little as a single can or as much as a whole case to take with you.
Greer’s also has a little bar inside, where they offer 10 beers on tap and a few wines by the glass. When we stopped in, they had plenty of local draft beers including Fairhope’s Cheap Sunglasses and Braided River’s Beer Here Now, plus a frozen margarita. The bartender wasn’t sure of its alcohol content, however, so we passed on that one. We grabbed a bottle of pinot grigio, some tuna dip, prosciutto and crackers, and when we checked out, the cashier handed us a few plastic cups to take with us.
Upstairs is pretty no-frill, just a few tables and countertop-height seating that runs the perimeter of the roof. Some lights were strung around the place, but not plugged in, so Madison did it herself. This woman creates her own ambiance! There were a half-dozen people up there eating and drinking, and we happened to know a few of them, who live nearby. So we pulled some chairs up to their table, twisted the cap off of our wine bottle, and took in the sights of St. Louis Street and downtown.
“This rooftop is great because this space used to be a dead zone,” our pal Fuller told us. “Up here, you can kind of envision what this area can be. It’s cool.”
We had to agree. And we liked how the Greer’s rooftop could be whatever you wanted it to be. You could grab dinner from the hot bar and eat it up there or share a few drinks with co-workers as the sun goes down. It’s wholesome.
Next, Madison and I headed to Grace on Dauphin (555 Dauphin St.). Grace is a full-service restaurant. The first floor is your typical dining room and upstairs is a sprawling rooftop bar that also offers table service but does not take reservations. There is a full bar upstairs, plus TVs, couches, umbrellas to block out the sun and heaters to keep you warm on chilly nights.
We snuggled onto a bright red-upholstered couch and flipped through the menus. They offered us pages upon pages of elaborate cocktails and a full dinner menu. I went with the Cardinal Sour, a sour made with fat-washed bourbon, lemon juice, egg whites and a red wine floater. Madison opted for the Greed cocktail, which featured a color-changing gin and Champagne foam. We paired those with some arepas and were very happy.
As we sipped, we took in the view of Dauphin Street below us — mostly just people wandering into O’Daly’s — and above us, the crescent moon and stars. Grace was much more happening than Greer’s, and our waiter told us they get over 100 customers up there at a time. That lively environment would certainly be tough to navigate if you were planning on eating a full dinner, but the space was perfect for small bites and cocktails. It has its time and place, just like Greer’s does.
The third rooftop bar downtown is Nxt Lvl Skybar, which is above B-Bob’s Downtown (213 Conti St.). It is only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, but offers a club-like atmosphere with a full bar and music to dance to. It’s definitely a bar you want to end your night at, which Madison and I had every intention of doing. But after we left Grace, we popped into O’Daly’s “real quick” and required an extraction team led by our baby daddies to get us outta there.
Looking back, maybe we should have unplugged those lights at Greer’s.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.
She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.
