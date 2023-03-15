Call it the luck of the Irish American — St. Patrick’s Day takes place on a Friday this year. That means green-hued shenanigans will be taking place all day Friday, March 17, and all day Saturday, March 18, so you’ve got extra time to get your hands on a green beer and an Irish car bomb. (FYI, car bombs are now referred to in politically correct circles as “Irish shots.”)
Anyways, most people don’t wait for Cinco de Mayo to roll around each year to partake in a margarita. But they do tend to hold off on drinking green-colored beer until now. It’s a one-day-and-done novelty item, one that’s silly but fun to seek out on St. Patrick’s Day and this year, St. Patrick’s Day Pt. II. Go for it. You do you. Here’s where to get your green beer — or pint of Guinness or Irish car bomb, er, shot, or all of the above — fix at parties around the area.
O’Daly’s Irish Pub (564 Dauphin St.) is opening its doors on St. Paddy’s Day proper at 6 a.m. They’ll have live music and events all day in conjunction with The Outsider, but you can go ahead and pre-game for the Friday workday bright and early with Irish coffee, courtesy of Nova Espresso. To make the classic cocktail, the team mixes espresso with sugar and Irish whiskey, then tops it with a thick cream. O’Daly’s is also offering Guinness draught, $4 car bombs (a layered shot of Irish whiskey and Bailey’s, dropped into a pint), $1 neon green beers and themed cocktails like the “Who’s Your Paddy?” which tastes like a sour apple Jolly Rancher.
The biggest party of the season takes place in the streets around Callaghan’s Irish Social Club (916 Charleston St.) on Friday and Saturday. This 77-year-old OGD block party begins on the morning of the 17th after the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick parade downtown. Traditional Irish music and dance start at 11 a.m. on both days and are followed by full band experiences throughout the night. Expect to encounter drink tents, bar food and lots of redheads.
The Haberdasher (113 Dauphin St.) has redecorated their sophisticated cocktail bar to resemble a classic Irish pub, complete with an “Erin Go Bragh” (“Ireland forever”) flag and a bunch of lovable junk hanging from the ceiling. In addition to their extensive collection of Irish whiskey, they’ll also be pouring Guinness into proper imperial pint glasses that hold 20 fluid ounces, as opposed to the inferior American 16.
Lucky Irish Pub and Grill, which has locations in Mobile (3692 Airport Blvd., formerly the home of Paddy O’Toole’s) and Saraland (1108 Shelton Beach Road), will feature musicians both days and more drink specials than any one person should take advantage of. They are serving up $3 green beer, $3 green shots, $5 pints of Guinness, $5 shots of Jameson, $5 Jameson Orange shots, $5 car bombs, a $7 specialty green cocktail and $5 Red Bull-vodkas, which I’d wager to say is more English than Irish.
On the Eastern Shore, Fairhope Brewing Co. (914 Nichols Ave., Fairhope) is releasing a green beer for the second year running. Called Mana Potion, this brew was created by adding blue raspberry flavoring to a sour ale, which turned the suds bright green sans food coloring. “Don’t judge us on the color; judge us on the flavor,” the brewery says, proactively defending itself against the buzz kills. When the taproom opens at noon on Friday, the beer will be on tap along with 14 more drinking options. There will also be live music throughout the two-day party with Irish tunes being played at 6 p.m. Friday.
Also across the bay, family-friendly Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, in its new location in Spanish Fort (8495 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort), is offering live music, corned beef and cabbage, green beer and green Sprite on St. Patrick’s Day for those not imbibing. So cute.
McSharry’s Irish Pub (101 N. Bancroft St., Fairhope) will open at 11 a.m. on Friday and will feature traditional Irish bands and drunken singalongs. Polish up on your Gaelic before you go, and sit on a stool at your own risk. Sláinte!
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.
She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.
