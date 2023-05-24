You’ve probably already spotted the new pedal-powered trolley downtown. Usually seen meandering along Dauphin, this teal-colored vehicle appears to provide an open-air bar crawl experience, albeit with some sweat equity required to get to the next destination. It’s hard to tell if the experience is fun or exhausting or cringe or maybe all of the above.
While a pedal tour has operated downtown in the past, only one is currently in business — Mobile Pedal Tours (mobilepedaltours.com) — and it’s run by John Serda, the serial entrepreneur whose name is behind Serda Coffee Co. and the erstwhile Serda Brewing. He divested himself from those operations a few years ago and was looking for something novel to do, so he got into the pedal tour business in March.
Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.
She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.