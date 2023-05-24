Mobile Pedal Tours

Mobile Pedal Tours

You’ve probably already spotted the new pedal-powered trolley downtown. Usually seen meandering along Dauphin, this teal-colored vehicle appears to provide an open-air bar crawl experience, albeit with some sweat equity required to get to the next destination. It’s hard to tell if the experience is fun or exhausting or cringe or maybe all of the above.

While a pedal tour has operated downtown in the past, only one is currently in business — Mobile Pedal Tours (mobilepedaltours.com) — and it’s run by John Serda, the serial entrepreneur whose name is behind Serda Coffee Co. and the erstwhile Serda Brewing. He divested himself from those operations a few years ago and was looking for something novel to do, so he got into the pedal tour business in March.

pedal-tour-alyson-3 copy 2.jpg

(From left) Scott, Dale, Brady and Kyle
pedal-tour-alyson-1 copy.jpg
pedal-tour-alyson-2 copy.jpg

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Copyeditor/columnist

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s copy editor and beverage columnist. She was a Lagniappe intern in 2007. Alyson’s work has appeared in publications including Playboy, Esquire and GQ, and she has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Alabama Press Association Awards and the Green Eyeshade Awards, among others.

She grew up in Foley and now lives in Midtown Mobile with her boyfriend, Gabriel, and their daughter, Flora.

