1800 Main St.
Daphne, AL 36526
251-586-8113
It wasn’t our typical day at the office. My usual employee, Jef, was vacationing and our old pal Trevor Wallace was filling in. Matters were further out of the norm as Trevor had to answer to Assistant Manager Honey Holbert.
Honey is a Cavalier spaniel of the King Charles variety. At a soaking wet weight of 10 pounds, she had no trouble bossing around the 170 pounds of college student standing behind the register.
I’ve known Trevor since he was in the single digits as a young student at Picker’s Paradise. Now I’m able to share the occasional beer with him. He’s practically family around here, coming and going as he pleases, so it was good having him around.
On this sweltering morning, we found a break in foot traffic as noon approached. An atypical day deserves an atypical meal, so I sent him on a mission to Daphne’s Dragonfly Tavern.
Located in the heart of the city in good company with Daphne’s rich restaurant scene, Dragonfly is known for being a touch on the eclectic side. The original Fairhope location was more of a taco shop than anything, but the blend of influences had us calling it fusion rather than Mexican. That carried over to their spot at the container yard in Spanish Fort and eventually found its way here. Yes, it’s still a taco-heavy menu, but you’ll notice a good Asian quality that keeps you guessing.
How’s this for a start? Crispy Oyster Blue Cheese French Toast ($14).Sounds like a bunch of words thrown together, but it doesn’t taste that way. The French toast is more like sliced French bread and not very eggy, it just added flexibility and a little depth. Pickled red cabbage held the oysters to the toast and a delicious sauce topped it off. The light drizzle of sauce didn’t scream bleu cheese, but rather smoothed the crunchiness a little.
Trevor had the first taco of the day with a Firecracker Shrimp ($7).If you are worried about heat, this is understated. It’s a spicy aioli that is toned down by Asian slaw. He may have been more partial to the Braised Pork Taco ($6).You have a little habanero and lime offset by the neutral avocado crema, but the apples next to the pork are the star of the show.
I was dripping all over the place with my Five Spice Duck Taco ($7), good and greasy, sweetened up with a fig or two and cranberries. Pickled radish was more of a garnish, but countered some of the sweetness. I erased the rest of the sweetness with a Seared Tuna Taco ($7).This time the crema was on fire with a pungent wasabi flavor and a couple of tempura fried jalapeños let the sparks fly. The cooling factor here was edamame. Basically, I had sushi on a taco, and I did not hate it.
It’s hard to imagine two grown men splitting a tiny hamburger, but I had to let Trevor have a bit of this Wagyu Beef Slider ($9).A sprig of greens and chili aioli leaned toward the Asian side of things (not to mention the beef), while bacon and cheddar seemed very American. A beautiful, sunny-side-up quail egg was perfect for these dimensions and gave the burger a bit of a European flair. This thing is pretty good. You may be thinking, “Nine bucks for a slider?” Try one and you’ll see it’s worth it. Most hamburgers are too big these days, anyway.
We couldn’t have a burger without fries, right? You wouldn’t expect any of the Dragonfly family of restaurants to have regular fries, right? Of course, we had to have fries, and yes, they were atypical. We could have ordered potato logs, but opted instead for the Tempura Turnip Fries ($6).Again, we have another nod to Asian cuisine with this batter. We dipped them in ketchup as one would normally do and the fried turnip root was very neutral compared to its underground cousin. It’s a pretty mild flavor, but you can tell you’re not eating a potato. I am a fan.
If we have yet to drill an Asian theme home, then maybe this will do it. Kung Pao Chicken Bowl ($15) was my favorite dish of the day. First off, they used Basmati for their fried rice. That alone was excellent. The chicken was plentiful and perfect with small bites in every forkful. The vegetables were no more than carrots (which may have been pickled), edamame and fried jalapeños, which gave off a little heat, but not much. Another sunny-side-up egg was a departure from the scrambled eggs normally in the fried rice, and a small container of peanut sauce was almost missed but incorporated about halfway through.
This is a large portion and much of it came home with me. There was no way I could finish it after all of those tacos. That night, I took it from the fridge for a nibble. I couldn’t stop and ate the whole thing cold. I think it was just as good as when it was hot.
This whole shebang was started by Doug and Brie Kerr in 2010 and it’s still going strong. Dragonfly Tavern is only a couple of years old, but matches the family. When you read the menu, you might expect fire, but that heat is yet to be piercing. There is always a balance of sweetness. The fact they have kept it interesting over these years is the feathers in their caps.
It isn’t fusion for the sake of being so. It makes sense. Sure, it’s tacos, a touch of Chinese, a lot of Japanese and a little backyard barbecue. There is a sweet fruitiness that seems almost Caribbean, and oysters and calamari toot the horn of our salty Gulf. It’s atypical and it’s good. Baldwin County is happy to have it. Bring one to Mobile!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.