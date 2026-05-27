CUISINE Yellowhammer 'drive-thru' & Loxley Wawa opens BY ANDY MACDONALD Andy MacDonald Cuisine Editor May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 0 Yellowhammer Coffee on Dauphin Street (Provided) and Wawa opened its newest location in Loxley (Photo by Jeff Knight, Loxley City Council) Yellowhammer gets new drive-thru on DauphinLast week, an unexpected drive-thru came to the Yellowhammer Coffee location at 3151 Dauphin St. Passers-by noticed what looked to be a black Ford F-150 sticking out of the front door. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm}@ :?;FC:6D 92G6 366? C6A@CE65 2E H92E >2J 36 @FC 2C62’D 7C:6?5=:6DE 4@7766 D9@A[ 3FE >2?J 2C6 9@A:?8 E96 5C:G6C @7 E96 G69:4=6 A=6586D E@ =2J @77 E96 42776:?6 7@C 2 H9:=6]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm*6==@H92>>6C 5:5?’E C62==J D<:A 2 362E 2?5 4@?E:?F6D E@ D6CG6 H:E9 E6>A@C2CJ A=JH@@5 2C@F?5 E96 7C@?E 72ç256] %9@D6 DF776C:?8 7C@> !%$s @C H9@ 5@ ?@E H:D9 E@ 562= H:E9 E96 962GJ C@25 4@?DECF4E:@? :? E96 2C62 H:== 36 A=62D65 E@ <?@H *6==@H92>>6C 92D @A6?65 2 ?6H 5@H?E@H? =@42E:@?] u:?5 E96 J6==@H 2H?:?8 2E a__ $E] y@D6A9 $E] :? @FC 4@7766\C:49 >6EC@ 2C62[ 3FE x C64@>>6?5 J@F <66A J@FC 42C @? E96 D:56H2=<] xE :D 4962A6C E@ 7665 E96 >6E6C E92? C6A=246 E96 5@@C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm(9:=6 E96C6[ 4964< @FE E96 ?6H *6==@H92>>6C DF>>6C >6?F[ E96 x46 rC62> !2CEJ $F>>6C @7 *F>Pk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm#@4<J #@25 |@492[ r@=5 qC6H q2?2?2 uF586 !@A[ 6?6C8J 5C:?<D DF49 2D 2 sC62>D:4=6 $=2>>6C[ 2D H6== 2D ?6H E62D 2?5 =6>@?256[ H9:49 2== D@F?5 8C62E] %@@ >2?J E@ >6?E:@?]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm k^Amk9am(2H2 @A6?D {@I=6J =@42E:@? 2D E@H? 8C@HDk^9amkA 5:ClQ=ECQmx C6>6>36C H96? {@I=6J H2D ?@E9:?8 >@C6 E92? qFCC:D u2C>6CD |2C<6E W#x!X 2?5 2? 2??F2= DEC2H36CCJ 76DE:G2=] %96 7=J DA64< @? E96 >2A :D 8C@H:?8 H:E9 ?6H 82D DE2E:@?D 2F8>6?E:?8 E96 >F49\2AAC64:2E65 2?5 WC6=2E:G6=JX ?6H !:88=J (:88=J]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 =2E6DE 255:E:@? E@ E96 2C62 :D E96 9:89=J AC2:D65 (2H2 2E `b__ }] w:4<@CJ $E] %9:D :D E96 D6G6?E9 =@42E:@? 7@C E96 DE2E6 @7 p=232>2 7C@> E9:D !6??DJ=G2?:2 492:? <?@H? 7@C :ED D2?5H:496D[ E24@D[ 3C62<72DE 7@@5D 2?5 A2DEC:6D] %96 4@7766 :D 36EE6C E92? J@FC 2G6C286 4@?G6?:6?46 DE@C6 3=24< H2E6C[ 2?5 DF>>6CE:>6 H6=4@>6D D>@@E9:6D 2?5 x466D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm!C6EEJ D@@?[ H6 H@?’E <?@H E96 5:776C6?46 36EH66? {@I=6J[ $:=G6C9:== 2?5 #@36CED52=6] |J G@E6 :D 7@C {@ID:=G6C52=6 @C #@3=@D:==J]k^Am You can contact Andy MacDonald at fatmansqueeze@comcast.net. Tags Yellowhammer Coffee Wawa Loxley Dauphin Street St. Joseph Street Drinks Food Watchlist Articles Andy MacDonald Cuisine Editor Follow Andy MacDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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