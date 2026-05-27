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Yellowhammer Coffee on Dauphin Street (Provided) and Wawa opened its newest location in Loxley (Photo by Jeff Knight, Loxley City Council)

Yellowhammer gets new drive-thru on Dauphin

Last week, an unexpected drive-thru came to the Yellowhammer Coffee location at 3151 Dauphin St. Passers-by noticed what looked to be a black Ford F-150 sticking out of the front door.

You can contact Andy MacDonald at fatmansqueeze@comcast.net.

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