Yinzers Brew & Grill
28850 U.S. 98, Suite 200
Daphne, AL 36526
251-621-6990
I have not rooted for the Steelers since the days of Terry Bradshaw, “Mean” Joe Greene, Franco Harris (RIP) and Lynn Swann. By the time those fellas showed signs of age, I was in a long, tumultuous relationship with the New Orleans Saints. I’ve never even set foot on Pennsylvania soil, only driving through a corner of the state once when we were on tour. Other than shaking hands with Bradshaw and Harris, I know very little about Pittsburgh. But I would guess, with good reason, they have excellent pizza in that section of the country. Here’s why.
Jef Funk and I hit up Yinzers, a Pittsburgh bar and pie joint in Daphne, to pick up a couple of pizzas to go. This is our first trip to Mark Bentz’s creation, nestled atop Pour Nelson’s on Highway 98. Yinz is a plural form of you, as in you-uns, slang in Pittsburg, and pizza enthusiast Bentz is a Yinzer. We had mouths to feed at home, so we ordered half the menu and drank a beer at the bar while it cooked.
Parmesan soft pretzels ($6.99) come with either beer cheese or marinara. My youngest is on a streak of not liking cheese, so the marinara was for him. He turned his nose up without a bite, now claiming to not like pretzels. The rest of us enjoyed them, though the dough was slightly tough after the ride across the bay. They were still good, I just imagine them great when fresh out of the oven.
Another thing young Henry dared not eat were the Buffalo wings ($9.99).I have to say, these were better than most pizza joint chicken wings. The Buffalo sauce was not too hot, but present, with a side of bleu cheese should you need to put out the mild flames. I use it just for the flavor.
Katie was having the chicken cordon bleu sandwich ($12.99).With grilled chicken and capicola smothered in Swiss cheese and honey mustard, this sandwich and its included dill pickle spear didn’t hang around long. The buttery bun was warm and toasty. The accompanying fries were dusted in Parm and Italian seasonings. Perfect.
A similar report came in from Jef, who was having the Italian sandwich ($11.99).His cheese was melted over salami, pepperoni and capicola with Italian dressing. Ordered with a side of chips and, of course, a pickle spear, it was fine. The sandwich game here appears strong, and the Pittsburgh-style options have fries, coleslaw and tomatoes on the sandwiches. I can’t believe no one in our group ordered a Philly cheesesteak. I need to know if the muffuletta comes with authentic muffuletta bread, but I didn’t ask.
Jef and his gang were into the vegetable pizza ($21.99), add ham ($1.50),figuring Henry’s semi-vegetarian B.F.F. Charlotte could easily remove the ham. It was a hit with his whole family, the crust being the star of the show. Falling somewhere between thick and thin, it doesn’t have that doughy, heavy feel to it. Charlotte had plenty of vegetables that night with spinach, onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives.
If Charlotte is a conflicted vegetarian, Henry is conflicted about his hatred of cheese. Something snapped in my boy that evening. We opened the box to the namesake Yinzer pizza ($22.99) and his eyes lit up. He decided to try pizza again, and plowed through a couple of slices between his obsessive “Star Wars” quoting. It was like witnessing a Jedi turning to the dark side. One minute he was telling us how he hated cheese, the next he had Sith-colored red sauce and mozzarella in the corners of his mouth.
I’m not sure which topping triggered him into giving pizza another go. There were plenty from which to choose. Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham covered the proteins. Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives seemingly brought this pizza up to standard “supreme” status. But it was the jalapeños, pineapple and feta cheese that turned the corner as a standout dish.
Yes, I ate his jalapeños, but he devoured everything else. This pizza got him back on track, hopefully not just for pizza dinners. Maybe this will get him out of his cheese boycott. His world (and mine) would be a much easier place with cheese in it.
The Funkettes were hitting Jef up for dessert. He obliged with their fried bread pudding ($6.99).About a quarter inch of the outside was fried crispy enough for a subtle crunch while the inside stayed moist but firm. Drizzled with chocolate sauce and garnished with a strawberry, this was a home run. We were too busy with our fried cheesecake roll ($6.99).The best way to describe this one would be to call it an egg roll with a cheesecake filling. Delicious.
Do I owe Mark Bentz a big “thank you” for turning Henry’s taste buds back to normal? Time may tell, but I can at least thank him for a really good meal on that particular evening. I first heard of (and wrote about) him when he had Bentz’s Pizza Pub not too far away from this location. He’s still out there selling great pizza to guys like me who don’t eat a lot of that sort of thing.
I was certainly impressed, but as good as the pizzas were, I really favored the sandwiches. I need to learn more about their bread. As far as pizza goes, it is not really what we are used to, which is a good thing. The pies here have personality, mostly because of the dough. Is it truly a Pittsburgh style? That remains to be seen. I’ll have to ask Terry, Mean Joe or Lynn the next time I see them. For now, I give Yinzers a giant Who Dat.
