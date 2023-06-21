One of the dumber ideas I’ve had recently was a beer “suicide.” Like, remember when you were a kid, and you’d put every available soda at a drink dispenser into a single cup?
I did the same thing with all the available taps in a brewery — stouts, sours, seltzers, you name it — all poured into one pint glass. The result was not good!
But it did get me thinking about mixing beers together, strategically, to come up with something novel that didn’t make you want to unalive yourself. Because at breweries today, bored bartenders often make their own off-menu blends, and customers in the know will occasionally ask for beers to be combined. Roy Clark, GM of The Haberdasher, is one of those mad scientists.
“You mix beers for the same reason you’d mix anything food or drink related, to achieve a flavor profile that the individual ingredients don’t give you alone,” Clark said. “Or to make interesting combinations of flavors that may seem at odds with each other. Or sometimes it’s just to simply cut the intensity of a particular beer.”
Of course, beer blending dates back to when beer brewing began. Brewers have always mixed batches of different ages and quality to create drinkable beverages. Blending has also proven to be cost-effective in the past. In the 1600s in London, for example, beers were taxed at different rates based on their strength, so alehouses would blend beers to turn a better profit. They’d also throw flat and stale beer in with the good stuff to prevent anything from going to waste.
You’re probably already familiar with the traditional Black & Tan. This combo involves layering equal parts light beer (like a pale ale) with dark beer (like a Guinness).
You’ll need the back of a spoon and a little skill to produce this combo’s pretty-looking ombré effect, but once mingled, the creamy texture of the dark beer is brought to life by the vibrant pale, making the texture a little friendlier, especially in the summertime.
The key is building something greater than the sum of its parts. Sometimes, you just want to add a splash of one beer to another to adjust the taste or consistency. As Clark suggested, the first step is thinking about which flavors make sense together.
“I like to blend disparate flavors together,” Clark said. “Salty + sweet, sweet + spicy, sour + spicy, etc. Sours are maybe the most blend-friendly beers. You can blend a sour with a light lager to make two easy drinkers even more crushable. Or you can add some fruited sours to rich, decadent dark beers, like stouts or big Belgians, to make them a little easier to drink and to create an almost culinary experience.”
Fruity beers are the easiest to conceptualize in a mix. Hoppy IPAs are always nice with tart sours. Popular in the U.K., the Snakebite is a combination of lager and hard apple cider. Dry hard cider can also punch up a brown ale, giving it a caramel apple quality.
Try combining a Mexican-style lager with a lime sour to recreate the experience of dropping a lime in a longneck. Or mix an orange IPA with some wheat to really punch up the citrusy flavor of both.
You can also think about combining flavors to replicate other things. For example, a peanut butter porter mixed with a chocolate stout is a Reese’s in a glass.
Rich porters can get a splash of tart cherry, raspberry or strawberry ale to evoke the experience of eating a chocolate-covered berry. Or try a splash of spicy beer, like a jalapeño-infused one, to build a Mexican hot chocolate profile.
In the autumn, pumpkin beers play very well with others. They can be mixed with just about anything to cut down on the pumpkin’s sweetness and bring out the intricacies of a smoky Rauchbier, a creamy oatmeal stout, an earthy black IPA or a coffee porter.
Mixing beers is just plain fun, and you don’t have to be any kind of pro to do it. Experiment. You can combine pretty much any over-the-counter beers together to create something unique and all your own. Although, fair warning, they probably won’t all be drinkable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.