The special election to replace former District 6 Councilman Scott Jones has been set for July 25, the Mobile City Council voted at its regular meeting.
Jones, who was elected in 2021, resigned at the end of the previous council meeting on April 4, citing the city’s continued support of local mental health facility AltaPointe Health Systems. The councilman, who had been in office less than two years total, also cited other reasons for his resignation, but did not elaborate on those at the time.
Sources confirmed to Lagniappe that Jones’ house had been on the market since mid-February and a listing service had marked it as pending the day before the resignation. Pending means it was under contract to be sold.
By making the announcement while on the record during an open meeting, Jones’ resignation was official immediately and the council wasted no time setting a special election for his replacement at the April 11 meeting. By law, the council was required to set the election no sooner than 45 days and no later than 90 days from an approval vote.
Qualifying for the election will open June 6 and close on June 20, City Clerk Lisa Carroll Lambert said. If needed, a runoff election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Jones took office after defeating challenger Josh Woods in a runoff to replace long-time District 6 Councilwoman Bess Rich, who decided to not run for re-election in 2021.
After Tuesday’s council decision on the special election, Woods confirmed he’d be running for the seat again, according to a statement.
"I am honored to announce my candidacy for the vacant District 6 City Council seat,” he said in the statement. “As a proud member of this community, I continue to remain committed to representing the voices of our neighbors and working tirelessly to improve our quality of life. My campaign is built on a vision of good government, great communities, and an excellent future for District 6. I believe my experience in both the private and public sectors makes me uniquely qualified to bring fresh ideas and collaborative solutions to the issues facing our district.”
Woods was joined by businessman Tony Dughaish and pastor Daryl Pendleton in the 2021 race. It’s unclear if either Dughaish or Pendleton will run again. Both endorsed Woods in the 2021 runoff.
With Jones’ resignation, it’s unclear if there are currently enough votes on council to approve Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s latest annexation proposal. Despite the absence, the council would need to approve the call for referendum with a supermajority of five votes. Jones was an avid annexation proponent and without his affirmative vote, it would only take two dissenting opinions on council to kill the plan.
In a text message, Woods said he supports a right of referendum to allow West Mobilians to decide if they'd like to join the city.
A special election would cost taxpayers between $75,000 and $100,000, Carroll-Lambert previously told Lagniappe. The costs stem from the renting of voting machines from the county, the purchase of memory sticks for the machines, the hiring of poll workers, inspectors and supervisors as well as other staffers.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
